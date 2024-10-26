Takeaways from Tallahassee — Republican rush hour

As Halloween creeps closer around the corner with every passing day, it’s only a reminder that something way scarier is also inching closer and closer: Election Day.

How one casts their vote seems to have changed somewhat since the COVID-19 pandemic — with an emphasis on getting one’s vote in as quickly as possible, at least for older voters.

As of Friday, more than 3.33 million Floridians had cast ballots through early in-person voting or mail. Another 1.68 million have received a mail ballot but haven’t yet returned it.

By the end of the week, about 162,000 more registered Republicans had voted than registered Democrats. However, what’s worth considering when parsing the numbers is that counties such as Sumter (home of the ever-infamous Villages) have already hit 42% turnout — nearly half turn out for an entire county 11 days before the election.

But once you vote once, you can’t vote again (despite the conspiracy theories). With some major names and notable amendments on the ballot, the question becomes whether the early returns reflect what the polls have been saying, whether the lopsided R-to-D ratio will continue, and, if so, how it would impact the big races and ballot questions.

Our answers (in order): Kind of, no, and let’s find out.

An Emerson College poll of 860 likely voters showed U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is leading Democratic former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell 48%-44%, with 8% undecided. It’s no secret that the Florida Democratic Party is banking on enthusiasm, especially among the 18- to 39-year-old bloc. Harris’ being on the ticket is part of it, but passion for Amendments 3 and 4 is arguably more critical for the Blue Team’s turnout effort.

Emerson’s poll found that Amendment 3 hovered at around 60% — the bare minimum it needs to pass — and according to the same pollster, only 53% of likely voters support Amendment 4. But there’s still time for undecided and likely voters.

Across Florida, the median age of voters is up. In Leon, for example, the median voter is 64 years old. Work, school, or a return to normalcy may explain the lackluster 9.2% voter turnout among the under-40 crowd in Leon. The final tally of young Tally voters has only a few days to get back on track.

As it stands, there’s no way to spin it: Florida Republicans are killing it. The only shred of hope Democrats can cling to is that the current total is frontloaded, and the GOP has a less-than-stellar Election Day … as we said, just a shred.

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Drew Dixon, Liam Fineout and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

See above: Republicans continue to stack in-person early votes, and Democrats are failing to close the gap with mail ballots. That’s what the numbers from the Florida Department of State say, suggesting that while the Republican Party of Florida may point to the scoreboard, Florida Democrats may be in “read it and weep” territory as the weekend approaches. From Thursday to Friday, Republicans increased their in-person advantage by more than 104,000 votes. Mail ballots, a source of strength for Dems last time around, are not buffering the in-person edge Republicans have thus far. While 767,882 Democrats have sent their ballots in, so have 655,797 Republicans.

Buzzkill: Gov. Ron DeSantis held multiple events this week to defeat the recreational pot amendment. The Governor at times veered away from the facts, telling one caller patched into a town hall that he believes people will smoke pot in restaurants if the amendment passes. Amendment 3 supporters pushed back on the claim, saying state law is “crystal clear” and the state Legislature will have “the full authority to enact time, place and manner restrictions — and they should — and no lawyer in his or her right mind would contest this clear and obvious truth.”

Angel financier: Opponents of the abortion rights amendment have a deep-pocketed donor in their corner — we just don’t know who. First reported by the Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times, a so-called “angel financier” is funding the legal battle challenging the validity of the petition signatures Floridians Protecting Freedom collected to get the measure on the ballot. Former Florida Supreme Court Justice Alan Lawson represents the four women suing the committee, who would not disclose the donor’s name. He referred to state laws regarding third-party litigation financing: “We are, of course, following these rules.”

Too close to call: New polling released this week shows support for the recreational pot amendment is right at the threshold to pass. Poll results show that 60% of likely Florida voters support Amendment 3, which would legalize marijuana for recreational adult use. About 34% of voters will vote against the amendment, while less than 6% remain undecided. Florida law requires 60% of voters to support an amendment to enshrine it in the Florida Constitution. That puts the measure on the edge, especially considering the poll’s 3.3-percentage-point margin of error. The same poll found Donald Trump and Scott ahead in Florida, with Scott’s lead within the margin of error over Democrat Mucarsel-Powell.

Tracking number not found: A U.S. Mail contract postal worker is accused of throwing 1,000 pieces of mail — including at least one mail-in ballot and 400 political mailings — into the woods Tuesday in Orange County instead of delivering the items just before the Nov. 5 election, according to a new federal criminal complaint. Ottis Nicole McCoy Jr. tossed the mail into a neighborhood cul-de-sac in Alafaya Woods, authorities said in the criminal complaint filed Friday in the U.S. District Court’s Orlando division. Suspicions about McCoy were raised after another employee helped McCoy load the day’s route that morning. The complaint said McCoy left “with a very large quantity of U.S. Mail” to deliver Tuesday but finished the route earlier than expected.

Speaking of cultivating things, Florida is adding four new members to its roster of members being inducted into the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson announced this week that Cary and Marcia Lightsey, Madeline Mellinger, and Jim Strickland will be inducted into the 2025 class of the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame.

The institution was established in 1980 in the Sunshine State and is designed to venerate Floridians who’ve elevated the agricultural field.

“I am proud to announce new inductees into the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame for their outstanding contributions to Florida’s agriculture community,” said Simpson.

“Cary and Marcia Lightsey, Madeline Mellinger and Jim Strickland have each made remarkable contributions that extend well beyond their own operations, driving progress in conservation, sustainability, and leadership. Their impact will be felt across our state for years to come.”

Cary Lightsey is a sixth-generation cattle farmer in the state. Mellinger has advanced the industry of pest control and sustainability. Strickland has been a rancher in Florida for six decades.

Going down on the farm outside of Okeechobee recently means some agricultural land will be turned into protected land.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson announced this week that the state added 750 acres of new land to protected farmland. The parcel was part of the Palaez and Sons Inc. cattle operations in Okeechobee County. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services used the Rural Family Lands Protection Program to acquire the land through an easement worth $2.67 million.

“The department’s delegated authority to process these types of rural land acquisitions has been a tremendous aid to achieving our agricultural conservation goals quickly and efficiently – and we look forward to preserving a historic amount of larger acreage properties at the next cabinet meeting,” said Simpson. “By safeguarding our rural lands through protection easements, we enhance food security, maintain these protected properties within the local tax system, and ensure property owners adhere to state standards for land and natural resource conservation.”

The state program augments the acquisition of development rights and blocks further land development in favor of continued agricultural use.

Florida Building Commission — DeSantis added one new member and reappointed three others to the Florida Building Commission, a body tasked with interpreting, maintaining and developing the state’s building code. The new member is John Garra, President of Davie-headquartered Square One Architecture. Staying on the panel for four more years are architect Jim Batts, former state Rep. Don Brown and impact window and door business owner Rodney Hershberger. Read more on Florida Politics.

Early Learning Coalition of the Big Bend Region — The Governor announced the appointment of Alyssa Beaubien, Kristen Inserra, and David “Colby” Roberts to the Early Learning Coalition of the Big Bend Region. Beaubien, appointed as Chair, is an Area Director of Tallahassee Young. She earned her bachelor’s degree in family and child sciences and her master’s degree in nonprofit supervision and management from Florida State University. Inserra was previously an assistant teacher at Faith Presbyterian Preschool and Kindergarten. Active in her church and community, she contributes to the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission. Inserra earned her bachelor’s degree in religion from FSU. Roberts is the lower school principal and head football coach at Aucilla Christian Academy. He is a member of the Florida Athletic Coaches Association and a Speaker of Gideons International. Roberts earned his bachelor’s degree in social science education from FSU and his master’s degree in educational leadership from Southeastern University.

Mid-Bay Bridge Authority — DeSantis appointed Robert Marinan and reappointed Gordon Fornell and James Wood to the Mid-Bay Bridge Authority. Marinan is a former senior manager at Boeing. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri and his master’s degree in public administration from the University of West Florida. Fornell is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant General. He earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Michigan State University and his master’s in public policy and transportation from the University of Pennsylvania. Wood is a veteran of the U.S. Army, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He was previously elected as a member of the Destin City Council and is the recipient of the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Joint Services Achievement Medal. Wood earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Mississippi State University and his master’s degree in public administration from Auburn University.

— Below average … in a good way —

Over the past couple of decades, Florida has been aiming to change the Florida man’s reputation from that of a drunkard wrestling with an alligator in a Circle K at 4 a.m. to that of an educated Renaissance man … probably one who wears glasses, too.

They’ve been successful on at least one front.

According to newly released rankings from U.S. News & World Report, the University of Florida is tied for No. 7 in affordability, and Florida State University is tied for No. 23.

And here’s another stat that could get Floridians to stay in-state: Florida has the lowest undergrad tuition fees in the United States for the third consecutive year.

According to The College Board and their 2024 “Trends in College Pricing and Student Aid Report,” Florida’s in-state tuition fees for undergrad sat at $6,360 in 2024-2025. In comparison, the national average sits at $11,610, meaning Florida’s universities cost $5,250 less on average for undergraduates.

“I take pride in our System’s unwavering commitment to provide Florida students with a high-quality higher education at an affordable cost. Our university presidents and trustees have leveraged the investments from the state to drive innovation while keeping costs low. The Board will continue to propel our System forward, enhancing its impact on our students and our state,” said Brian Lamb, Chair of the Florida Board of Governors.

With prices staying low and the quality of universities going up, Florida’s status in the academic world might rise.

“Florida consistently demonstrates its commitment to offering the most affordable higher education in the nation while achieving incredible outcomes for students,” said Chancellor Ray Rodrigues.

—Oh Tac-no! —

Nothing says scrumptious quite like the word “street” when defining a meal.

Because what doesn’t sound as delicious as something that’s been sitting in the road?

Roads and streets are so clean and regulated, devoid of potholes or oil streaks and of course, there aren’t any human fluids off to the side … unless you’re near the cargo entrance of an Amazon warehouse.

So, we agree. There’s nothing as yummy as the word street. But like an avid street food enjoyer can tell you, sometimes there’s a cost to that.

The Florida Department of Children and Families recently announced a recall initiative from Fresh Creative Foods, a division of Reser’s Fine Foods, regarding their Sprouts Farmer Market and specific lots of “Chicken Street Taco Kits” due to possible Listeria Monocytogenes contamination.

If you haven’t used your foodborne disease flashcards in a while, listeria is a type of bacteria that can cause significant illness, especially dangerous to pregnant individuals, newborns and adults older than 65.

The recall went through Oct. 11. The story’s moral: Avoid food with the word “street” unless you are in a major metro where that’s actually a part of the food culture. And even it can be a gamble.

—Come down and see us! —

Tourism is one of Florida’s biggest moneymakers and it’s no wonder why.

With Disney World, beautiful beaches, incredible weather, and truly unique ecosystems and environments, Florida offers much for travelers to see and do.

It’s also common knowledge that Florida suffered damage from both Helen and Milton this hurricane season.

On Thursday, the state’s tourism marketing arm plans to help Florida bounce back from the storms and continue setting tourism records for Americans and international travelers alike.

In a $5.75 million campaign, VISIT FLORIDA has a multi-phase initiative and plans to show the world Florida is back in business.

The first part of the plan is currently underway and includes a $800,000 social media blitz, with the theme “The Sun is Shining in Florida,” emphasizing areas such as Amelia Island, Panama City Beach and Pensacola.

Phase two is a $3 million campaign focusing on areas impacted by the hurricanes, such as Tampa, Naples and Ft. Myers, and showcasing their unique attractions and what they can offer to individuals in-state, out-of-state and international visitors.

The third and final phase includes offering direct marketing assistance to counties directly affected by the storms, including Pinellas, Sarasota and Manatee.

“Floridians are resilient, and our incredible tourism industry is a testament to this strength. VISIT FLORIDA is here to show the world that Florida is ready to welcome travelers. We are highlighting our iconic destinations, promoting hidden gems, and making it clear that Florida is still the top choice for travelers,” said Dana Young, president and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA.

— Nonpartisan … ish —

The annual Future of Florida Forum (F3) kicked off Monday and focused on the growth and development of Florida’s economy and how it will succeed in 2030 and beyond.

Throughout the day, F3 emphasized it was a nonpartisan event as the DJ spun some, at times odd, walk-on music — Pharrell Williams’ “Happy,” Imagine Dragons’ “Thunder,” and the Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling” (what in 2014 is that playlist?).

However, those with sharp ears could pick up flashes of partisanship.

Indian River State College President Timothy Moore’s take on the hurricanes that recently ravaged the Southeast: “Look at North Carolina … Roy Cooper did not do his job.”

Moore followed that up with plaudits for DeSantis’ response. For those who don’t follow North Carolina politics, Moore is a Democrat. DeSantis is a Republican.

Moore also harped on the importance of teaching patriotism in schools and said leaders in Washington and the country “aren’t unified” compared to, of all places, Alabama. He said Yellowhammer State has better riches and state leadership despite there being “more wild deer than people” in the state — maybe he forgot he was supposed to focus on Florida, not Alabama.

It’s no surprise that the Florida Chamber leans toward Republicans. President and CEO Mark Wilson has, and continues to, describe his organization as simultaneously “nonpartisan” and “pro-business.” Republicans are typically more aligned with the Chamber’s goals, but they’ve been known to endorse Democrats from time to time.

Still, California, New York, and Illinois were the recurring boogeymen for many speakers — those states all have something in common.

— Numbers don’t lie —

As Election Day draws nearer, the strategies of the nominees are becoming more and more clear.

As Vice President Kamala Harris pumps up the focus on the “blue wall” and former President Donald Trump pulls out of more and more television events, the one thing that’s ever clear is the GOP’s message: the economy is in shambles.

And who is to blame for that? The Joe Biden-Harris tuned Harris-Tim Walz ticket. There was a special guest speaker at F3 who might have something to say about Trump’s comments on inflation and the economy.

Dr. Paula Tkac, Executive Vice President and Director of Research of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, came armed with a trove of data. She and the 28 Ph. D.s on staff in the 6th Federal District spend their days trying to judge “how are we doing” regarding the economy and inflation and report their findings to the district’s leaders, whom the President appoints.

Tkac quickly addressed the elephant in the room: “We saw a huge burst of inflation like we have not seen in this country since the late 70s and early 80s following the COVID pandemic.”

However, she added that inflation is “driven by national and International events, not monetary policies in the United States,” taking some of the blame off Trump and Biden.

What the former President (and Florida resident) probably loathed hearing her say in front of business owners and citizens in attendance was that the six-month rates of PCE inflation have edged down since July and are now below 3%.

Tkac excitedly informed the voters in the room that “inflation is coming back down and very, very close to its 2% target,” something the Trump campaign has yet to acknowledge. She clarified that “inflation isn’t something you can put your finger on,” but that current vibes are good, and everything appears to be going in the right direction.

— Harder than you think —

Maybe award show hosts deserve a break.

In 2017, there was the infamous “Moonlight/La La Land” mishap with Jimmy Kimmel, and in early 2023, Broadway star Ariana DeBose was slammed on the internet for the strange song she rapped/sang while hosting the BAFTAs.

They say it’s a thankless job, and Florida Chamber of Commerce Chair Keith Koenig (who described himself as “a recovering waterbed salesman”) can attest to this firsthand.

During the 107th annual Florida Chamber Meeting (They’ve got 11 years on the Academy — suck it Hollywood), Koenig took the emcee role to start Day Two of F3 by giving out the Florida Chamber Chair’s Recipient Awards.

These awards were given out for prevailing “leadership” because, as Koenig put it, “we recognize success because we need more of it.”

The awkward part for Koenig: only three of the nine awardees were in the room when their names were announced.

At least with the infamously awkward Anthony Hopkins Best Actor over Chadwick Boseman moment a few years ago, it was A) during COVID, B) Hopkins was very old, and C) it was the last moment of the night — not the opening segment of an all-day event. So, give them the benefit of the doubt the next time you watch LL Cool J at the Grammys, Amy Bryant at the Independent Spirit Awards, or Neil Patrick Harris at the Tonys.

— AI generation —

Artificial intelligence is nothing if not controversial.

It’s too bad we can’t go back to when AI was a catchall plot point for The Terminator (The cool kids prefer Judgment Day, though), or you were talking about the 76ers explosive Allen Iverson. Simpler times.

Alas, AI is no longer just a buzzword — it’s the Big Tech driving profits for big businesses and startups alike. Hence, it was the subject of an F3 panel discussion.

Dr. Bruce Fraser of Indian River State College and Liane Sippin of Florida International University had a back-and-forth about AI and its role in state colleges and universities. Fraser opened the discussion by explaining his work in AI over the past 18 months and the benefits he’s seen with engagement, both in and out of the classroom.

Sippin, meanwhile, said AI has played a vital role in “integrating cancer data sets to more effectively treat cancer tissues,” and even helps them “monitor the environment in the Everglades.” All fantastic uses of AI in the academic setting.

Some in the room may have raised their eyebrows when Dr. Fraser said Indian River State College is trying to get “as many AI touchpoints outside the classroom as possible … part of student life and social clubs.”

Fraser also told the crowd that IRSC is actively working with “Adobe and Grammarly’s” AI products. Adobe has recently drawn artists’ ire — and a few lawsuits — for allegedly stealing art from online artists to train its AI platform to generate images.

AI is an issue that continues to shake the more creative world (look at the Hollywood strikes of 2023), and Fraser said there is resistance in academia as well, saying, “we have faculty right now onboard and adamantly opposed to developing a culture around AI.”

— It’s a Bird. It’s a Plane. It’s AAM. —

How incredible would it be to have high-speed rail connecting Florida’s major cities?

Well, sorry, it’s not happening. But there may be another mode of transportation to get excited about — Advanced Air Mobility.

One of the panel discussions at F3 focused on the future of Advanced Air Mobility and its role in Florida. It kicked off with a video produced by FDOT explaining what AAM is. In their words, a “quieter and less costly fuel-based aircraft” capable of vertical takeoff and landing, carries passenger and cargo over short distances, and is “powered by batteries and electric motors.”

With the crash course out of the way, the panel broke the ice by asking, “How many people grew up watching The Jetsons?” The crowd raised its hands, which is somewhat remarkable for a show that was on the air for just six months more than 60 years ago.

Flying cars with glass domes are probably a ways away. Still, one eye-popping stat made clear the potential for this industry — by 2040, AAM is expected to generate “$1 trillion to {Florida’s} economic engine.”

You might think that’s a typo. It’s not. The dual use of AAM in transportation and logistics raises the potential economic impacts through the roof.

According to the panel, all of this can happen because Florida, unlike other states, has the “legislative leadership” to see this through and see the potential to introduce a “new mode of transportation to the world.”

— International recognition —

In today’s social media-driven era, engagement, likes, shares and views can make or break businesses, creators, or even politicians.

You may even know people who spend hours debating when to fire off their next post because they worry it will get buried. The truth is, it’s out of our hands.

Mastering the algorithms and finding a way to stand out while also avoiding faux pas or pitfalls is a difficult task for any public relations agency.

Well, maybe not the Moore Agency.

The Tallahassee-based firm announced it has joined the Public Relations Global Network and recently won first-place awards at the annual PRGN Awards Ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland.

The international awards are nothing to scoff at. PRGN recognizes contributions and achievements in the global public relations industry in various PR subfields.

In addition to the PRGN awards, the Moore Agency is now part of a global network of more than 50 hand-selected PR firms making key contributions worldwide.

Since its establishment in 1993, The Moore Agency has had its impression on public affairs in the state, works with the federal movement and contract vehicles/services, and has a 98% client retention rate — all things worthy of celebration whether or not there are awards involved. Still, being able to say you won top honors in Geneva is pretty darn sweet.

— A beloved Jaguar —

One of North Florida’s most prolific philanthropists is going about her catlike ways and contributing a notable donation designed to help state parks.

Delores Barr Weaver has committed $500,000 through the Legacy Fund at the Community Foundation of Northeast Florida to the Florida State Parks Foundation and accessibility initiatives. The funding will be allocated annually over five years in $100,000 increments.

Weaver is well known for her charitable work on the First Coast ever since her husband Wayne Weaver became the original owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL franchise which began play in 1995. Wayne Weave sold the team to Shad Khan who took over ownership in early 2012.

However, Weaver made it her mission to continue her philanthropic work well beyond the years of family involvement in the team. Her latest contribution to state parks to increase accessibility is among the largest in the history of the program which has been in existence for 31 years.

“It is so very important that our state parks are accessible by everyone. I am proud to partner with our Florida State Parks Foundation in this effort. I am also proud to be the Foundation’s first accessibility champion, and I look forward to the many others that will join me as CHAMPIONS,” said Weaver.

Her Legacy Fund program has contributed $750,000 to state parks in the past three years.

— Mo(ran) money, mo scholarships —

Cost is one of the biggest considerations for students deciding which university or college to attend — or whether to attend at all.

Some extra money in a student’s pocket during college can make or break where they go and their higher education pursuits in general. So, let’s not only encourage these students to go to college but also work to keep them in-state.

On Oct. 15, the Florida State University Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship recognized high schoolers Jasmyn Major and Khalise Richards as the 2024 Jim Moran Scholars.

The nationally Top 20 undergrad college for entrepreneurship, and No. 1 in the state of Florida, in collaboration with Florida State University, recognizes up to two Black high schoolers from North and South Florida who are shining examples to their peers and who have been accepted to FSU. The aim is to help them succeed no matter the financial hurdles along the way.

This year’s scholar class was especially notable because it’s the 50th scholar inductee since the program was established in 1996.

Major’s accomplishments range from National Honor Society to being a READ USA tutor.

“I can’t express how thankful I am for this scholarship; it has provided me the opportunity to leave home, pursue my major, and grow and evolve in ways I didn’t know were possible,” she said.

Richard was also in her fair share of honor societies and enjoyed mentoring children at the Miramar Police Athletic League Center.

“I’m very appreciative of this opportunity. It was always one of my goals to go to college and medical school to become a doctor, but the biggest stressor was always finances. I’m very appreciative of this opportunity. It was always one of my goals to go to college and medical school to become a doctor, but the biggest stressor was always finances,” she said.

It’s always great news for Noles to hear about talented, bright youth staying in the Sunshine State and, specifically, taking their talents to FSU. President Richard McCullogh and numerous Jim Moran College heads were in attendance for scholarship awards.

—Strike, strike, strike on some good BBQ —

Friends and BBQ. Is there any other way to enjoy the sizzling environment?

How about when it goes to a great cause?

From Halloween through Nov. 2, Tri-State Sales, a beverage wholesaler in North and Central Florida, is hosting the 40th annual FAMU Homecoming BBQ, where all proceeds go to FAMU student scholarships.

Charlie C. Brown and Arthur Thompson will be rocking aprons and tongs, offering chicken, ribs, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, and bread for $20.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our 40th year hosting this iconic event in support of FAMU student scholarships. I am truly honored to be back behind the grill, contributing to this important cause,” said Brown.

One can purchase tickets online for a variety of multiple timeslots and locations: on Halloween, it’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hearth & Soul; on Nov. 1, it’s from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tri-Eagle Sales; and on Nov. 2 it’s from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at FAMU Homecoming on campus off Wahnish Way.

Great food for a great cause and to celebrate rattler pride.

— Rattlers look to bounce back —

After losing a conference game for the first time this season, Florida A&M returns home to face Southern University on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+).

The Rattlers (3-3, 1-1 in SWAC) led 21-20 with less than four minutes remaining in the game against Jackson State before giving up a pair of touchdowns in the final 3:34 to lose 35-21. Quarterback Daniel Richardson threw three touchdown passes in the loss.

FAMU has won 24 consecutive home games, the second-longest current streak in Division I football. Saturday’s game will be the first played at home since Aug. 31 when FAMU topped South Carolina State to open the season. They will try to extend the streak against the division-leading Jaguars (4-3, 3-0 in SWAC).

The Rattlers must bounce back from the disappointing loss and get some help to keep conference championship hopes alive.

“You ain’t got no choice but to regroup,” said Rattlers’ head coach James Colzie. “You haven’t been eliminated from the goals that you may have set for yourself. Now, you’re dependent upon other teams. Ultimately, it boils down to us. The goals haven’t changed until we hear otherwise.”

—Noles, Canes matchup looks lopsided —

What was once one of college football’s greatest rivalries is now a matchup of a national title contender against a three-touchdown underdog. On Saturday, undefeated Miami hosts Florida State (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

This time last year, the Seminoles were the unbeaten team. This season, FSU ranked 10th in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, but losses to Georgia Tech, Boston College, and Memphis to open the season turned the Seminoles’ season into a fight for relevance.

Perhaps worst of all was last week’s loss to Duke, a team that had never beaten Florida State in football. FSU (1-6, 1-5 in ACC) faces the best team in the conference on the road.

Miami (7-0, 3-0 in ACC) has largely been on a roll thanks to quarterback Cam Ward. The Washington State transfer has thrown a national-best 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions in seven starts with the Hurricanes. Ward has thrown for more than 300 yards in every game this season and leads the nation in passing yards. He has established himself as one of the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy.

Conversely, Florida State’s offense has struggled. DJ Uiagalelei began the season as the starter. Ineffective play and a broken finger sidelined him, perhaps for the rest of the season. Redshirt first-year student Brock Glenn has started the last two games, tossing two touchdowns and three interceptions in losses to Clemson and Duke.

It has not been all on the quarterbacks for Florida State. The running game ranks 130th out of 133 teams, and the rushing defense ranks 103rd in the nation. An FSU upset is hard to imagine, but it would be a rare light in a gloomy season.

— Let’s do the time warp again … —

this Halloween, toast will fly at the silver screen, and gender-bending will be all the rage. Tallahassee will host one of the scariest tongue-in-cheek monster shows of all time at midnight, the most frightening time of the year.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show will sink its teeth into Fire Betty’s Music Room Thursday night, Halloween, beginning at 11 p.m. and running past midnight in Tallahassee, 1122 Thomasville Rd. #1.

The 1975 freaky film classic is a fan favorite for the weird, alternative lifestyle enthusiasts and just plain inexplicable ghouls who would rather be odd than normal. Generally speaking, the film pokes fun at the horror film genre, as well as the general middle-class norms of suburban living.

Even when the film is screened, the irreverent nature of the piece invites audiences watching the movie to cosplay and recreate some of the scenes among audience members. Organizers of the Tallahassee screening say they’ll fully present such “shadowcasting” and will encourage crowd participation. Admission is $20 at the website selling tickets.

— Capitol Directions —

Ron DeSantis — Down arrow — Bruh, nobody was going to write your name in anyway.

Jimmy Patronis — Up arrow — Hurricanes Helene and Milton were a one-two gut punch, but approving relief for Florida KidCare families softens the blow.

Joseph Ladapo — Down arrow — La, La, La, La, La … Don’t fear the reefer!

Kim Rivers — Up arrow — Win or lose, has anyone else worked as hard this campaign cycle as the Trulieve CEO?

Judge Walker — Up arrow — It’s the First Amendment, stupid!

Office of Policy and Budget — Down arrow — We would think the Greatest Governor in the history of Governors could find a Budget Director.

Anastasios Kamoutsas — Crossways arrow — We hate HOAs as much as anyone, but you know you have to live next to these people, right?

Fabian Basabe — Down arrow — It’s not an “October surprise” if it happens every other month.

Vicki Lopez — Down arrow — He didn’t even need the “adult son” treatment; she just couldn’t help herself.

Evan Power, Bill Helmich — Up arrow — If you want to hear them laugh, say, “Florida is in play.”

FCIE — Down arrow — There’s not a spine among them.

VR Systems — Down arrow — Just go ahead and plan for a crash on Election Day.

Patt Maney — Up arrow — He’s got the Scout Oath and Scout Law down pat. Now it’s time for the Scout Party.

Carlos Trujillo — Up arrow — Next time you visit his office, he’ll have a framed copy of The New Yorker on the wall.

Anna Alexopoulos Farrar — Up arrow — To the C-Suite, and beyond!

Nostra Brandes — Up arrow — Unfortunately for your insurance premiums, he’s more accurate than Nostradamus.

Florida Chamber — Up arrow — We don’t want it to be 2030 yet, but we know we’ll be ready when we get there.

Owen Howard — Down arrow — Just … someone take his phone. And maybe his scholarship, too.

Lance Watson — Up arrow — By the time you read this, Kelsey will have said “I do.” Congrats to the happy couple!