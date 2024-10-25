Clark Lea Jr.: For those who love to fish, supporting Amendment 2 is a no-brainer

Recreational fishing has been an intrinsic part of my family for over 50 years. In 1968, my father purchased a small company that manufactured bait tanks. In 2005, I was fortunate enough to take over for my father; still leading it today and proudly calling Clearwater home.

In my years of experience, I have seen how important fishing is for families in Florida. More than 120,000 of us Floridians have been lucky enough to make a living working in the fishing industry. Over 4 million anglers cast a line in our state’s waters each year. In total, recreational fishing provides almost $14 billion annually to our state’s economy.

What statistics and figures cannot capture, though, is the social value fishing provides. Days on the water lead to lifelong memories with loved ones, cherished moments between parents and children, friends, and even strangers. Thankfully, the Legislature has recognized the importance of recreational fishing and the many values it provides.

This November, voters have the chance to secure the right to fish and hunt in our state’s constitution. Voting “yes” on Amendment 2 means that generations to come will be able to enjoy the same joy of reeling in a fish, and the heartbreak of losing the big one, that I’ve been so fortunate to experience. It means that no matter who you are or where you come from, you will have not just the privilege, but the right, to enjoy the bounty of Florida’s vast aquatic resources. Whether you’re chasing a world record offshore or just enjoying a relaxing day on a local pond, no one can take that away from you.

Opponents of this amendment call it unnecessary and overbearing. Are they able to predict the future? Can they guarantee you that in five, 10, 50 years there won’t be a push to ban fishing and hunting? Last year in Oregon, a state known for its bull elk and salmon runs, voters proposed an amendment that would criminalize fishing, hunting, and trapping. Thankfully, it was unsuccessful, but this misguided approach to wildlife management is sure to rear its ugly head again.

Amendment 2 protects FOREVER the right to fish and hunt in our state, despite who sits in the Governor’s Mansion and which party controls the Legislature.

Opponents also say this rule would move us backward and legalize gill net fishing. This simply is not true — gill nets have been banned in Florida waters for 30 years. The ban is also recognized in our state’s constitution, passed through a voter referendum just like this one. Additionally, Amendment 2 does not undermine the authority of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) at all. FWC will still set regulations, bag limits, seasons and legal fishing methods in all state waters.

A constitutional right to fish would not be unique to Florida, either. If passed, Florida will join 25 other states in protecting the rights of anglers and supporting our robust sportfishing economy.

I’m proud to have been born and raised in Florida, universally known as the sportfishing capital of the world, where I’ve been lucky to spend my entire life fishing the waters off our Gulf Coast and beyond. Learning how to fish from my dad and passing that knowledge down to my children has ingrained a deep love of angling and a rich sense of community. I feel an obligation to protect the rights of my children and future generations to enjoy these same opportunities.

On Nov. 5, I will be voting YES on Amendment 2, for my children, their children, and their children’s children. I hope you will join me.

___

Clark Lea Jr. is the President of Marine Metal Products. Clark was born in Florida and has lived in Clearwater for 59 years.