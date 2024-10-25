GOP strategist Ryan Tyson predicts double-digit wins for Donald Trump, Rick Scott

Is Florida in play?

Well, if you’re wagering, you may want a point spread in statewide races, per the analysis of one of the most plugged-in Republican strategists in the Sunshine State.

Ryan Tyson believes that presidential candidate Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott will outperform most public polls of the race and the “comfortable, outside-the-margin ballot advantages” those samples confer, given a red wave in turnout.

“Our recent tracking suggests that the race has broken more to their advantage,” Tyson wrote in a memo.

He expects an R+11 turnout model that mirrors registration in the state (which has the GOP with more than 1.1 million more active registered voters than Democrats) and ongoing turnout trends, and predicts Trump winning by 13 percentage points and Scott by 12 points.

These margins, if they come to pass, will sharply deviate from previous General Elections in the state.

Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by 1.2 percentage points in 2016, and Joe Biden by 3.4 points in 2020, which was the biggest Florida margin in any election since the “Skull and Bones” contest between President George W. Bush and his Democratic collegiate secret society fellow member John F. Kerry.

A 13-point win would cement the contention, made by Gov. Ron DeSantis and others, that Florida is a red state now.

For Scott, a 13-point win would be even more significant, especially given that he needed a recount to overcome then-incumbent U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson in 2018, when Scott ran as a termed-out Governor.

The key, Tyson said, is “turning out low-propensity voters in large numbers,” a Trump specialty that swayed the 2016 campaign and appears, in Florida and perhaps elsewhere, to have a potentially meaningful impact when votes are counted next month.

High-propensity voters will turn out, Tyson predicted, as Democratic turnout is “lagging so severely” and lurching toward a collapse more reminiscent of 2022 than previous Presidential Election cycles.