GOP doubles up Dems in early in-person voting

Republicans continue to stack in-person early votes, and Democrats are failing to close the gap with mail ballots.

That’s what the numbers from the Florida Department of State say, suggesting that while the Republican Party of Florida may point to the scoreboard, Florida Democrats may be in “read it and weep” territory as the weekend approaches.

The Department says 821,446 Republicans have shown up to early voting locations and cast ballots already, while just 410,218 Dems have done the same.

Republicans have increased their in-person advantage by more than 104,000 votes in the last 24 hours.

To put the left-of-center party’s performance in perspective, 257,568 no-party registrants have voted, along with 32,388 people who belong to other parties.

Mail ballots, a source of strength for Dems last time around, are not buffering the in-person edge Republicans have thus far.

While 767,882 Democrats have sent their ballots in, so have 655,797 Republicans.

And Democrats likely won’t be able to stretch their mail edge that much farther, barring a robust operation and a Republican collapse.

All told, 678,778 Democratic ballots are still out for potential return, while 541,696 GOP mail ballots are still potential votes rather than reality.

Democrats had a 673,819-vote advantage in 2020’s returned mail ballots, and that won’t happen this time around in all likelihood.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is not on the ballot, but he is very active during this period, barnstorming the state in efforts to undermine constitutional amendments that would legalize recreational pot and remove abortion restrictions he signed. With no Democratic equivalent to his political punch, that may also be a potent turnout driver given his historic victory in 2022.