October 26, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lionel Messi’s every move shown on TikTok during his winning Inter Miami playoff debut
Image via EmbelexTeam Sports.

Associated PressOctober 26, 20242min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

2-to-1 edge continues for GOP in early in-person voting

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

Amendment 4 leader fears Ron DeSantis’ threats in abortion rights fight

HeadlinesTech

AP: Chinese hackers target phones of Donald Trump, JD Vance, Harris ops

MESSI-MIAMI
The soccer icon had an assist.

Lionel Messi’s every move was on display in his Major League Soccer playoff debut.

Every touch. Every shot attempt. Even when he wasn’t doing anything at all, it was shown.

There was a “Messi-cam” focused on the Inter Miami superstar throughout his team’s playoff-opening, 2-1 win over Atlanta United on Friday night. Nothing but the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner livestreamed on MLS’ TikTok account for the duration of the match.

It captured the excitement surrounding Inter Miami, which surged in popularity when Messi arrived midway through the 2023 season.

The stadium was packed with Messi fans and familiar faces, including Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and actor Idris Elba.

“The Messi effect has been awesome. It’s been very awesome,” Johnson said in a televised interview. “From a global aspect, having Messi here in the States and being able to grow the game as much as we’ve been trying to grow the game and make it more popular here, being that we have so many different sports. … Especially for me, not having to travel to Spain anymore to watch him play has been a joy.”

Messi didn’t score but assisted on Jordi Alba’s go-ahead goal in the 60th minute.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous2-to-1 edge continues for GOP in early in-person voting

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories