Lionel Messi’s every move shown on TikTok during his winning Inter Miami playoff debut

Lionel Messi’s every move was on display in his Major League Soccer playoff debut.

Every touch. Every shot attempt. Even when he wasn’t doing anything at all, it was shown.

There was a “Messi-cam” focused on the Inter Miami superstar throughout his team’s playoff-opening, 2-1 win over Atlanta United on Friday night. Nothing but the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner livestreamed on MLS’ TikTok account for the duration of the match.

It captured the excitement surrounding Inter Miami, which surged in popularity when Messi arrived midway through the 2023 season.

The stadium was packed with Messi fans and familiar faces, including Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and actor Idris Elba.

“The Messi effect has been awesome. It’s been very awesome,” Johnson said in a televised interview. “From a global aspect, having Messi here in the States and being able to grow the game as much as we’ve been trying to grow the game and make it more popular here, being that we have so many different sports. … Especially for me, not having to travel to Spain anymore to watch him play has been a joy.”

Messi didn’t score but assisted on Jordi Alba’s go-ahead goal in the 60th minute.