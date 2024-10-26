2-to-1 edge continues for GOP in early in-person voting

Democrats will want to make up for an ever growing Republican advantage in early voting if they have any hope of making sure the debacle of 2022 doesn’t repeat during this year’s presidential cycle.

As of Saturday morning, Republicans have a more than half a million ballot advantage in turnout at early voting locations: 1,034,177 to 514,652 for the Democrats.

With nearly 378,000 NPA and third party registrants having also voted in person already, the stats raise questions about the GOTV operation’s success this week, and raise the stakes of Souls to the Polls events this weekend and next.

Democrats do lead in mail ballots received: 824,028 to 704,311.

All told, the GOP has an approximately 400,000 vote advantage, however.

Republicans are confident.

Strategist Ryan Tyson says the turnout models suggest Donald Trump and Rick Scott could win their races for the presidency and the Senate respectively by more than 10 points.