2-to-1 edge continues for GOP in early in-person voting

Democrats will want to make up for an ever growing Republican advantage in early voting if they have any hope of making sure the debacle of 2022 doesn’t repeat during this year’s presidential cycle.
As of Saturday morning, Republicans have a more than half a million ballot advantage in turnout at early voting locations: 1,034,177 to 514,652 for the Democrats.
With nearly 378,000 NPA and third party registrants having also voted in person already, the stats raise questions about the GOTV operation’s success this week, and raise the stakes of Souls to the Polls events this weekend and next.
Democrats do lead in mail ballots received: 824,028 to 704,311.
All told, the GOP has an approximately 400,000 vote advantage, however.
Republicans are confident.
Strategist Ryan Tyson says the turnout models suggest Donald Trump and Rick Scott could win their races for the presidency and the Senate respectively by more than 10 points.
7 comments
I Am Speaking.
October 26, 2024 at 10:04 am
Uh oh.
forsaken
October 26, 2024 at 10:58 am
Iowa Took His Money and Sent Him Packing
October 26, 2024 at 10:08 am
Translation: We want the scumbag to be president again and we want more medicare fraud, please.
I Am Speaking.
October 26, 2024 at 10:21 am
Scumbag or dumb azz. Take your pick. Bottom line the Kammy administration has not been good for a majority of people in this country.
Sunset Rick Scott
October 26, 2024 at 10:13 am
Trump as President and Scott as Majority Leader! They should have us teed up for the Second Great Depression in no time.
I Am Speaking.
October 26, 2024 at 10:22 am
Most people were better off when Trump was President. Just look at the price of commodities.
MH/Duuuval
October 26, 2024 at 10:56 am
Trump inherited a thriving economy rebuilt by Obama after the Crash of 2008-9. Covid knocked down the Trump economy though MAGAs want to forget that episode because Trump embraced junk science every opportunity he got — except when he was hospitalized with Covid.
The war in Ukraine and the backlog of Covid-related container shipments on the West Coast impeded the economy after Covid brought under control (1,219, 487 deaths later).
The resultant inflation has been gradually reduced. Price of gasoline is one example.
All the “pain and suffering” alleged by the MAGAs seems to have made Americans want to hit the road and travel every chance they get — hurricanes and fires notwithstanding.