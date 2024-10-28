Florida’s senior Senator is seeking details on an alleged mysterious liaison between the Democratic vice presidential nominee and the progeny of a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) official.

“If the story today in the Daily Mail is true (and) Tim Walz had a relationship with the daughter of a high ranking Chinese Communist Party official and remained in contact with her for years after. If you aspire to be Vice-President of the United States, voters deserve to know everything about any and every link you have to the CCP,” U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio posted to X.

Walz is alleged to have been involved with Jenna Wang back in 1989. He arrived in the country after the Tiananmen Square protests earlier that year, where reporters say he met Wang, the daughter of former CCP official Bin Hui, who passed away 25 years ago.

The claim is that Walz gave Wang gifts and “seduced” her while teaching at a provincial high school. The allegation is that the two made love and listened to George Michael records, particularly “Careless Whisper,” the sultry and saxophone drenched mid-1980s ballad that made it clear that Wham! would be sidelined for a solo career.

And just as heartbreak suffused the pop icon’s signature ballad, the report says Walz and Wang never could make the Great Leap Forward.

The ill-fated lovers supposedly squabbled over public displays of affection, which put Wang in an awkward position culturally. They also fought about marriage. Wang alleges Walz said her key interest was a U.S. passport, rather than matrimony in Nebraska.

The Kamala Harris-Walz campaign declined the Daily Mail‘s request for comment on the story.

It’s unclear why this material surfaced now, of course, with just over a week to go until Election Day. But Rubio will not be the last Republican to ask questions about a murky period in the life of a man who could be one heartbeat away from the presidency.