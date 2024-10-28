October 28, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Seminole Tribe settles legal challenges to online sports gambling exclusivity in Florida

Associated PressOctober 28, 20244min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

China syndrome: Marco Rubio wants answers on Tim Walz’s alleged communist tryst

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 10.28.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Republicans ask U.S. Supreme Court to block counting of some provisional ballots in Pennsylvania

Hard rock
It's another major legal win for the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida and a group of businesses that operate racetracks and poker rooms have settled a yearslong legal dispute over whether the Seminole Tribe should have exclusive rights to online sports betting in Florida, the Tribe announced Monday.

The Seminole Tribe, along with West Flagler Associates and the Bonita-Fort Myers Corp., have entered into a comprehensive agreement where the companies have agreed to end litigation against the Tribe’s gaming operations and instead will begin a new partnership to offer Jai Alai waging on the Tribe’s Hard Rock Bet app.

“Rather than engaging in years of additional litigation, this agreement will allow the parties to work together to promote Jai Alai, which has played an important role in Florida’s gaming landscape for nearly 100 years,” Seminole Gaming CEO Jim Allen said in a statement.

The companies that had been suing the Seminole Tribe took a blow in June, when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to take up a challenge to an agreement that gave the Seminole Tribe exclusive rights to handle online sports betting in Florida. The nation’s highest court denied a petition from opponents of the compact, which promises to rake in hundreds of millions of dollars for the Tribe and the state. In March, the Florida Supreme Court had ruled that the companies had filed the wrong type of petition to challenge the 2021 compact between the Seminole Tribe of Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration.

The companies had previously argued that the compact gives the Tribe a sports betting monopoly in the nation’s third-most populous state and that the U.S. Department of Interior wrongly approved the compact even though it violates the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, which requires that gambling occur on tribal lands.

The companies questioned whether online sports bets that can be placed from anywhere in Florida could be considered to be on tribal land when only the computer servers that host the betting services are located there. They said DeSantis and the Legislature, which approved the compact, improperly exceeded their powers by authorizing sports betting off tribal lands.

The Tribe launched its online sports betting operation late last year, and state economic forecasters predict that the revenue sharing from tribal gambling could total $4.4 billion through the end of this decade.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousChina syndrome: Marco Rubio wants answers on Tim Walz's alleged communist tryst

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories