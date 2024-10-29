Will Donald Trump rally rhetoric give Florida Democrats a fresh opening to flip an increasingly red state?

While acknowledging shortcomings in early voting, Florida Democrats see an opening in Donald Trump’s rally rhetoric agitating Florida’s immigrant communities.

“It’s about respect. We have seen ‘a floating island of garbage.’ Seriously,” said U.S. Rep. Darren Soto. “Do you know how pissed people are across Florida?”

The Kissimmee Democrat referenced a widely covered joke by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at a Trump event held at Madison Square Garden. Soto, Florida’s first Congressman of Puerto Rican descent, by contrast called Kamala Harris “our Caribbean sister.” The Democratic presidential candidate’s father is Jamaican.

Soto suggested on a Florida Democratic Party press call that the rhetoric at the rally gave one more reason for the Floridarican community to turn out for Democrats.

From the start of the meeting, Florida Democratic Party Nikki Fried acknowledged that the party must defy expectations if it hopes to win the state’s electoral votes for Harris. Republicans have substantially outperformed Democrats in early voting, with a turnout edge there nearing 600,000 voters and erasing an advantage Democrats enjoyed in vote-by-mail.

“I know many of you are looking at the early vote returns and are quick to count us out,” she said. “But to that I say: Florida is still in play.”

Democrats argue the xenophobic rhetoric from Trump’s campaign could make a difference in the week leading to the Nov. 5 General Election.

State Rep. Marie Woodson, a Miami Gardens Democrat, said anger already exists within the Haitian American community over past comments by Trump and running mate JD Vance accusing legal immigrants in Ohio of eating dogs and cats.

“I don’t know why we’re debating the elections anymore. I don’t know why we are here. Because that man (Trump) has proven who he is,” she said. “He showed you. I don’t know what else that he needs to do to prove to people that they need to elect Kamala Harris.”

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, 51% of all Haitians settled in the U.S. live in Florida. Nearly 1.2 million Puerto Ricans live in Florida, according to the Center for Puerto Rican Studies.

It’s also home to 64% of Cubans in the U.S., according to Pew Research Center, though that ethnic group has been a historically Republican voting block.

But Shevrin Jones, Chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, said South Florida has a stark choice in front of them, between a Harris campaign focused on improving lives of all Americans and a Trump campaign increasingly leaning into dividing American among racial and political lines.

Jones noted that Hinchcliffe made other jokes about watermelons while pointing out a Black man in the rally. Meanwhile, Trump himself has increasingly referenced an “enemy within” when discussing political rivals.

“This race has become more than about politics y’all, and after that rally, it was absolutely the icing on the cake for his attack on Puerto Rico, Black people and our Haitian community,” Jones said.

“This has now become personal. It’s not even political anymore.”

Democrats say the comments could also make a difference in other Florida races.

“In Washington, D.C., Florida can decide the Senate majority and the Senate Majority Leader,” Fried said. “We can flip congressional seats and take back the House and Congress.”

While U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Republican on the ballot this year, has distanced himself from the rally comments, he faces Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, who would be Florida’s first Latina Senator.

Samuel Vilchez Santiago, Chair of the Orange County Democratic Party, also noted many of Florida’s battleground legislative seats boast heavy Hispanic populations.

He noted that 30% of voters are Hispanic in House District 35, where Democratic state Rep. Tom Keen faces a close race with Republican Erika Booth. The same goes for about 56% of voters in House District 47, where Democrat Maria Revelles hopes to unseat Republican state Rep. Paula Stark.

About 20% of voters in House District 45 are Hispanic, where embattled state Rep. Carolina Amesty faced Democrat Leonard Spencer. There’s also a majority-Hispanic district in South Florida, House District 113, where Democrat Jacki Gross-Kellogg hopes to unseat Republican state Rep. Vicki Lopez.

“People know and understand exactly what Donald Trump is saying,” he said.

Jones said Republicans know the rhetoric from Trump could put some Florida contests at risk, precisely because they will rally voters around the Democratic alternatives.

“That’s what we’re seeing in Miami-Dade County,” he said. “There are a great deal of coalitions that have been built, that are being built within our clubs and caucuses in South Florida.”