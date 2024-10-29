With 5 million-plus Floridians having voted, the GOP nears 600,000 early vote edge

Assuming hundreds of thousands of Republicans aren’t crossing party lines to vote Democratic, Florida’s early voting returns bode well for the electoral fortunes of Donald Trump and Rick Scott.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the GOP is dominating voter participation thus far in the early in-person vote, while holding its own well enough in the mail ballot chase.

More than 5 million people have voted already, so this is not a small sample size.

Of the 2,925,439 people who voted early in person as of Monday’s close of business, 1,523,153 are Republicans, with 790,744 Democrats, 65,678 people registered with other parties, and 545,864 no-party voters having shown up to make their preferences known.

Republicans are up 732,379 for in-person early votes compared to Democrats, comprising 52% of that group, while Democrats make up just 27%.

The bleeding is somewhat stanched for Democrats with the 2,216,476 mail ballots cast, but they only make up a small fraction of their margin there. While their voters cast 935,189 of the total absentee ballots, Republicans cast 795,495 of their own. Another 45,638 third party members and 440,154 no-party voters have also voted by mail.

But the big story is the partisan break: Democrats are up 139,644 overall in the mail chase, but down 592,735 when all early votes are considered.

Democrats and their advocates argue that many Republicans are crossing over to vote Democratic, but that argument isn’t supported by public polling data, which suggests that members of both parties have come home as the election neared, with partisan rhetoric and appeals working as they generally do.

The data also suggests a heavier lift than some might have thought for constitutional amendments removing state abortion restrictions and legalizing recreational pot, given Republicans are most resistant to those ideas in polling, and the aggressive full-court press by the Ron DeSantis political machine to stop them.