Aaron Bean seeking second term representing North Florida’s CD 4 in rematch against L.J. Holloway

The race for Florida’s 4th Congressional District seat sees a veteran politician seeking to retain his post against an underdog repeat challenger.

U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean, a Republican from Fernandina Beach, is seeking re-election to the seat, looking to dispatch Democrat LaShonda “L.J.” Holloway. It’s the second straight cycle the two have faced off, with Bean defeating Holloway by 21 points in 2022.

At least according to a recent poll, it’s expected to be a closer race this time around. The University of North Florida survey showed Bean leading the race with 51% support. Holloway had 44% support and she was outpacing Bean among no-party voters.

UNF researchers pointed out that voter turnout in 2022 was “atrocious” in the CD 4 race, and that an uptick in turnout could change the results.

Bean has long been a presence on the First Coast in state politics for years. He’s had many small business ventures and he’s also been in the development office for UF Health in Jacksonville.

“Aaron became involved in local businesses where he gained firsthand knowledge of the burden governments place on businesses, especially on small business owners and entrepreneurs,” Bean’s campaign website said. “This insight guided him to run for local office, believing government can always do better. Aaron served his local community, while raising a family and running a small business, as a city commissioner in Fernandina Beach and later being elected mayor.”

Bean has extensive experience as a legislator, serving in the Florida House and Florida Senate before making the leap to Congress.

Holloway is a lawyer, community activist and no stranger to the nation’s capital. She worked for former U.S. Rep. Carrie Meek in Washington and was a Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Fellow, according to her campaign website. She has a long résumé that involves private business and extensive government work, including as an accountant executive for Lexis-Nexus.

“Albeit the majority of her experience is federal, as a fourth generation resident of the congressional district she seeks to represent, she has also awarded more than fifty scholarships through the Celebration of Life Annual Benefit. LaShonda J. Holloway is also the founder of All About Healthcare Advocates and serves on numerous boards,” Holloway’s campaign website said.

CD 4 covers Northeast Florida, spanning rural outreaches and urban settings, including parts of Nassau, Duval and Clay counties.