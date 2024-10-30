Latest recreational pot ad spotlights support from Kamala Harris, Donald Trump

With Election Day closing in, divides between the presidential candidates are being emphasized, and it’s easy to think they agree on nothing. But the Smart & Safe Florida campaign is reminding people that recreational pot brings the candidates together.

The latest ad from the campaign behind Amendment 3, “No Matter,” features Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris supporting legalization of marijuana broadly and Republican candidate Donald Trump specifically endorsing Florida’s marijuana measure.

“Donald Trump and Kamala Harris don’t agree on much, but they both agree on decriminalizing marijuana,” a narrator states at the opening of the 30-second spot.

It then shows a Harris interview from September, when she discussed the issue with the “All The Smoke” podcast.

“I just feel strongly people should not be going to jail for smoking weed,” Harris said. “We need to legalize it.”

It then cuts to Trump in an interview explaining why he endorsed Amendment 3 in Florida, where he is registered to vote.

“It’s got to be done in a very concerted, lawful way,” Trump said of legalization. “The way they’re doing it in Florida, it’s going to be very good.”

The ad goes on to stress that legal marijuana, if Amendment 3 passes, will be “safe, regulated and lab-tested.”

“No matter who you’re voting for, vote ‘yes’ on Amendment 3,” the narrator states.

In order for proposed amendments on the ballot to pass, 60% of voters weighing in the measure must support it.

The bipartisan push comes less than a week from the Nov. 5 election.

“Amendment 3 isn’t about political parties or red v. blue identities. Supporting the legalization of recreational adult use marijuana is about upholding the principles of individual freedom and liberty that our country was founded upon,” said Morgan Hill, spokesperson for Smart & Safe Florida.

“Amendment 3 will end the unjust and unneeded arrests of individuals who consume marijuana for personal use, give adults the right to make their own choices, and honor the core values that define the Free State of Florida and our nation.”