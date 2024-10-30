October 30, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Latest recreational pot ad spotlights support from Kamala Harris, Donald Trump
Kamala Harris, Donald Trump. Image via Smart & Safe Florida.

Jacob OglesOctober 30, 20243min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Federal funding approved for Port Tampa Bay study on renewable and green energy use

HeadlinesOrlando

Christmas is coming soon to Universal Orlando Resort

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Lindsay Cross faces Ed Montanari in a race that puts Democrats on the defense

Screen Shot 2024-10-30 at 9.08.24 AM
The presidential candidates don't agree on much, but both want weed to be legal in Florida.

With Election Day closing in, divides between the presidential candidates are being emphasized, and it’s easy to think they agree on nothing. But the Smart & Safe Florida campaign is reminding people that recreational pot brings the candidates together.

The latest ad from the campaign behind Amendment 3, “No Matter,” features Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris supporting legalization of marijuana broadly and Republican candidate Donald Trump specifically endorsing Florida’s marijuana measure.

“Donald Trump and Kamala Harris don’t agree on much, but they both agree on decriminalizing marijuana,” a narrator states at the opening of the 30-second spot.

It then shows a Harris interview from September, when she discussed the issue with the “All The Smoke” podcast.

“I just feel strongly people should not be going to jail for smoking weed,” Harris said. “We need to legalize it.”

It then cuts to Trump in an interview explaining why he endorsed Amendment 3 in Florida, where he is registered to vote.

“It’s got to be done in a very concerted, lawful way,” Trump said of legalization. “The way they’re doing it in Florida, it’s going to be very good.”

The ad goes on to stress that legal marijuana, if Amendment 3 passes, will be “safe, regulated and lab-tested.”

“No matter who you’re voting for, vote ‘yes’ on Amendment 3,” the narrator states.

In order for proposed amendments on the ballot to pass, 60% of voters weighing in the measure must support it.

The bipartisan push comes less than a week from the Nov. 5 election.

“Amendment 3 isn’t about political parties or red v. blue identities. Supporting the legalization of recreational adult use marijuana is about upholding the principles of individual freedom and liberty that our country was founded upon,” said Morgan Hill, spokesperson for Smart & Safe Florida.

“Amendment 3 will end the unjust and unneeded arrests of individuals who consume marijuana for personal use, give adults the right to make their own choices, and honor the core values that define the Free State of Florida and our nation.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAdults need Halloween this year, and our kids need it even more

nextLindsay Cross faces Ed Montanari in a race that puts Democrats on the defense

One comment

  • We're On the Same Page!

    October 30, 2024 at 9:53 am

    Glad in this time of division our presidential candidates can agree on some issues. And for all the rest of us, while we cannot agree on which of them to vote for, we CAN agree that one of them is a trash mouthed scumbag.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories