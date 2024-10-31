Trick-or-treat activities provide scary opportunity for accidents on Halloween, Florida officials warn

Halloween can be a fun and spooky time for anyone taking part in parties, trick-or-treating and other activities. But Florida officials warn that if you’re not careful on roads and streets, things can get really scary, and fast.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are warning Floridians to be extra careful as Halloween is drawing more people onto public roads, likely more than any other time of the year. Officials are advising drivers to keep an eye out for individuals going from door to door seeking treats on Halloween.

Adding to the potential risk is that trick-or-treating generally begins at about 7 p.m., just as the sun is going down in Florida. “Data shows that each year, as trick-or-treating begins and it gets dark, the number of crashes involving pedestrians increases,” an FLHSMV news release said on Thursday.

State officials are offering advice to both motorists and families during Halloween.

Drivers should be alert in neighborhoods that don’t normally have a lot of pedestrians, as young trick-or-treaters are simply not accustomed to being vigilant while crossing streets going from house to house. Those trick-or-treaters could easily run out in front of oncoming traffic. Many children are also wearing costumes and that could obscure their vision and hearing.

For parents and family members, try to wear light colored clothing so drivers can see you even if they can’t see children in dark costumes. If your clothing isn’t very visible, at least apply reflective tape to your garments. Visibility is the key to avoiding accidents.

Parents and caregivers should be on the lookout for any objects or obstructions that might cause trick-or-treaters to trip, especially near roadways. To help on that matter, trick-or-treaters should wear shoes that are comfortable and fit and simply walk along their visitation routes, not run.

And finally, when roaming neighborhoods and crossing streets, stick strictly to using crosswalks and sidewalks. Most mishaps occur when kids dart between parked cars on the sides of roadways.