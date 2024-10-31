Abortion rights activists rally in Fort Lauderdale ahead of Amendment 4 vote

Broward County resident Anya Cook shared an emotional story about how she nearly died during her pregnancy because doctors refused to treat her after Florida’s abortion ban.

Cook joined abortion rights earlier this month in a final election push for Amendment 4 at a Fort Lauderdale event sponsored by Reproductive Freedom Collective of Broward County.

“My husband and I were overjoyed when we learned we were pregnant after IVF,” Cook said, according to a press release. “But after my water broke at 16 weeks, we were told our baby wouldn’t survive — and because of Florida’s abortion bans, I couldn’t receive the care I needed. I lost nearly half the blood in my body and almost died because they sent me home instead of helping me. This is not just about abortion, this is about saving women’s lives.”

The proposed constitutional amendment on Tuesday’s ballot wants to limit government interference on abortion before viability — which is considered about 24 weeks — or to save the mother’s life.

The ballot question also says, “This amendment does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.”

Medical providers, elected officials, faith leaders and others gathered at Esplanade Park during Sunday’s Yes on 4 Rally and March to the Polls.

“As a mother and a survivor of sexual assault, this fight is personal,” said Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, who is a co-founder of Broward group that organized the rally. “I refuse to live in a world where my daughter has fewer rights than her twin brother. Abortion bans are an attack on our fundamental rights to privacy and bodily autonomy. Today’s rally is a testament to the strength of our movement, but we need every Floridian to join us by voting YES on 4 to protect our rights.”

Advocates who oppose abortion rights, such as Gov. Ron DeSantis, are attacking Amendment 4 by calling it too extreme and arguing Florida’s law already provides exceptions to save a woman’s life.