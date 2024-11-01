Delegation for 11.1.24: Ag relief — Tribal disaster — help not wanted — dead letters — blow the Hatch

Agri-Seltzer

The entire Florida congressional delegation wants the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide fast, powerful relief for Florida farmers after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Sens. Marco Rubio, Rick Scott and Rep. Scott Franklin sent a letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack seeking to expedite disaster assistance for the state’s agricultural producers.

“Back-to-back hurricanes have dealt a devastating blow to Florida’s agricultural producers, many of whom are still recovering from the disastrous 2022 season,” said Franklin, a Lakeland Republican.

“After four major storms in two years, our farmers and ranchers desperately need help now. One-size-fits-all federal disaster programs consistently fail our state’s agricultural sector, creating onerous application processes and delaying critical aid. After Hurricane Irma in 2017, when USDA administered appropriate funds to Florida through a block grant, the state quickly got help into the hands of our producers. Putting Florida in the driver’s seat made all the difference. Forgoing a federal program in favor of a state solution is a critical but simple fix.”

Rubio, a Miami Republican, noted that the storms followed Hurricane Debby, which also made landfall on the Gulf Coast and carved through agrarian regions. His office cited the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services estimates of total crop and infrastructure losses between $1.5 billion and $2.5 billion.

“The devastation from Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton has hit Florida’s farmers hard, and the impacts are rippling through our state,” Rubio said. “These back-to-back storms wiped out crops, destroyed infrastructure, and put countless livelihoods in jeopardy. The U.S. Department of Agriculture must act swiftly to deliver the critical aid our agricultural producers need to rebuild and recover. Florida can’t do this alone, and our farmers deserve nothing less than our full support.”

Though Republicans led the letter to the administration, every federal lawmaker in the state signed onto the request.

“Florida is home to thriving agricultural regions, especially in South Florida, where oranges, mangoes, avocados and countless other crops flourish,” said Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Miami-Dade Democrat. “Our farmers work tirelessly to keep food on our tables, which is why it’s critical to support them when they need it most. Hurricanes can wreak havoc on these crops, devastating entire harvests. I join my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in calling for immediate aid to our agricultural producers, so we can ensure Florida remains a vital agricultural hub for generations to come.”

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, who previously headed the state’s disaster response, said the faster USDA acts, the better.

“As Florida’s former director of emergency management, I can’t understate the importance of USDA providing relief to those impacted by Hurricane Helene and Milton,” the Parkland Democrat said. “Such a major part of Florida’s economy has been wrecked by these storms, and it’s critical that the federal government help the producers that feed our state and our nation get back on their feet.”

Tribal disaster

Scott and Rubio urged President Joe Biden to provide a Major Disaster Declaration for the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

“Ensuring the Tribe has access to the federal resources needed for its ongoing response and recovery efforts is imperative to protecting members of the Tribe, their communities and property,” a letter to the President reads. “As such, we urge you to promptly approve the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s request for an expedited Major Disaster Declaration.”

Biden has granted state requests from Gov. Ron DeSantis, but the Tribe authorization would be separate, done in response to a request from Seminole Chair Marcellus Osceola. His request said Tribe land and properties took Hurricane Milton damage in Tampa, Brighton, Big Cypress and Immokalee Seminole Indian reservations, as well as the Lakeland and Fort Pierce trust parcels.

Blame game

Days ahead of the General Election, Scott also took a swipe at the administration. After the Bureau of Economic Analysis’ PCE Report showed September prices paid by consumers for goods and services increased by 2.1% over the year, the Naples Republican blamed Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Once again, the Biden-Harris administration’s handling of the economy continues to be a massive failure, wreaking havoc and bringing hardship on Florida families. Their economic agenda has been a complete disaster, especially the pain they have caused with historic inflation,” Scott said.

“No matter what lies the White House tries to spin, the American people are smart, and they can feel this agenda working against them every single day. Unfortunately, this is a reality for folks. When I travel around Florida and talk to people, inflation is always top-of-mind. The failures of the Biden-Harris agenda mean small businesses are being forced to close, Americans are having to take on multiple jobs to make ends meet, and even seniors are coming out of retirement because they cannot afford not to work. A once affordable life is becoming unattainable for so many families. The Biden-Harris administration has proved to be a total disaster for all Americans, and it’s time for a change in Washington.”

Of course, Harris is the Democratic presidential nominee and faces Republican Donald Trump in the Nov. 5 General Election. The same day, Scott faces a challenge from Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Thanks, Mr. Helper

Rep. Matt Gaetz unveiled legislation that would prohibit federal funding for charities that offer aid to migrants entering the country illegally. The Helping Americans by Restricting Resources to Immigrant Services (HARRIS) Act would impact any nongovernmental organizations, nonprofits, and other groups who devote any “substantial” portion of resources to undocumented individuals.

“NGOs and nonprofits that enable the Biden-Harris administration’s mass-migration policies — by focusing primarily on providing assistance to those who have broken federal immigration law — should not be receiving tax breaks,” Gaetz said. “My legislation, the HARRIS Act, will strip tax-exempt status from organizations aiding and abetting the U.S. border invasion. If nonprofits want special treatment under our tax code, they should focus on doing genuine charity for genuine Americans, not illegal aliens.”

He filed another bill earlier this month blocking government support for groups that aid in border crossings.

Dead letter

Rep. Aaron Bean is peeved at the post office because he fears mail will be lost or late in Northeast Florida.

The Fernandina Republican led a letter to U.S. Postal Service (USPS) Inspector General Tammy Hull calling for an audit and investigation of the Jacksonville Regional Processing and Distribution Center.

“Since January, I’ve had many constituents reach out with concerns regarding delivery delays and lost mail,” Bean said. “We all rely on the USPS for timely delivery of mail and packages, and I understand it’s not just a service; it’s a critical resource. That’s why I’m pushing the USPS Inspector General for answers and solutions, not excuses.”

Reps. Kat Cammack, John Rutherford and Michael Waltz — all Republicans — co-signed the letter, as did Rep. Buddy Carter of Georgia.

They stressed that the issue impacts all constituents.

“As members of Congress, it is our responsibility to conduct oversight and ensure the USPS is serving the people effectively,” the letter reads. “Therefore, we request the USPS Office of Inspector General to thoroughly audit and investigate the postal situation in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Specifically, we request to know the reason for the delays, how the transition to the Jacksonville RPDC has been implemented, and actions that can be taken to restore confidence in the postal services in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.”

Hatch blown

Harris’ news conference in front of the Vice President’s residence has Rep. Cory Mills calling for a Justice Department investigation.

The New Smyrna Beach Republican is accusing Harris of violating the Hatch Act, which prohibits most federal employees from engaging in politics at the workplace.

He wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland calling for federal scrutiny of the event.

“The Hatch Act, which prohibits using official resources to support partisan political campaigns, does not apply to the President and Vice President in civil provisions. However, it does not exempt them from criminal provisions,” Mills said.

“Presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris’ questionless ‘news conference’ on Wednesday was filled with defamatory accusations aimed at her political opponent. The American people deserve leaders who uphold the integrity of their official office and play by the rules, not those who exploit their official position for electoral advantage. There must be accountability for her actions, which once again raises the question about her commitment to ethical governance. As we approach this upcoming election, we must demand that Harris not exploit her office for political gain.”

Harris made her statements on Oct. 23, weeks ahead of the election, regarding reports that Trump told his former Chief of Staff that he wanted generals like Adolf Hitler had.

“Donald Trump said that because he does not want a military that is loyal to the United States Constitution,” she said. “He wants a military that is loyal to him. He wants a military who will be loyal to him personally, one that will obey his orders even when he tells them to break the law or abandon their oath to the Constitution of the United States.”

Defense honey-do list

As the end of a new Congress nears, Rep. Vern Buchanan sent a letter to the House and Senate Armed Services Committees leadership recommending 18 policy priorities.

Some of those included notification requirements if former soldiers with known substance abuse problems transition to be patients with the Veterans Affairs Department, expansion of Future Soldier Preparatory courses to ready future recruits for basic training, entrepreneurial assistance for soldiers who want to start businesses, and support to Israel for its Iron Dome defense program.

Buchanan advocated for all of the measures he introduced and successfully saw included in the House-passed version of the National Defense Authorization Act.

“All 18 of my amendments seek to address the health, safety and security of our active-duty troops and their families as well as improve military readiness and ensure the United States remains the world’s preeminent fighting force,” Buchanan wrote in a letter to committee leaders in both parties and chambers.

“As the House and Senate negotiate the final Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25) National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), I write to urge the inclusion of my amendments, which were unanimously approved and included in the House-passed bill.”

Tidying up

While cities and counties have slowly tried to clean up debris from three hurricanes, Rep. Greg Steube said some private communities haven’t seen the same federal support for trash removal.

He called for the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee to consider his Clean Up DEBRIS Act, which would allow private communities to access debris removal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“Hurricane Milton hitting Florida on the heels of Hurricane Helene demonstrated how debris is a life-threatening issue in Florida, and that is exactly why we must prioritize swift debris removal after a storm,” Steube said.

“My legislation, the Clean Up DEBRIS Act, will ensure FEMA provides debris removal assistance to privately owned communities in the aftermath of all major disasters without the need for waivers or special approval. This bill will provide a swift correction to a long, burdensome government process that communities shouldn’t be forced to navigate during storm recovery.”

Iranian inquisition

After news broke of the leak of Israeli intelligence on an attack against Iran, Rep. Brian Mast is demanding to know how the Department of Defense promoted an Iranian sympathizer.

The DOD advanced Ariane Tabatabai to Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, which raised some eyebrows because of the timing of the leak.

Mast, a Stuart Republican, wrote to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin demanding information on Tabatabai’s recent promotion. The letter noted Semafor’s reporting from 2023 connecting her to Iranian influence operations.

“Promoting an Iranian influence agent to a position that oversees the education and training of America’s elite warriors is the equivalent of giving the Ayatollah access to how we train our troops and what weapons systems they use,” Mast said.

“This has grave national security implications given the Islamic Republic of Iran has sought to assassinate President Donald Trump and interfered in the 2024 elections to benefit President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.”

The Pentagon said they do not suspect Tabatabai of any involvement in the leak. According to Y Net News, her new position means she will have less direct access to sensitive information as she moves into an administrative and oversight position.

Give caregivers a break

This week, Rep. María Elvira Salazar unveils two bills intended to offer further support to caregivers.

“Caregiving is one of the most important jobs, but our current policies penalize selfless Americans who look after their loved ones,” said Salazar, a Coral Gables Republican. “I’m proud to co-lead the Improving Retirement Security for Family Caregivers Act and the Catching Up Family Caregivers Act, which will reward caregivers with new opportunities to secure a dignified retirement.”

The Improving Retirement Security for Family Caregivers Act (HR 9765) would allow family caregivers to contribute up to $7,000 annually to a Roth IRA, regardless of income levels, and overrides current limits for those who want to save for retirement needs.

The Catching Up Family Caregivers Act (HR 9764) would allow family caregivers to make catch-up contributions to employer-sponsored retirement plans, an option typically reserved for those over age 50. For every year caregivers must leave the workforce, they would also be eligible for an extra year of catch-up contributions.

She introduced both bills with Rep. Brittany Petersen, a Colorado Democrat.

The legislation has the backing of several senior advocacy groups and health care organizations.

“Caring for a loved one living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia too often takes a devastating toll on caregivers, with many experiencing substantial emotional, financial and physical difficulties,” said Robert Egge, Alzheimer’s Association Chief Public Policy Officer and Alzheimer’s Impact Movement President.

“These two bipartisan bills will support our nation’s dementia caregivers by improving access to retirement resources that can help offset some of the financial challenges faced by families impacted by this disease.”

On this day

Nov. 1, 1800 — “John Adams moves into White House” via The White House Historical Association — When Adams succeeded George Washington as President in 1797 they moved into the house Washington formerly occupied. Adams remained in Philadelphia until the autumn of 1800. Adams arrived in Washington to find the White House unfinished but habitable. Thomas Claxton, the House of Representatives doorkeeper charged with overseeing the move from Philadelphia and readying the house for Adams, explained the house was not ready because of the immense demand for goods in the city with all the new government arrivals and that imported goods would not arrive in the fall season. Everything had to come from great distances — even the “most trifling articles.”

Nov. 1, 1950 — “Harry Truman faces assassination attempt” via History.com — Griselio Torresola and Oscar Collazo attempted to assassinate President Truman in Washington. Truman escaped unscathed. In the Fall of 1950, while the White House was being renovated, Truman and his family lived in nearby Blair House on Pennsylvania Avenue. Truman and his wife were upstairs when they heard a commotion — and gunshots — coming from the House’s front steps. Indeed, the pair of would-be assassins had strolled up to the front door of Blair House and opened fire. Secret Service Agent Leslie Coffelt was mortally wounded in the ensuing melee, but not before he managed to kill Torresola.

Happy birthday

Best wishes to Rep. Salazar, who turns 63 today.

___

