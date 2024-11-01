St. Pete seeks to assuage concerns about 49% rule, debris removal

The city of St. Petersburg is reminding residents that permitting is required for repairs and rebuilding of homes impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Property owners who experienced flood damage are subject to additional requirements through the city’s 49% rule, which is in place to ensure access to federal dollars and discounts.

Permits are required for all repairs, including internal work for things like drywall, flooring, doors, cabinetry and finishes. The city is waiving permit fees through March 29, including application and inspection fees, for demolition and repair projects to hurricane-damaged properties.

Permits are required to ensure safety, but also to maintain the city’s access to federally backed flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), which is available to all city residents. If the city does not remain in compliance with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requirements, it could risk losing access to FEMA grants and other disaster assistance, and the 25% discount on NFIP policies for residents.

For property owners who sustained flood damage, it is important to understand the city’s 49% rule.

Simply put, if the cost of repairs and improvements to a structure is equal to or more than 49% of the structure’s market value, it must meet all current zoning, building and floodplain management regulations, which could include requirements to elevate the structure, implement floodproofing measures or adhere to other flood protection standards set by city ordinance and federal guidelines.

The city will host an informational session on Nov. 8 to help residents better understand the rule and how it impacts their recovery. The session will be held virtually at noon. Details on how to access the session will be made available on a new landing page the city established specifically for the 49% rule.

The information comes as the city continues its arduous debris removal process. As of Friday at 5 p.m., the city had collected nearly 420,000 cubic yards of debris.

Speaking at a City Council meeting Thursday, Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie praised the city’s efforts on debris collection.

“St. Pete is leading the way on getting that done, cutting through red tape and saying we’re going to do the right thing by our residents,” Guthrie said, pointing to the city’s use of local private haulers to assist.

The city has set Jan. 11 as its deadline to have all debris removed from city curbs.