Democrats worry about long early voting lines in Orange County

Some people are waiting in line for two or more hours in early voting lines, according to Central Florida Democrats who sent a letter asking Orange County Supervisor of Elections Glen Gilzean for help.

The letter highlighted the University of Central Florida (UCF) in particular, with “frequent and prolonged bottlenecks” at that polling location. The letter also mentioned the precincts at the Alafaya, Southeast, Chickasaw and South Creek libraries, as well as the Apopka Community Center, as places with long lines.

“All of these sites have seen longer than 2-hour wait times in the middle of the week; the lines during the last weekend of Early Voting will undoubtedly be much longer,” said the letter signed by 13 officials, including U.S. Reps. Maxwell Frost, Darren Soto and other state and county officials.

“The lines at several Early Voting locations have been incredibly long, but it’s not necessarily due to increased turnout. UCF for example has wait lines up to four hours right now with empty voting booths inside,” wrote state Rep. Anna Eskamani, a Democrat from Orlando who also signed the letter, on X.

The letter voiced concerns that the people stuck in line were voters of color, students and working-class Floridians.

The officials are asking for Gilzean to deploy the maximum number of check-in machines, voting booths and poll workers to keep the lines moving this weekend.

When reached for comment on the letter Friday, Gilzean’s spokesman, Christopher Heath, highlighted the steps already taken.

“Since last week we have added new express voting locations next to three other polling locations: Winter Park Library, Winter Garden Library, and Southwest Library. We have added additional voting booths to Alafaya Library and Marks Street. We have added additional poll clerks and check-in tablets at Chickasaw Library and Alafaya Library,” Heath said in a prepared statement.

“Because many UCF students are not registered to vote in Orange County, we have opened our phone bank to assist students with updating their voter registration so that they do not have to spend time at the polling site moving their registration from another part of the state to Orange County so they can vote.”

Gilzean’s Office has been in “constant communication” with officials, including Democrats and Republicans, as well community groups to address the long lines, Heath added.

Voters are deciding the presidential race in Tuesday’s elections, but also some key local races and statewide ballot initiatives.

The other officials who signed the letter are state Sens. Linda Stewart, Geraldine Thompson and Victor Torres; state Reps. Tom Keen, Johanna López and Lavon Bracy Davis; Orange County Property Appraiser Amy Mercado; Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph; and Orange County Commissioners Emily Bonilla and Nicole Wilson.