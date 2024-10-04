Delegation for 10.4.24: Storm visit — FEMA — relief — ‘illegal’ housing

Visiting the storm

Many key figures in the Joe Biden administration, including the President himself, were in Florida this week. The Democrat traveled to the Big Bend on Thursday to visit areas impacted by Helene, a storm that made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane a week prior.

Air Force One touched down in Perry, and Biden ultimately toured the region with Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican, with Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack in tow. Pool reports described growing destruction as the presidential entourage moved from a Taylor County airport into Perry and then to Keaton Beach. At a press briefing, Scott pointed to areas on a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) map showing the storm’s impact on Florida.

Afterward, Scott released a statement expressing gratitude for the presidential visit but urgency in delivering relief.

“While I appreciate President Biden, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack and officials from FEMA coming to Florida to see the damage here firsthand, there is so much work to be done,” Scott said. “During my meeting with President Biden, I stressed that the federal government’s response to hurricanes over the last two years has left too many Floridians, especially our farmers, hurting and with unmet needs — and this must be fixed NOW. It is going to take local, state and federal efforts to help communities recover along the Gulf Coast.”

The Senator reiterated the need for Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to call the Senate into Session and fund FEMA and the Small Business Administration.

“Since Hurricane Ian, Washington has played games with disaster relief funds and delayed the delivery of urgently needed FEMA assistance, and other aid like USDA block grants for Florida’s farmers and my Federal Disaster Tax Relief Act,” Scott said. “This aid has been routinely provided to victims of hurricanes in the past, but that has not been the case since Hurricanes Ian, Debby, and Idalia, and that must change so we can deliver this aid NOW.”

Rep. Greg Steube called for Congress to replenish the disaster fund during a tour with Scott of Southwest Florida areas impacted by flooding.

“We’ve worked together on a disaster tax relief bill since Hurricane Ian. We’ve been working on that for two years,” the Sarasota Republican said. “We were able to get it through the House. We call on Chuck Schumer to bring that bill up for a vote. It doesn’t just affect Floridians; it affects every American that was affected by a natural disaster since 2020 — from Hurricane Ian to Helene. Americans all across the country deserve tax relief and we’re hoping to get that through the Senate soon.”

Of note is that Scott and Biden seem to be in lockstep in this area. But Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, like Schumer, appears reluctant to bring all of Congress back to Washington. The Louisiana Republican visited Steinhatchee the same day Biden went to Keaton Beach. Reps. Kat Cammack, a Gainesville Republican, and Neal Dunn, a Panama City Republican, gave Johnson a tour of devastation in Steinhatchee, Suwannee, and Horseshoe Beach.

While there, he told reporters a budget deal approved last week should provide adequate funding to FEMA through the November election. While he said Congress may need to provide further funding before the end of the year, it isn’t clear yet how much may be required. “It will take some time to tabulate,” he told POLITICO.

But Biden, asked about the remarks while in Georgia later that day, said the federal government can’t risk scraping the bottom of that barrel.

“We can’t wait,” the President told pool reporters after the tour of ravaged areas. “People need help now.”

FEMA funding

Sen. Marco Rubio and Scott also sent a letter to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell urging that reimbursements be expedited to governments and individuals impacted by Helene and Hurricane Debby earlier this year.

“Given the devastation in Florida, municipal budget shortfalls could further exacerbate the challenges our communities are facing. Delivering outstanding FEMA reimbursements for costs associated with past storms will help provide the budget flexibilities needed for a robust response to Helene,” the letter from Florida’s Senate delegation reads.

Earlier in the week, Rubio toured parts of Cedar Key alongside Cammack. Scott has been visiting areas impacted by the storm since last week.

The storm noted that many Florida governments still await funding to cover the costs of storms that passed through the Sunshine State years ago, including Hurricanes Idalia in 2023, Ian in 2022, Michael in 2018, and Irma in 2017.

“With the compounding impacts of Hurricanes Debby and Helene, some local governments in Florida face budget shortfalls that could affect their ability to pay wages, overtime, and other upfront expenses related to disaster response and recovery for Hurricane Helene,” the letter reads.

Funding bill

Meanwhile, another member of the House has legislation waiting for consideration.

No stranger to post-disaster response, Rep. Jared Moskowitz proposed $15 billion in supplemental appropriations to help devastated areas pick up the pieces.

Moskowitz, a Broward Democrat, filed a bill that would earmark $10 billion for FEMA relief efforts and $5 billion for related endeavors by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“The devastation we’re seeing across the Southeast, especially in North Carolina, is simply unprecedented. While the administration is utilizing every tool at its disposal to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene, it’s up to Congress to make sure that FEMA and HUD get the funds they need. So many lives have already been lost or forever changed, and many others are still at risk,” Moskowitz said.

He hasn’t had any trouble finding House Republicans from Florida who agree on the need to pass the bill. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican, announced she would co-sponsor the legislation.

“My constituents in Pinellas County depend on Congress to take swift and decisive action in the wake of this unprecedented disaster caused by Hurricane Helene,” Luna said. “I am ready and willing to return to Washington and ensure our communities receive the critical resources necessary for a rapid recovery. Americans are counting on us, and we must take immediate action to address their lifesaving needs.”

Other money

Multiple Republicans in the delegation criticized the administration for using FEMA funding on immigration initiatives. The New York Post reported the agency has a shortfall partly because it allocated about $641 million this year to state and local governments to address a flood of asylum-seekers.

“FEMA under Biden-Harris has spent nearly $1 billion in taxpayer money to house illegal immigrants,” Steube posted on X. “This money should help hardworking Americans — Floridians who have been devastated by Hurricane Helene, not illegals!”

Luna posted an all-caps message reading, “I HAVE PEOPLE THAT HAVE DIED IN MY COUNTY AND FEMA GAVE FUNDING TO ILLEGALS!”

To watch Luna’s video, please click the image below:

Other lawmakers suggested other ways to divert federal resources toward hurricane recovery.

“I’m demanding Joe Biden and Kamala Harris immediately claw back the MILLIONS set for Gaza and divert it to American families impacted by Hurricane Helene,” posted Rep. Brian Mast, a Stuart Republican. “American tax dollars should feed our families here at home, not fuel our foes abroad.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Michael Waltz, a St. Augustine Beach Republican, noted that many Americans in civilian capacity — including Rep. Cory Mills, a New Smyrna Beach Republican — are using private resources to helicopter aid into areas isolated by the storms.

“Civilian volunteers like Cory Mills are paying out of pocket to help save lives in North Carolina,” Waltz posted. “Nearby Fort Bragg (Liberty) has DOZENS of helicopters, field hospitals, water trucks, etc., ready for humanitarian relief, but the Pentagon hasn’t told them to go help. Why?”

Defunding migrants

With an election just over a month away, Republicans in the delegation not directly impacted by the storm were happy to hurl criticisms at the administration, particularly involving security at the Southern border.

Rep. Matt Gaetz introduced legislation this week, the Blocking Assistance and Resources to Restrict Illegal Entry and Residency (BARRIER) Act, which would cut federal funding to nongovernmental organizations that help individuals illegally enter the U.S. or offer humanitarian assistance to undocumented migrants already in the country.

“NGOs and nonprofits serve as the foot soldiers for the Biden-Harris administration’s mass-migration policies by helping illegal aliens cross the border and stay here for years after illegally,” said Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican. “My legislation, the BARRIER Act, will strip these organizations of their federal funding, which can be used to assist those who break federal law. The federal government should not be financing the destruction of its own country.”

The move comes as Republicans hammer Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, on the number of people crossing into the U.S.

Fraud loophole

Rep. Aaron Bean turned his attention toward health care fraud.

The Fernandina Beach Republican filed the Medical License Verification Act (HR 9802) this week. This act would require the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to verify that applicants’ medical licenses are valid and in good standing before they can be issued a National Provider Identification Number. That designation allows providers to bill commercial health insurance.

“Millions of Floridians rely on Medicare and Medicaid, but rising fraud and abuse threatens to undermine these programs and drive up health care costs,” Bean said. “This bill represents a small and common-sense step to protect our health care programs and prevent bad actors from defrauding Florida families.”

Americans for Prosperity and the Council of Affordable Health Coverage endorsed the legislation.

STEM spotlight

While emergency-focused administration members toured North Florida, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona could be spotted in Osceola County. Rep. Darren Soto gave the administration member a tour of NeoCity Academy.

“This is what’s right with public education in this country,” Cardona told WFTV. “When you have industry partners recognizing that the students here are their future professionals.”

Soto showed off training facilities for robotics, artificial intelligence, and other STEM fields, which were valuable to the charter students attending the Academy.

“The future of both education and the economy is happening right here in the OC,” Soto told reporters.

Later in the day, Cardona participated in a roundtable discussion moderated by Rep. Maxwell Frost on issues affecting the Hispanic community in Central Florida.

Tractor sexy

A tractor manufacturer in Inverness welcomed Rep. Gus Bilirakis, a Palm Harbor Republican, for a tour of its facilities this week. Bilirakis visited the Rural King factory with Inverness Mayor Bob Plaisted to promote National Manufacturing Month.

“Boosting domestic manufacturing is key to creating a strong economy, as it generates more economic activity than other sectors of the economy,” Bilirakis said.

“For every dollar of domestic manufacturing value-added, another $3.60 of economic activity is generated elsewhere across the economy. We must continue to increase quality training opportunities, including hands-on apprenticeship programs to ensure our youth gain the skills needed to meet the demands of this critical field. It is also vital to develop a deeper understanding of local manufacturers’ needs so that we can remove regulatory barriers to expansion. I look forward to visiting Rural King to achieve this objective.”

Rural King isn’t licensed to sell directly to the public from its Inverness facility, but it serves as a critical part of the nation’s supply chain, Bilirakis’ Office said.

School safety

Three South Florida lawmakers are collaborating to set federal standards for notifying parents and guardians about school emergencies, from shootings and bomb threats to sex offenses and natural disasters.

The bipartisan School Safety Notification System Act — introduced by Reps. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Mario Díaz-Balart and Moskowitz, and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania are meant to streamline and “uniformize” school emergency alert procedures.

It would require School Districts to develop processes for providing “timely notification of covered threats and emergencies” that occur on school grounds, during school transportation or school-sponsored activities.

At a minimum, procedures must include commonly used alarm systems for specific types of emergencies and identify the primary agency responsible for responding to each threat or emergency. The person or people responsible for contacting those agencies must also be identified.

Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, where a mass shooter murdered 17 people in 2018. Moskowitz said he knows “all too well the anxiety parents feel when sending their kids to school.”

Díaz-Balart, a Hialeah Republican, said more than 300 school threats in the latter District alone are currently under investigation. He said the legislation will ensure parents are kept in the loop.

“Parents deserve to be kept informed promptly and effectively,” Díaz-Balart said. “The 2018 Parkland shooting taught Florida and our country painful lessons.”

Cherfilus-McCormick, a Miramar Democrat, called the proposal “a meaningful step toward making our schools safer for all students.”

“It is our collective responsibility,” she said, “to build environments where students can learn, grow and thrive without fear.”

Strike that

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the U.S. Maritime Alliance (USMX) announced late Thursday that they agreed to suspend a strike until January. That eliminated the potential of a significant disruption at America’s ports, including four in Florida, until at least after the election.

The Associated Press reports that unions consented to return to work once the ports agreed to increase wages by at least 62% over six years, up from a previous 50% offer. The strike impacted four ports in Florida: Port Everglades, PortMiami, Port Tampa Bay and JAXPORT.

Democrats in Florida called the news a win for organized labor.

“Collective bargaining is key to building our economy from the middle out and bottom up,” posted Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Miami Democrat. “I’m glad the Longshoremen and Maritime Alliance struck a tentative deal to end the strike. When our unions are strong, America is strong! Together, we’re moving our economy forward.”

Rep. Dan Webster, a Clermont Republican and Chair of the House Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee, said he was happy a deal could be reached that leaves ports open.

“I am pleased that the ILA and USMX have reached an agreement to keep East and Gulf ports opened through the end of this year,” he said. “I hope this short-term agreement will lead to a long contract that is fair to U.S. workers and consumers.”

The deal also ends a potential standoff between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the administration. While Biden had signaled he would not interfere with the strike, DeSantis threatened to deploy the Florida National Guard and State Guard to keep ports operating in the dock workers’ absence.

On this day

Oct. 4, 1927 — “Work begins on Mount Rushmore” via History.com — Sculpting begins on the face of Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills National Forest of South Dakota. It would take another 12 years for the granite images of four of America’s most revered presidents — George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt — to be completed. The monument was the brainchild of a South Dakota historian named Doane Robinson, who was looking for a way to attract more tourists to his state. The Lakota Sioux people, who consider the Black Hills sacred, strongly opposed the project.

Oct. 4, 1965 — “Pope visits U.S. for first time” via POLITICO — Pope Paul VI made a one-day visit to the United States. In doing so, he became the first pontiff to visit the Western Hemisphere. Paul VI was also the first pope to leave Italy since 1809. As he stepped down from his plane at Kennedy International Airport, the pope was greeted warmly by U Thant, the Secretary-General of the United Nations. “Greetings to you, America,” he said. “The first pope to set foot on your land blesses you with all his heart. He renews, as it were, the gesture of your discoverer, Christopher Columbus when he planted the Cross of Christ on this blessed soil.”

___

