PNC Foundation to donate $1M to Helene recovery efforts

The PNC Foundation is contributing $1 million to nonprofits helping people in Florida and North Carolina recover from Hurricane Helene’s devastation.

According to a news release from the foundation, the PNC Foundation, a charitable arm of PNC Bank, is sending $500,000 outright to the American Red Cross “to help meet immediate needs for food, shelter and other relief services in communities affected by the storm. ” Those efforts will be focused on the Florida Gulf Coast and western North Carolina, two of the most impacted areas following the storm.

Another $400,000 will go toward local nonprofits. The foundation is also promising to match employee donations to the American Red Cross up to $100,000 through Nov. 30.

“Hurricane Helene has left behind catastrophic destruction, from loss of homes to loss of lives, and the impacts continue to climb,” said Richard Bynum, PNC’s chief corporate responsibility officer. “Our thoughts are with all of our affected employees and communities as we take this opportunity to support relief and recovery efforts.”

Helene landed as a Category 4 storm in Florida’s Big Bend region. After the storm moved through the South, destroying parts of North Carolina, PNC Bank set up three mobile branches to offer banking services to those trying to recover. For those who need cash, the bank also waived all ATM surcharge fees. Florida branches remain open.

“We’re proud to be part of this strong, resilient community and our hearts are with all our fellow Floridians as we recover from this devastating storm,” said Chad Loar, PNC regional president for West and Central Florida. “As we gain a better understanding of its impact in the days and weeks ahead, we’ll keep working with our local leaders to provide our support and assistance where it’s needed most.”

The foundation’s donation is part of several charitable initiatives to aid in Helene relief.