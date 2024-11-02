Iowa poll drives Trump rebuttal, surge for Kamala Harris in prediction market

Kamala Harris and Democrats have surged ahead of Donald Trump on the strength of a Des Moines Register poll showing her up three points in Iowa and up 20 points with women.

The Trump campaign is rejecting the narrative though, saying the “outlier poll” compares unfavorably to one from Emerson College, which reflects the state of the actual Iowa electorate and does so with far more transparency in their methodology.

“To their credit, the Emerson College poll has an R+4 party split (below 2020 exit polls at R+10), and a Trump +8 recalled 2020 vote margin that aligns with reported returns. Emerson shows Trump ahead of Harris 53-43 in their survey.”

“In the outlier Des Moines Register poll, they claim Harris leads with seniors (age 65+) by 19 points (55-36). In 2020, President Trump carried seniors 54-45 over Biden according to CNN exit polls. The Emerson College poll released today concurs with the CNN exits from 2020, with President Trump solidly ahead 54-45 among voters aged 60-69, and 54-44 among voters aged 70+,” the Trump camp adds.

Even as the Republicans rail, the poll has moved one key prediction market.

At this writing, PredictIt shows a Harris “Yes” share, indicating that she is the winner of the presidential election, at 58 cents. That’s up from 50 cents before the poll dropped.

Harris the “47th U.S. President” is an even stronger favorite, at 57 cents. That’s up 7 cents from before the poll

Polymarket, again at this writing, is better for Trump. His Yes shares are just over 55 cents, while Harris’ are 44 cents.

Expect volatility to continue as the shock poll reverberates with the sharks in the market.