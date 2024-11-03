Ron DeSantis doubts Kamala Harris could be Commander in Chief

Could the first female president of the United States run the military?

Ron DeSantis has his doubts, at least if Kamala Harris emerges victorious after Tuesday.

“Could this be somebody that could be a leader that could be Commander in Chief, that you’d have confidence in? And the answer to that is no,” the Governor told Mark Levin on Fox News Saturday night.

DeSantis again told viewers about his annoyance with Harris attempting to talk to him after Hurricane Milton, saying that would be “catering to her and her political campaign.”

The Florida Governor and potential 2028 presidential candidate expressed “concern” recently about Donald Trump losing all three Blue Wall states, and he’s been eyeing the presidential race even as he has not appeared with Trump or JD Vance, the likely Trump heir apparent should the former President win a second term.

Whatever you do, of course, do not write in DeSantis’ name for president. But he hasn’t ruled out a 2028 run, much less against a candidate he often called “impeachment insurance” for President Joe Biden.