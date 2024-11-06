Ken Frink wins Citrus County School Board seat over Victoria Smith

Ken Frink certainly has a government employee’s résumé.

Public works director. Assistant County Administrator. City Manager. Councilman.

Now, he can add “School Board member.”

Frink, who came within a few percentage points of winning outright in the August Primary, defeated Citrus High School teacher Victoria Smith for Citrus County School Board District 2.

Frink will replace the retiring Ginger Bryant, who taught a young Frink and later endorsed him to follow her on the School Board.

“I am absolutely elated the voters of Citrus County believed in me,” he said. “I am 100% focused on the School Board.”

Frink won with 60% — the 20-point difference similar to his margin over Smith in the Primary.

The win concludes an adventurous two years for Frink, who resigned as Crystal River City Manager after falling in love with, and then marrying, a Council member.

Their contrasts provided a choice for voters. Smith, classroom experience. Frink, government experience.

A civil engineer by trade, Frink has worked with Citrus County government and the Southwest Florida Water Management District, and he was elected to the Citrus County Mosquito Control Board.

Frink’s stint as Crystal River City Manager concluded when he married Councilwoman Cindi (Guy) Frink.

Frink raised about $70,000, including $15,000 he loaned the campaign. Contributors include out-of-town home and commercial developers who have projects pending in Citrus County. He’s spent much of those funds on mail pieces, radio and newspaper ads.

Smith’s collections total $46,300, including $10,500 from the candidate herself.

Her support included teachers’ unions in Citrus and Clay counties. Smith is past President of the Citrus County Education Association.

Smith battled concerns regarding her husband’s influence. Jimmie T. Smith is known for lobbing social media criticism at Citrus County public school educators.

In a “personal story” campaign video, Victoria Smith said that while she loves her husband, he doesn’t think for her.

“While we share a deep respect for each other,” she said, “we don’t always see eye to eye on every issue.”