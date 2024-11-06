November 6, 2024
Jaguars could be without Trevor Lawrence on Sunday
Image via AP.

Trevor Lawrence
Mac Jones could get his first start as a Jaguar on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Things may have gone from bad to worse for the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the 6-2 Minnesota Vikings, the Jaguars (2-7) have questions about quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s availability.

On Wednesday, head coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence has a sore left shoulder and was limited in practice.

The Jaguars signed quarterback C.J. Beathard to the active roster from the Miami Dolphins practice squad. Beathard spent time with the Jaguars during the 2021-2023 seasons but was released after training camp this year. He started one game for the Jaguars last season, winning against the Carolina Panthers.

Beathard will serve as the emergency option, with Mac Jones as Lawrence’s backup.

Lawrence got off to a slow start this season then found a rhythm in October. In four games last month, Lawrence threw seven touchdowns and three interceptions while posting a quarterback rating of 91.8 or better in each of the four games. The Jaguars went 2-2 in the month. Last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Lawrence threw two interceptions, including one in the end zone with 1:38 to play, clinching the Eagles’ 28-23 win.

On Monday, Pederson seemed less concerned about Lawrence’s injury status.

“He’s sore. Played tough, played physical,” Pederson said. “On the scramble, took the one shot there, I think in the second quarter, I think it was. Obviously felt that one, but good. Came out fine.”

Lawrence was the last player to leave the Jaguars locker room at halftime on Sunday but did not miss any snaps in the game.

The Jaguars have been hit hard by injuries this season. Starting wide receivers Gabe Davis (shoulder) and Christian Kirk (collarbone) both missed Sunday’s game. Kirk has been placed on injured reserve and is done for the season. Fellow wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. played with a chest injury on Sunday.

The team lost guard Cooper Hodges for the rest of the season with a knee injury during the loss to the Eagles. Hodges was in the lineup because starting left guard Ezra Cleveland was inactive with an ankle injury.

Categories