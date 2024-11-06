Sarasota voters renew school tax by highest margin of any county in Florida

Sarasota County voters aren’t too cool for school, with residents renewing a school tax by the highest vote margin of any Florida county.

A countywide referendum renewing a tax in place since 2002 saw 214,408 voters vote “yes,” about 84.06% of all votes cast. Out of 11 Florida counties that approved a millage tax to support schools, Sarasota County delivered the biggest share of the vote supporting such a measure.

“This resounding victory is a testament to a community that appreciates the importance of a School District that prioritizes quality education and student achievement,” said Max Goodman, a consultant who worked on the referendum’s passage. “The future is bright in Sarasota County.”

In neighboring Manatee County, about 82.56% of voters supported a millage tax, while 80% of Gulf County voters approved a local measure. About 76% of Alachua County voters and 74% of Indian River County voters backed similar referendums.

In the Tampa Bay area, a Pinellas County measure saw 67.81% support and a Hillsborough item passed with 66% support. Escambia County voters approved a school tax with 68.85% backing, and 68.2% of St. Johns County voters OK’d a measure as well. In Martin County, a measure passed with 67.8% of the vote. About 65% of Hernando County voters signed off on a tax there.

Of note, Sarasota County voters in 2022 renewed a penny sales tax in part to support schools and other local governments, and also delivered the highest margin of victory for the measure of any penny tax on a Florida county ballot that year. Then, almost 78% of voters supported the sales tax.

For both the penny tax and the millage rate, the most recent renewals occurred in the first election where measures appeared on the General Election ballot.

Better Schools for Sarasota County launched a campaign for the Sarasota property tax in September. While School Board races have proven divisive in the county the last several election cycles, Sarasota County Schools has been an “A” district since the state started issuing such performance grades, about 21 years ago. The campaign focused on the work of teachers and the value of local schools.

