Rick Scott garners more support for Majority Leader bid

A.G. Gancarski November 8, 2024

Rick Scott AP
'They know he is the only person for the job.'

In his second try for leadership of the Republican Senate caucus (and the Senate, given the results of Tuesday’s election), Rick Scott has backing from a group of thought leaders on the Right who run the gamut from fellow legislators to commentators and activists.

Among the names rolled out Friday as a package: U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson; RNC Committeewoman Amy KremerConservative Action Project; Benny Johnson; Charlie Kirk; Leo Terrell; Dan Bongino; Laura Loomer; Scott Presler; Jesse Kelly; Glenn Beck; DC Draino; Joey Mannarino; and Dr. Kelli Ward.

“A number of conservative leaders have lined up behind Senator Scott’s bid for leader thanks to his record of taking action and fighting for the values of this country. They know he is the only person for the job with the ability to accomplish President Donald Trump’s goals in the Senate,” Scott’s Office announced Friday.

Scott has expressed confidence he will prevail.

“I’m going to win. And here’s why. I’ve been talking to my Republican colleagues, Guess what? They want change. They know that Trump has a mandate. They want to be part of that mandate. They want to be treated as equals. They want to be part of a team. They want to have a working relationship with the House,” Scott told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Wednesday.

Polymarket pegs Scott as the second-most likely to win, behind U.S. Sen. John Thune. Earlier Friday, Scott was close to eclipsing his colleague from South Dakota, before more money came in on the side of Thune, considered to be a more establishment figure than Scott.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014.

Categories