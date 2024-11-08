November 8, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis stops himself from saying he ‘got elected President’

A.G. GancarskiNovember 8, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTransition

Ron DeSantis rules out job in Donald Trump White House

HeadlinesInfluence

Adam Anderson ‘humbled’ by North Pinellas voters’ trust after easy win in HD 57

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 11.8.24: Florida > D.C. — the next race — GOP diversity — debris

Ron DeSantis
He made the comments during an out-of-state speech.

Florida’s Governor briefly gave himself a promotion during a speech Friday, quickly correcting his slip up.

Gov. Ron DeSantis told a student group at Notre Dame University that when he “got elected Pres …” quickly stopping himself to say he got elected “Governor.”

“Tried that,” he quipped, a reference to his campaign that ended up competing in Iowa alone.

The Governor’s comments weren’t the only political remarks during his speech at the flagship Catholic University. He also found himself having fun with the opposition’s new mascot after Tuesday night’s election results.

He said “the Florida Democratic Party recently changed its mascot and they chose a very beautiful, nice Florida panther. The only problem is: That is an endangered species. But it’s telling because that’s what they’ve become in the Sunshine State.”

Tuesday’s election saw double-digit victories in Florida for President-elect Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, as well as the defeat of amendments legalizing recreational pot and rescinding state abortion laws.

The Governor’s comments in South Bend were actually moderate compared to what he said last year, when he compared the party to roadkill.

“The voters in Florida responded, and what used to be a swing state, you know, now the Democratic Party in Florida is a hollow shell,” he said. “It’s like a dead carcass on the side of the road.”

DeSantis is term limited in 2026, so there is no chance for the party to exact electoral revenge during his term, which saw a massive shift in voter registration from a Democrat advantage to a Republican lead of more than a million voters.

As for running for President?

He has previously suggested he might look at a run in 2028, but that was before Trump was elected to a second term, with soon-to-be Vice President JD Vance a likely candidate as well.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAdam Anderson 'humbled' by North Pinellas voters' trust after easy win in HD 57

nextRon DeSantis rules out job in Donald Trump White House

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories