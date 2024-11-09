Ron DeSantis tells Notre Dame crowd FSU will lose by 17

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to deliver doom and gloom when it comes to football picks for Sunshine State squads.

On Friday, he went on the road to do so.

“I don’t have any allegiances in Florida football. Like I mentioned I played baseball at Yale, and so I want everyone to do well, right? Because when I was growing up, it was like they were all so good and it was fun to do and all that… Now my son is diehard FSU … but I am not gonna make a prediction that I will not stand by and so I predicted Georgia to beat Florida and I’m predicting Notre Dame 31 FSU 14 tomorrow night. Not what I want to have happened. Just what I think is going to happen.”

If DeSantis were betting on the game, he could lay money on the Seminoles, who are 26 point underdogs by Sportsline’s reckoning. The over/under is 42.5 so DeSantis expects more scoring than the expectations Vegas is setting.

The Governor made the comments to a student group at Notre Dame, in his latest fade of a Seminole squad in the midst of a nightmare season.

“I have a diehard 6-year-old son who’s a Florida State fan and he’s really struggling with the 1-6 season,” the Governor relayed last month at Coral Gables‘ Comber Hall, where he was with doctors for an anti-Amendment 4 rally.

“I said, ‘Son, I don’t know if it’s going to get any better this Saturday when we have to go play at Miami. We’ll see what happens.’”