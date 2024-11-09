Takeaways from Tallahassee — GOP watch party ‘Groovin’ Hard’

This Tuesday, millions of Americans had their darkest fears revived, and millions more had their giddiest dreams realized when the 45th President of the United States became the 47th President — something that hadn’t been done since 1892 when Grover Cleveland became the 24th President after serving as the 22nd.

A feat for sure, considering the last 10 days of the “Make America Great Again” campaign.

Questions about health care, Social Security, civil rights, and the guardrails of democracy were all raised, but voters showed they had one thing on their minds — their pocketbooks.

But it wasn’t all doom and gloom for the 73.5 million (and counting) people who voted for Donald Trump, especially those getting their jam on in Milton, Florida.

On Election Day, Rep. Joel Rudman hosted a campaign event in the historic Imogene Theatre, a theater that Elvis performed in, alongside Chicago’s Buddy Rich Big Band Machine, for the citizens of North Florida to watch Rudman’s election, different Florida races, and national election results pour in while listening to music and, as Rep. Rudman puts it, “unabashedly be conservative.”

They had balloons, TVS with the news on and good vibes for voters. Gregg Porter, the drummer of Chicago’s Buddy Rich Big Band Machine, is the son-in-law of the famous jazz drummer Buddy Rich, and he travels the country with his wife Cindy, Rich’s daughter.

Their stomping grounds are in “Chi-raq, Illinois” (pronounced like the first part of Frodo’s “Shire” and the end of Iraq) as Gregg likes to joke.

“We go all over the place,” Porter said, “but coming to Florida is always a treat.”

Gregg and Cathy are friends of Rudman’s, having a bond over music, hence the unlikely crossover.

“We met Rep. Rudman at the rock ‘n roll fantasy camp when we were counselors … he asked us to play his victory party, so we came down.”

Domenick Allen, a member of the rock band Foreigner and Cathy Rich’s friend, also came down from New York to join in on the music and liveliness.

Gregg and Cathy were excited to play for a friend and looking forward to being with like-minded people on election night.

“A lot of people from Illinois don’t have the same beliefs we do,” said Cathy Rich.

As the votes began to be counted, the night powered on.

“It was fun all-around! It was a great night,” added Porter. Gregg and Cathy hope to play at President Trump’s inauguration party, wherever it may be — “Wherever he is, we will come,” said Cathy.

Despite the heavily partisan vibes, Rudman tried to keep it all on a lighter note and reminded everyone of a guiding truth: “We welcome everyone. Music is the universal language.”

___

Red state: Republicans dominated up and down the ballot. Next Session, 86 Republicans will be in the House — one more than were elected in 2022, when the party achieved a supermajority. Meanwhile, Sen. Corey Simon’s win in Tallahassee’s Senate District 3 preserved the supermajority in the upper chamber. At the statewide level, any semblance of swingyness is long gone as Donald Trump won Florida’s 30 electoral votes by double digits and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott won re-election by a similarly convincing margin.

L: Florida was one of 10 states deciding on reproductive freedom this election, with abortion emerging as a leading issue across the country following the end of Roe v. Wade, and after months of a heated campaign about the future of abortion rights in Florida, voters defeated Amendment 4 in Tuesday’s election, as it fell short of the 60% threshold to pass. The measure only had 57% support, which means Florida’s existing six-week abortion ban remains in place. Amendment 4 supporters blamed Gov. Ron DeSantis for Tuesday night’s defeat, accusing him of using taxpayer dollars to “deceive voters and undermine our democracy.”

Double L: Voters shot down a ballot measure that would have legalized cannabis for adults. Statewide results showed 55.88% of voters supported Amendment 3 and 44.12% voted “no.” Republican Donald Trump, a Florida resident, endorsed the specific measure and Democrat Kamala Harris supports decriminalization nationwide, making marijuana one rare area of unity between the candidates. But the measure certainly drew opposition, most notably from DeSantis, who gloated over the measure’s rejection, as well as the failure of an abortion rights measure. “With polls now closed in Florida — Amendment 3 has failed, Amendment 4 has failed,” DeSantis posted on X.

Leadership teams: Speaker-designate Daniel Perez and Senate President-designate Ben Albritton announced their leadership teams heading into the 2025 Session. Perez announced that the House will abolish the “Appropriations Committee” name and replace it with the new “Budget Committee,” which Rep. Lawrence McClure will chair. The Senate will stick with Appropriations, with Sen. Ed Hooper in line to serve as Budget Chief. Other

Sayonara: Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton abruptly resigned his post Thursday, just months after the agency rolled out — and then retracted — a wildly unpopular plan to build golf courses and other recreational infrastructure at state parks. DeSantis quickly appointed Alexis A. Lambert to replace Hamilton. She most recently worked as Chief of Staff at the Division of Bond Finance and previously held the same title at the Florida Department of Health.

— Unclaimed property marks the spot –

Among JFK’s most famous quotes is: “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”

But, you know, sometimes it’s nice for your country or in this case, state, to do something for you occasionally.

Unclaimed property is a financial asset left inactive or unclaimed by its owner; some classic examples include dormant bank accounts, stocks, dividends, unclaimed insurance proceeds, uncashed checks, credit balances and credit.

Typically, the government holds these unclaimed properties for five years. If, within that window, the holder cannot locate or re-establish contact with the owner, the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Unclaimed Property, receives a report and remits it to the department.

Last week, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced that more than $36 million in unclaimed property had been returned to Floridians in October.

Since 2017, $2.6 billion has been returned. Cities such as Jacksonville, Tampa, Fort Myers, West Palm Beach, Pensacola and Miami saw their unclaimed property returns in the millions.

“I’m excited to announce that our Unclaimed Property team returned more than $36 million in unclaimed property this October to Floridians statewide. Do yourself a favor and search now for unclaimed cash to make paying those holiday bills a little easier. You can also search for your friends, family, and even your business just by visiting FLTreasureHunt.gov. It’s estimated that one in five Floridians has unclaimed property just waiting to be claimed, with an average claim of $825. Don’t delay — start your treasure hunt today,” Patronis said.

— Powell finds home on housing board –

Charles “David” Powell is rising in the housing picture in Florida. He is now a member of the First Housing Development Corporation of Florida Board of Directors.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Patronis appointed Powell to the board this week. Powell is no stranger to housing issues in the state.

Powell, who lives in Panama City, is the director of mortgage and business lending for Innovations Financial Credit Union. He’s also been a critical player in the business community in Panama City and was the former Chair of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce, the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce, and the Bay County Military Affairs Committee.

Powell has also held several chair positions at multiple nonprofit organizations in the Panama City area.

—The week in appointments –

Florida’s 1st Judicial Circuit Court — DeSantis appointed Ryan Love and David Stevens to Florida’s 1st Judicial Circuit Court. Love has served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Northern District of Florida since 2008. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney in the 1st Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and a law degree from Florida Coastal. Stevens has served as the Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney in the 1st Judicial Circuit since 2023. Previously, he was the owner of Stevens Law Firm. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his law degree from Regent University School of Law.

Santa Rosa County Court — The Governor appointed Matthew Gordon to the Santa Rosa County Court. Gordon has served as an Assistant State Attorney in the 1st Judicial Circuit since 2006. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from Florida State University.

St. Lucie County Court — DeSantis appointed Lauren Sweet to the St. Lucie County Court. Sweet has served as an Assistant General Counsel for the School Board of St. Lucie County since 2022. Previously, she served as an Assistant State Attorney in Florida’s 19th Judicial Circuit. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her law degree from Florida Coastal School of Law.

— Hurricane heist –

Natural disasters are sadly a part of our lives, and with climate change, natural disasters such as hurricanes are becoming stronger and more common.

But humans are intelligent, sneaky, and strike when they see an opportunity. The worst thing is to lose your home, belongings, or even a family member, only for a fraudster to swoop in and knock you when you are down — like the plot of the new Twisters movie.

This week, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) announced its action against these slimy individuals who are swooping in during natural disasters.

In conjunction with the National Association of State Contractors Licensing Agencies (NASCLA), DBPR completed an operation with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and had over 50 arrests and protected homeowners from more than $250,000 of unlicensed scams related to Hurricane Helene and Milton.

“Following a disaster, bad actors flock to impacted areas to take advantage of homeowners in need of repair services. They often take deposits and are never seen again or subject homeowners to shoddy, unsafe work and dangerous situations. Thanks to Gov. DeSantis’ leadership, the partnership of NASCLA and the efforts of our local law enforcement agencies, the Department is well equipped to act quickly and proactively to protect Florida homeowners from these scams and keep their hard-earned money in their pockets as they work to recover,” said DBPR Secretary Melanie S. Griffin.

The operation targeted 85 projects, which included plumbing, electrical, air conditioning, roofing, and structural repair service frauds. Twenty-one of the individuals charged were from outside the county or had prior records for contracting without a license, theft, or fraud. The DBPR continues its outreach and education initiative for homeowners to avoid scams and frauds.

— DEM reminds citizens to raise the roofs –

Hurricane season is almost over for Floridians, and it has been a rough go this year. Being hit back-to-back hasn’t been easy for many Floridians. So, make sure you take advantage of help when you can.

This week, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is reminding all Florida residents affected by Hurricane Milton to apply for the “Operation Blue Roof Program” before the Nov. 14 deadline, which is already an extension of the previous deadline, Oct. 28.

According to Operation Blue Roof’s website, the “purpose of Operation Blue Roof is to provide homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. This is a free service for homeowners. Operation Blue Roof protects property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.”

As of Nov. 7, over 5,900 roofs had been installed or fixed by Operation Blue Roof from damage caused by Hurricane Milton.

The free service is still being offered in Brevard, Citrus, Charlotte, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Martin, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia counties.

Not all roof types qualify for the program, so double-check at BlueRoof.gov.

— Bow-wow WOW! –

Man’s best friend. Canis familiaris. Diggity-dawg. K-9. There are many nicknames and official names for dogs.

Dogs have helped humanity over thousands of years with basic jobs and tasks. And working dogs still very much exist. This past week, some of Florida’s best K9s competed with one another.

Eight top qualifying Florida Department of Corrections K-9 tracking teams gathered in Brooksville at the Chinsegut Hill Retreat and Conference Center to demonstrate their tracking abilities.

The event lasted multiple days and focused explicitly on tracking human scent, conditioning for rough terrain, firearms proficiency, and distance progression.

The local K-9 Tracking Team from Taylor Correctional Institution took second place overall. The Northwest Florida Reception Center took first place, and the Okeechobee Correctional Institution took third.

“K-9 tracking teams are essential to our mission at the Florida Department of Corrections and reflect our commitment to public safety. We are proud of the strong partnerships that help us work together to keep our communities safe,” said Assistant Region II Director of Institutions T.D. Anderson.

— Hook, line, sinker —

If you have ever watched HBO’s critically and commercially successful show The Sopranos, you probably remember its many surreal, confusing David Lynch-ian dream scenes.

One of the most iconic ones involves a singing big mouth Billy bass singing “Take Me to the River.” If you know, you know. Needless to say, Tony Soprano will skip this event.

On Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. at the Bass Pro Shop in Gainesville, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) TrophyCatch program recognizes the past season’s Top 15 bass catches. The event celebrates those who caught a bass weighing up to 13 pounds or more.

Since 2012, FWC has promoted and conserved Florida’s world-class bass fishing and connected the angler community. So, if you are a passionate angler, want to learn about bass fishing, or just like looking at the stuff in Bass Pro Shops because it’s cool, check out this celebration.

— Florida Chamber summit soon –

Let’s be honest: Insurance talk is not always the most interesting (unless it’s Billy Wilder’s classic 1944 film “Double Indemnity”).

Regardless, insurance is necessary, and there are still meaningful discussions about its future nationally and in Florida.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual insurance summit at the JW Marriott in Orlando Bonnet Creek from Dec. 3 to 5. Registration closes Nov. 25. In-person regular registration is $450, and the livestream is $299.

One of the summit’s highlights will be a panel featuring Tim Cerio, the president of Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, Chris Spencer, the executive director of the Florida State Board of Administration, and Michael Yaworksy, the Insurance Commissioner for the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.

The summit will offer countless other opportunities to hear what the experts say about insurance in the Sunshine State and nationwide.

— For real, cut the cheese … —

Cheese is an interesting food and a particular favorite of the duo Wallace and Gromit (which, did you know, has a new movie coming out in January?)

It’s the only food that mold somehow makes better. It can be used as a topping, dip, or as the main attraction on a charcuterie board. Still, you may want to avoid this cheese brand while grocery shopping.

Savencia Cheese USA just announced an expanded voluntary recall of select soft-ripened cheeses in its Lena manufacturing facility because of Listeria monocytongenes — which, according to the CDC, is a bacterium that causes invasive and intestinal illnesses.

Pregnant people, newborns, adults above the age of 65, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Which, last time we checked, is a ton of people.

When it comes to Savencia Cheese USA, you may want to remove that cheese brand from your shopping list or risk tangoing with bacteria.

— Housing development down –

Housing developments are seemingly going up everywhere in Florida with little opposition from local government, especially in St. Johns County, one of the fastest-growing counties in America.

But this week, the St. Johns County Commission resisted one such development and said, “No!”

On Tuesday, the St. Johns County Commission rejected a proposed new housing development with 3,332 new homes. Robinson Improvement Company’s planned unit development zoning request was to be located on County Road 214 between County Road 13A and Interstate 95.

County Commission Chair Sarah Arnold motioned to deny the proposal. She said there wasn’t enough infrastructure to support the development while “emphasizing the need to get the road expansion built before any other consideration is given to future developments in that area of the county.”

— FSU Colleges cash in on donations —

FSU has renowned arts (fine, theater, film, 2D, 3D, dance, creative writing, you name it) — it’s the university’s bread and butter.

Granville L. Larimore, a two-time alum of Florida State University with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in economics, is showing the generosity of the garnet and gold spirit and putting it to his school.

After receiving his degrees from FSU in the early 1960s, Larimore moved to Atlanta and worked with the Environmental Protection Agency. Sadly, in February, he died at 86 but left a significant gift to FSU as part of his estate.

Larimore left $9.5 million to be evenly distributed between the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Social Sciences and Public Policy and is allowed to be used for areas of greatest need — whether that’s faculty, student support, or new renovations. The College of Arts and Sciences is establishing an endowment in his name and using the donation for work to the college.

“As we stand in celebration of Granville Larimore’s and his family’s generosity, we are beyond pleased with this gift. With its size and flexibility, the Larimore endowment will have spectacular and lasting impacts on the college and benefit departments. We will use it wisely, track it carefully, and never lose appreciation of its source,” said Sam Huckaba, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.

The College of Social Sciences and Public Policy will create an endowment in Larimore’s name. The rest of the donation will support enriching current students and alumni.

“This gift from Granville Larimore and family will have lasting impacts within FSU’s College of Social Sciences and Public Policy. These funds will be invested in our world-class faculty and students, as well as yield expansions to our programming, all in alignment with Mr. Larimore’s belief that higher education can play a key role in making a better world,” said Tim Chapin, dean of College of Social Sciences and Public Policy.

The Garnet and Gold spirit is giving and strong (despite bad football seasons).

— Noles Worldwide shine bright –

To kick off the 2024 college football season, the Florida State University football team and their fans traveled to Dublin, Ireland, to watch their Noles play Georgia Tech.

It did not end well. At all.

But the Noles international brand doesn’t just apply to sports — academics are in play. Since 2005, FSU has allowed students to study abroad, either in the “First Year Abroad” or the “First Semester Abroad” programs, to take required undergraduate classes anywhere in the world, such as Valencia, London, or Panama City (the one in Panama).

The program, ranked No. 1 among U.S. public institutions for long-term study abroad, accepted 314 students this fall (the most in program history and a significant jump for their first year with 34 students).

“A sustained study abroad experience has a truly transformative impact on first-year college students. Not only do students reap all the usual benefits of studying abroad — like increased self-confidence, adaptability and cultural awareness — but they benefit even further from the opportunity to build on that early growth throughout the rest of their college career,” said Louisa Blenman, Interim Director of International Programs.

The goal of the program is not only to educate Noles but also to develop independence and to diversify students’ understanding of the world. Students can use most financial aid programs to help cover costs and apply for special scholarships.

“When students come back from those experiences, they use the skills acquired to engage in conversations with people from different backgrounds, to enhance their resume and to further develop their academic careers. These factors have a positive impact on Florida State’s campus and eventually within their chosen workforce,” said Daniel De Santiago, the FYA/FSA program coordinator at International Programs, who also participated in the FSU London program in 2019.

—The Machine is coming home –

Ask any male in America under the age of 25; there is a good chance they are familiar with stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer — commonly referred to as “The Machine” — because of a viral stand-up set that revolves around his time as a Florida State University student and the Russian mob (yes, it is as crazy as it sounds).

As an FSU 1998 College of Arts and Sciences graduate, Kreischer is an avid FSU football fan. He frequently takes to social media and sports talk shows to voice his support for the garnet and gold and often takes off his shirt.

The FSU Alumni Association announced that Bert will serve as the Homecoming parade grand marshal. In 2021, Kreischer returned to Tallahassee and performed at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The parade will take place on Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. and celebrate the 45th anniversary of the student alumni association.

“The FSU Alumni Association honors Bert Kreischer as the 2024 Homecoming Parade grand marshal. This ceremonial role has the honor of leading one of the best Homecoming Parades in the country. We proudly invite one of the top comedians in the nation and a member of our FSU alumni family. We can’t wait,” said Julie Decker, associate vice president of Advancement, Alumni Engagement and President of the Alumni Association.

Bert starred in the 2023 Sony Pictures film “The Machine” and was seen earlier this year participating in “The Roast of Tom Brady” on Netflix.

— Rattlers and mental health –

Mental health has been heavily prioritized over the past decade, and it feels so nationally.

Although a funny movie and an underrated Robert De Niro performance, we’ve come a long way from the “Analyze This” days of conversation about therapy and focusing on mental wellness.

Whether seen through the NFL’s just-launched campaign — or people in their own lives — discussion about mental health has come a long way. This past week, Florida A&M University also focused on mental health for Rattlers.

FAMU announced the 2024 Worldwide Mental Health Expo on Thursday in the student union. The day kicked off with “suicide prevention gatekeeper certification training” and also included workshops on harm reduction strategies and a cannabis discussion.

The event featured different speakers and engaging activities to help promote mental health, including mural painting, Zumba classes, and animal, plant, and pole therapy, all while live music played.

“We invite the public to come out and see the resources, services, and commitment to mental health and wellness in our local community. This event also provides an incredible platform for networking and collaboration among mental health advocates, professionals, and service providers,” said Director of FAMU Military and Veteran Affairs, Louis L. Dilbert.

FAMU hopes to continue shaking the stigma of mental health discussions, starting with students and alumni.

— Tally gon’ party like it’s your birthday —

Turning 200 years old is a pretty big deal. It may not compare to some of the ages of people in the Bible (Noah was a whopping 950 years old when he kicked the can). Still, bicentennial is a huge accomplishment— especially considering who knows how many more birthdays the USA will have after this past Tuesday.

On Nov. 9-10, Tallahassee will celebrate 200 years of legislative sessions in Florida. On Nov. 9, various speakers will highlight Leon County’s unique history, focusing on Native American roots, civil rights leaders, and the role of different faiths in shaping the community.

On Nov. 10, at Cascades Park, the city, alongside Friends of First Florida Capitol, will present the Bicentennial Festival. This event will take participants back to the past with performances by Theater with a Mission and multiple interactive exhibits that take people from the 1600s to the present.

One of the highlights will be the replica of the First Florida Capitol, a log cabin identical to the first home of Florida’s government.

The dedication of the replica and unveiling of a historical marker commemorating the Bicentennial will be attended by Senate President-Designate Ben Albritton, House Speaker Paul Renner, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey, St. Augustine Mayor Nancy Sikes-Kline and Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves, for

— FAMU looks to keep title hopes alive —

Florida A&M travels to Texas to face Prairie View A&M on Saturday, looking to keep their slim conference title hopes alive (3 p.m. ET, ESPN+).

The Rattlers (5-3, 3-1 SWAC) sit in third place in the SWAC standings entering the weekend. FAMU tails Alabama State by half a game and Jackson State by two and a half games. Jackson State owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Florida A&M due to a 35-21 win over the Rattlers on Oct. 19.

FAMU must finish with a better conference record than Jackson State to win the division, so winning in conference play offers the best path to a championship. After Saturday’s game, the Rattlers have conference games remaining against Mississippi Valley State, Bethune-Cookman, and Alabama A&M.

Jackson State has three conference games left, including Saturday against Mississippi Valley State.

Last week, against Texas Southern, Florida A&M extended its home winning streak to 23 straight games, the second-longest current streak in the nation.

FAMU is ranked in the Top 25 in passing offense (22nd) and passing defense (9th) in all FCS football. Quarterback Daniel Richardson is 18th in the country, averaging 246.5 passing yards per contest, and ninth nationally with 19 touchdown passes.

— Searching for win No. 2 —

Florida State’s miserable football season continues as the Seminoles search for a second win on the road at Notre Dame (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC).

The Seminoles (1-8) are coming off a 35-11 loss to North Carolina last weekend. FSU’s offensive struggles have continued. Out of 133 FBS teams, the Noles’ offense ranks 132nd in scoring. Only the Air Force has scored fewer points on average than FSU’s 14.4 points per game. Florida State is also next-to-last nationally in rushing offense gaining 76.1 yards per game on the ground.

The Seminoles have already lost more games than they have in any season since 1974, two years before Bobby Bowden’s arrival in Tallahassee. They won’t finish with the worst record in school history. That distinction was held by the 1973 team, which lost all 11 games it had played.

After Saturday’s game, Florida State will host Charleston Southern and Florida to conclude the season. While the Seminoles should beat Charleston Southern, it is possible that FSU could go from a one-loss team to a one-win team the following season.

Head coach Mike Norvell does not seem to be on the hot seat. Last year’s undefeated regular season bought him some grace, but the microscope will be on Norvell next season if he does not find a way to quickly turn things around.

— Capitol Directions —

Ron DeSantis — Up arrow — He expended a good deal of political capital to defeat Amendments 3 and 4. Scoreboard is what it is.

Casey DeSantis — Down arrow — Susie Wiles may make peace with Ron, but it’s doubtful Wiles will ever forgive the true architect of her shivving.

James Uthmeier — Up arrow — One day he may be Attorney General, but for now, after his wins on 3 and 4, let’s just call him The General.

Cord Byrd — Up arrow — Unlike some other states, Florida had results before Wheel of Fortune was over.

Shawn Hamilton — Down arrow — Don’t let the door hit you on the way out to the pickleball court …

Shane Strum — Crossways arrow — Hospitals don’t need federal money, do they?

Florida GOP — Up arrow — Florida, it turns out, is not in play.

Nikki Fried — Down arrow — We say this respectfully: it’s time to take a cycle or two off and regroup.

Danny Perez — Up arrow — The thought was that he’d lose a few of his members in battleground races. So much for that.

Joe Gruters — Up arrow — Yeah, he was so pro-Amendment 3, but no lawmaker is liked by Trump as much as the Sarasota Republican. He’s also now part of Senate leadership.

Shane Abbott — Up arrow — 80.4%. A blank line could’ve put up more of a fight.

Danny Alvarez — Up arrow — Um … we didn’t expect him to spend Election Day breaking up a “flag swordfight,” but we’re happy he did.

Dean Black — Up arrow — What shade of red rhymes with Duval? Maroonval? Burgunduval?

Chip LaMarca — Up arrow — While some of his Democratic colleagues coasted through without a general election, Nikki Fried decided to challenge him. LaMarca has now won District 100 three cycles in a row with commanding double-digit leads.

Fiona McFarland — Up arrow — With a dominating performance like that, she’s a prime contender for Gruters’ Senate seat.

Carolina Amesty — Down arrow — It’s a mystery why she decided to run for re-election in the first place.

Steve Crisafulli — Up arrow — He’s expecting some thank you cards from Michigan, Minnesota and Pennsylvania.

FEA — Up arrow — The courts went their way.

Florida Realtors — Up arrow — Three more Realtors go from selling homes to moving into the House themselves.

Pinellas Co. — Up arrow — Start writing the wish list and CC Sen. Hooper.

School boards — Up arrow — The last thing they needed was partisan politics injected into them.

Trulieve — Crossways arrow — Kim Rivers spent $100M+ and all she got is … still being the leading company in the MMTC space.

Fundraising — Up arrow — Take the weekend … 2026 starts now.

Mel Ponder — Up arrow — The former Rep. is on his way to the President’s office at Northwest Florida State College.

Brendon Leslie — Crossway arrow — Bruh, your meal ticket’s home and business just got raided.

Ryan Ray — Down arrow —Democrats didn’t make up a majority of Leon voters for the first time in eons … maybe don’t spend all your time attacking fellow Democrats?

Holy F*ck — Down arrow — Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey’s former Chief of Staff Thomas Whitley, now the city’s Director of Strategic Initiatives, and his pastor wife Trinity (we’re not making that up) allegedly used a swingers’ website to arrange hookups with a variety of sexual partners. She’s been placed on administrative leave from her local church, and there are rumblings of an investigation to determine if these were taxpayer-funded love junkets.

Loranne Ausley — Prayer hands — Get well soon!