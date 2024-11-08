November 8, 2024
Ron DeSantis rules out job in Donald Trump White House

A.G. Gancarski November 8, 2024

desantis trump
'I'm not seeking anything.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t looking to become part of the Sunshine State contingent in Donald Trump’s White House.

“I think me quarterbacking the Sunshine State is where I make the biggest difference,” DeSantis said at Notre Dame University.

“I think he’s got a lot of great people to choose from. He’s been around the track once. I think he’s thought a lot about, you know, how to approach it this time. I think he’ll end up hopefully with a lot of really great people.”

But the Governor said he isn’t looking to be one of them.

“I’m not seeking anything. I’ve got a great job in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said. “I do this because I want to make an impact. I want to make a difference. I want if I see something that needs corrected, I want to have the ability to go in and do it. We’ve done that. And so, how can I best make a difference?”

DeSantis has lobbied for Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo to helm Health and Human Services. Ultimately, Trump and the sole appointee thus far, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, will discuss that and other potential Florida hires.

Speaking of Wiles, during a call with supporters in February, DeSantis alluded to his former key campaign staffer from the 2018 cycle and critical ads during the then-recently concluded Primary campaign.

“I think (Trump’s) got people in his inner circle who were a part of our orbit years ago that we fired, and I think some of that is they have an ax to grind,” he said.

DeSantis had also said he didn’t want to be Trump’s running mate.

“Would you take it if it were offered to you? I don’t think I would be good at it and I think I’m probably, you know, more valuable doing other things.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

