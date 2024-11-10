Tampa-based Amscot financial services expands locations into Jacksonville

One of Florida’s fastest growing financial services companies is First Coast bound.

Amscot has opened a new location in Jacksonville at 7051 Collins Road on the city’s West Side in the Argyle Forest area. The Jacksonville location is yet another addition to the Tampa-headquartered financial advisory business.

Amscot already has more than 230 locations in Florida and employs more than 1,500 people in the state. The company has a decades-long history in the Sunshine State. Amscot was founded in 1989 by Ian MacKechnie and now serves an estimated 7 million customers.

“As someone who came to Florida seeking opportunity and built Amscot to help families access the financial services they need, I know the importance of safe, responsible options,” said MacKechnie, the CEO of Amscot. “With our new Jacksonville location, we’re excited to expand access to carefully regulated, consumer-friendly financial products that help Floridians manage life’s unexpected expenses and build a more secure financial future.”

Amscot, which bills itself as, “The Money Superstore,” has been steadily expanding across the state and the Jacksonville location is just the latest. Amscot recently added new locations in Gainesville, Fort Meyers and Port St. Lucie.

The company provides a wide array of financial services including cash advances, installment cash advances, check cashing, walk-in bill payments, money orders, money transfers, notary services, ATM, public and private utility payments, and traffic citation payments, child support payments and other legal obligations through clerk of court offices from around the state.

Amscot claims it promotes “financial self-sufficiency” for its customers and “Amscot complies with Florida’s robust consumer protection regulations to limit customers to one outstanding short-term consumer loan at a time, require mandatory cooling-off periods between such loans, and cap loan amounts and fees,” a company news release said.

The company also invests about $10 million each in into employee training

While Amscot is already well established with hundreds of locations across the state, that’s about to expand even more. Amscot officials say they’ll add more locations in Lee and Leon counties in 2025.