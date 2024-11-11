November 11, 2024
Jeanette Nuñez urges schoolkids to write active-duty State Guard, National Guard

A.G. Gancarski November 11, 2024

National_Guard_Border_Texas_AP_06-1
The notes and drawings will convey 'gratitude and appreciation, from one Floridian to another.'

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez is announcing the second annual “Holiday Letters to Heroes” program on this Veterans’ Day, in conjunction with the Florida Department of Education.

Students from kindergarten through eighth grade will be encouraged to write to members of the Florida National Guard and Florida State Guard who are deployed or otherwise serving in active-duty capacities, and the state will collect and send the letters to the service members.

“The men and women in the Florida National Guard and Florida State Guard courageously serve our state every day, sacrificing time away from their families and loved ones, even during the holidays,” Nuñez said.

Nuñez noted the particular burden these fighting forces face this year.

“This year alone, our Florida National Guard and Florida State Guard soldiers have bravely stepped up to support Floridians during hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton, and ensured Florida remains ready and prepared to get through difficult times. My initiative, LG on Mission, focuses on honoring the courage and bravery of our military and service members and it is my hope that these letters from our students will not only spread holiday cheer, but share our gratitude and appreciation, from one Floridian to another.”

Florida State Guard Executive Director Mark Thieme also touted the initiative.

“Our veteran soldiers, those who first served their nation as part of the Department of Defense and now serve their state in the Florida State Guard, embody the very essence of commitment and sacrifice,” Thieme said.

Thieme then explained the sacrifice the state’s newest response force bears.

“These veterans gave every part of themselves to serve a greater cause — ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of their fellow citizens. Our veterans have endured countless days, weeks, and months away from their families, communities, and civilian employers, repeatedly and unhesitantly responding to calls for help from those in need. I am humbled to stand and serve alongside these magnificent and virtuous veterans.”

Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. also pushed students to participate.

“Our service members and the Florida State Guard have worked especially hard over the last few months to help Floridians following hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton,” Diaz said. “I encourage all students to send a letter of thanks to the men and women that serve our state and wish them a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.”

Handwritten letters and drawings should be sent to the following address for processing and distribution: ATTN: Holiday Letters to Heroes, 325 W Gaines Street, Tallahassee, Florida 32399.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

