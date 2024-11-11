Keith Gross endorses Rick Scott for Majority Leader months after trying to unseat him

The Republican who challenged U.S. Sen. Rick Scott in this year’s Republican Primary now wants the Naples Republican as Majority Leader.

Lawyer Keith Gross, a Melbourne Republican, endorsed Scott on social media months trying to unseat him from the Senate.

“I ran against Sen. Rick Scott in the Primary. I was fiercely critical of some past votes and positions,” Gross acknowledged on X.

“That being said, one thing is clear: Washington is broken, and we need proven leaders to help President Trump in fixing it. Senator Scott is an out-of-the-box thinker, owned by no one, and best poised to help drain the swamp once and for all. He has my complete and total endorsement for Majority Leader. I encourage President Trump to support him as well. It is time to Get Washington Working!”

Gross built on that sentiment in a comment to Florida Politics.

“After the Primaries are over, we are all one team with one mission: implement the President’s agenda and fulfill the wishes of the voters,” Gross said. “Rick Scott and I agree on most issues including the most important one: We are both committed to supporting President Trump unwaveringly!”

President-elect Donald Trump has not publicly endorsed Scott. But many of Trump’s supporters, including X owner Elon Musk and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, have done so.

Gross said online that it is most important to advance Trump’s agenda in Washington following Trump’s victory last week.

“Any Senator who plans to obstruct Trump’s agenda should not be Majority Leader,” Gross posted. “The mandate of the people is to implement President Trump’s agenda.”

Gross said that makes Scott a better choice than the other two major contenders for Senate Majority Leader, U.S. Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and John Thune of South Dakota.

“Rick Scott is better than Cornyn or Thune,” Gross added, before pivoting to some criticisms of Scott from the Right. “If you find someone that you agree with 100% on everything, one of you is lying. I agree that red flag laws are unconstitutional and expect the judiciary to do their duty and void any such infringement. Rick Scott should be Leader.”

Scott in August won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senator with 85% of the vote to Gross’ 9%. Another Republican, John Columbus, won 6%. Scott went on to win a second term after defeating Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell last week with 55% of the vote.