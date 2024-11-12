Donna Deegan adjusts to reality of Republican-controlled Washington

Jacksonville’s Democratic Mayor bet on Vice President Kamala Harris to win last week’s election, but it went the other way.

And now Donna Deegan faces GOP control in Washington, just as is the case in Tallahassee, leading to strategic recalibrations.

During an appearance on WJCT’s “First Coast Connect,” the Mayor described herself as a “Democrat with the mind of an independent.” She stressed that Jacksonville is a “purple city,” and that she has worked well with U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, U.S. Reps. Aaron Bean and John Rutherford, and other Republicans to achieve positive outcomes for Jacksonville.

“This is a deeply divided electorate in Jacksonville,” Deegan said.

“I don’t think anybody ever got to 50% in this election. So I think that the perspective that I take is one that is very pragmatic. We all have to work together. Unity is the only way forward, and while we most certainly must speak our truth, at the end of the day, we have to work together to move the city forward. And I don’t see how my job in that regard changes at all.”

The Mayor acknowledged “sharp differences on kitchen table issues,” saying that public polling was “very much aligned with what vice President Harris was trying to move forward,” but suggested Jacksonville’s connections with the White House would carry the day.

“I wouldn’t think that somebody like (incoming Chief of Staff) Susie Wiles would want Jacksonville to suffer. This is an important area to her,” Deegan said. “But at the end of the day, I wouldn’t think that our representatives wouldn’t want to bring money home to Jacksonville.”

The Mayor “sent (Wiles) a message of congratulation” when she was selected, describing her as “an incredibly talented political operative.”

Deegan made news last month during a trip to London when she said Trump sought “concentration camp-like situations” to deal with immigrants in the country illegally. Clearly, she is looking for a reset in the wake of Tuesday’s election results.

But she acknowledges her party has hurt feelings from the election, including the causes of Harris’ defeat.

While Deegan seeks to “increase the number of channels by which we are talking to people about kitchen table issues,” she is not “saying that misogyny or or racism didn’t play any role in the election.”

“I’m not saying that because I know somebody’s going to say that to me. That’s not what I’m saying. I’m saying that anyone who wants to isolate this to one thing is missing the mark, I think,” Deegan added.