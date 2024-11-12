Florida Policy Project: Outdated traffic signals have Florida lagging on road efficiency, safety

A new report from the Florida Policy Project spotlights the urgent need statewide for better traffic signal timing and digitization to improve traffic flow and improve safety.

The report, “Best Practices: Signalized Intersection Investments,” shows how current traffic management systems have become inadequate and often lead to congestion, inefficiencies and, worst, safety concerns.

In addition to laying out the problem, the report also includes a series of short-, mid- and long-term strategies to improve systems, increase efficiency and save lives, including by reducing Florida’s deadly pedestrian incident rate.

The University of South Florida’s Center for Urban Transportation Research (CUTR) conducted the study using a grant from the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) in conjunction with the Florida Policy Project.

“This report is a call to action,” said former Sen. Jeff Brandes, President of the Florida Policy Project. “To ensure the safety of all road users and accommodate future growth, we must prioritize strategic investments that address these longstanding challenges at Florida’s intersections.”

The study found that signalized intersections across the state account for more than 26% of all crashes, with vulnerable users such as pedestrians and cyclists at higher risk. Intersections involving vulnerable road users show a more than 83% chance of resulting in injury or death. The report further found that between 2019 and 2023, vulnerable road user-related crashes increased at an annual rate of more than 7%, signaling more people are dying and being hurt each year.

“Digitizing infrastructure and investing in advanced technologies supported by open-data initiatives are critical steps toward safer and more efficient signalized intersections in Florida,” CUTR Associate Director Lisa Staes said. “This report outlines a strategic roadmap for targeted investments to modernize signalized intersections and advance the Vision Zero goal.”

That roadmap includes short-term recommendations, including digitizing existing infrastructure for consistent data collection that can inform policy, and fostering collaborative partnerships and workforce development to optimize resource and speed up deployment of new technology.

Next, the report recommends developing uniform statewide procedures for maintenance and upgrades, as well as promoting open-data initiatives for intersection management that foster innovation and transparency.

Longer term, the report suggests investing in design elements that can withstand an uncertain future to ensure adaptability to evolving technology, and setting performance-driven investment goals.

“Emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, are vital in enhancing intersection safety and efficiency. While there still may be challenges around latency and data security, these technologies are advancing quickly, paving the way for more intelligent traffic management systems,” THEA CEO Greg Slater said.

The report analyzed nearly 17,000 signalized intersections across Florida, finding that Florida intersections exceed the national average peak-hour delays, which results in more than 1,300 pounds of CO2 emissions per day, per intersection.

“This report highlights the urgent need for policy that prioritizes smarter, safer intersections. Investing in modernized infrastructure is essential to improving safety and efficiency on Florida’s roads,” former Florida Department of Transportation Secretary and President of the Florida Transportation Builders Association Ananth Prasad said.

The nonpartisan research-focused organization — launched by Brandes with former Senate President Bill Galvano heading the Board of Directors — aims to educate both the public and Florida lawmakers on its ideas, based on data-driven research seeking transformative ideas. To date, the organization has provided roadmaps on a variety of issues, including on Florida’s insurance climate, affordable housing, veterans’ incarceration, criminal justice reform, and more.