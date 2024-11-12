November 12, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

South Florida counties take a hit for October single-family home sales
Image via Drew Dixon.

Drew DixonNovember 12, 20243min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Glen Gilzean stands behind his $2.1M scholarship fund that angered county leaders

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Winners and losers emerging from Florida’s 2024 General Election

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Good news, Tropicana Field can be fixed. Bad news, it’ll cost $55M

HOMEFORSALE
Miami-Dade County is the only South Florida county to see any increase in October home sales.

Home sales for South Florida in October took a hit in all three coastal counties, showing falling closings both month-to-month and year-to-year.

The “Elliman Report” analyzes home sales from Palm Beach County south through Miami-Dade County. The latest report was not encouraging, with Palm Beach County having the worst results in terms of home sales.

According to the report, there were 223 newly signed contracts for single-family homes in Palm Beach County for October. That’s a 15.2% decline in sales compared to October 2023 and a 14.8% drop from the previous month. September’s report showed 262 closings.

Elliman analysts said the downward trend of home sales in Palm Beach County has been the norm this year as more houses are being placed on the market.

“Newly signed contracts have been sliding year over year since February as new listings have been expanding over the past year,” the Elliman report said of Palm Beach County.

Broward County saw a less dramatic dip in closing contracts on housing sales in October, but they went down nonetheless. Broward endured a 4.8% decline in closed sales last month, falling from 357 a year ago to 340 in October. But Broward’s month-to-month decline was more significant, falling from September’s figure of 388 homes sold, or an 11.3% drop.

Miami-Dade County had the smallest decrease in home sales in October in the year-over-year comparison, dropping from 708 a year ago to 682 last month for a 3.7% decline in sales. But Miami-Dade was the only South Florida county to see a month-to-month sales bump, increasing from the September figure of 661, or a 4% jump.

While single-family home sales in South Florida declined a bit, that’s nowhere near the damage done to the condo market in the three counties. Condo sales fell between 28.4% in Palm Beach County and 10% in Broward County compared to October 2023. Miami-Dade recorded a 14.9% drop in condo sales in October compared to the same month a year ago.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGood news, Tropicana Field can be fixed. Bad news, it’ll cost $55M

nextWinners and losers emerging from Florida’s 2024 General Election

One comment

  • Just a nobody that don't like anybody

    November 12, 2024 at 3:33 pm

    I love texting like the next guy. But with tall buildings crumbles.and knee deep in water and leaky sewages..what was that 2 million and up .. I have to ask is that high end or rear end

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Winners and losers emerging from Florida’s 2024 General Election

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more