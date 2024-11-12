Good news, Tropicana Field can be fixed. Bad news, it’ll cost $55M

A damage assessment on Tropicana Field following damage sustained during Hurricane Milton last month found that the stadium is structurally sound and can be repaired, but it will come with a hefty price tag: $55 million.

That’s according to a report sent to the St. Petersburg City Council Tuesday, obtained by the Tampa Bay Times.

The report does not include an itemized list of needed repairs, but estimates there is $39 million in damage costs and another $16 million in other related costs, according to the Times.

The roof is the biggest part of the bill, at nearly $24 million.

While it’s good news that repair is an option, it does beg the question as to whether footing such a bill is advisable given fixing the Trop would only serve the Tampa Bay Rays for two seasons, in 2026 and 2027, with a new stadium slated to open in 2028.

And whether the price tag is worth it may also come down to how much insurance will cover, which remains a question mark.

Hennessy Construction Services prepared the report for the city.

According to the Times, the report notes that “the stadium appears structurally sound and would be a viable candidate” for repair and ongoing use.

The estimates are not set in stone, as some damage assessments, such as for the electrical systems, were only done via visual inspection. The estimate also does not include a sound barrier on the roof, which would add to the cost.

Within minutes of the Times report on the assessment, social media was already a buzz with residents and stakeholders speculating about whether such an investment into a doomed facility is a wise use of taxpayer dollars.

But as some commenters have noted, the city of St. Pete is the Tampa Bay Rays’ landlord, meaning they are responsible for stadium repairs. That means ignoring the damage in favor of moving forward with new stadium construction may not be an option.

According to the Times, the city has already filed an insurance claim and has a $22 million deductible with only $25 million in damage coverage. That means even with insurance, the city would still be on the hook for at least $30 million, based on the assessment estimate. Critically, the Times notes that the city reduced its coverage on Tropicana Field in March, from $100 million, a move that saved the city $275,000 in premiums.

Already, the city has spent more than $6 million to have pieces of the roof still remaining on Tropicana Field and damaged turf removed. That cost also included waterproofing areas now exposed to the elements. While ballparks are often open roof, Tropicana Field was not built to withstand rain without a roof.

In the meantime, the Rays continue to search for a temporary home for its upcoming season, with a variety of options floated so far, including space at Disney, the BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Steinbrenner Field in Tampa or one of Major League Baseball’s Spring Training facilities.

Tropicana Field first opened in 1990.