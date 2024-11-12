Donald Trump picks ex-DNI John Ratfcliffe to lead CIA, Bill McGinley as White House Counsel

President-elect Donald Trump announced that he is nominating former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to lead the Central Intelligence Agency.

A former Republican Congressman from Texas, Ratcliffe served as Director of National Intelligence for the final year and a half of Trump’s first term, leading the U.S. government’s spy agencies during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I look forward to John being the first person ever to serve in both of our Nation’s highest Intelligence positions,” Trump said in a prepared statement. “He will be a fearless fighter for the Constitutional Rights of all Americans, while ensuring the Highest Levels of National Security, and PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH.”

On Tuesday, Trump also named Bill McGinley, his Cabinet Secretary in his first administration, as his White House Counsel.

“I am pleased to announce that William Joseph McGinley will serve as my White House Counsel. Bill is a smart and tenacious lawyer who will help me advance our America First agenda while fighting for election integrity and against the weaponization of law enforcement,” Trump said.

“He served in my first term as White House Cabinet Secretary and played a major role in our election victory as the RNC’s Outside Counsel for Election Integrity. Bill has served as General Counsel at the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has been a partner at two international law firms, and will work with me as we Make America Great Again!”

Trump is rolling out a steady stream of appointees and nominees for his upcoming administration, working thus far at a faster pace and without as much drama as his first transition following his 2016 victory.

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.