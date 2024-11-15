Personnel note: Health Network One appoints Heyward Donigan as CEO

Heyward Donigan will take over as CEO of Health Network One, effective Jan. 1.

Donigan has more than 35 years of experience in the field, most recently working as President and CEO of Rite Aid, where she earned a Distinguished Leadership Award.

“Health Network One has been a pioneer in developing innovative solutions to complex health care challenges for a quarter century,” said Donigan. “I look forward to working with the talented team to build on this legacy and further establish HN1 as the leading provider of specialty network management.

Current CEO Luis Mosquera, will transition to the role of Executive Chair after 25 years as the company’s top executive.

In his new role as Executive Chair, Mosquera will provide strategic guidance to the Board and Donigan while remaining actively engaged with key client relationships and contributing to the development of innovative product offerings.

“For the past 25 years, we’ve been at the forefront of health care innovation, developing care models that have transformed the industry. I’m incredibly proud of what this team has achieved,” said Mosquera.

“To continue this momentum, I’m pleased to welcome Heyward, as her proven leadership and deep industry knowledge make her the best person to guide us into this next phase of growth. I’m confident in her ability to lead our team to new heights, and I look forward to working with her and the entire organization in my new role.”