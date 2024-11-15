November 15, 2024
Personnel note: Health Network One appoints Heyward Donigan as CEO
Congrats to Heyward Donigan for taking the reins as the new CEO of Health Network One.

Heyward Donigan Headshot copy
Donigan most recently worked as President and CEO of Rite Aid.

Heyward Donigan will take over as CEO of Health Network One, effective Jan. 1.

Donigan has more than 35 years of experience in the field, most recently working as President and CEO of Rite Aid, where she earned a Distinguished Leadership Award.

“Health Network One has been a pioneer in developing innovative solutions to complex health care challenges for a quarter century,” said Donigan. “I look forward to working with the talented team to build on this legacy and further establish HN1 as the leading provider of specialty network management.

Current CEO Luis Mosquera, will transition to the role of Executive Chair after 25 years as the company’s top executive.

In his new role as Executive Chair, Mosquera will provide strategic guidance to the Board and Donigan while remaining actively engaged with key client relationships and contributing to the development of innovative product offerings.

“For the past 25 years, we’ve been at the forefront of health care innovation, developing care models that have transformed the industry. I’m incredibly proud of what this team has achieved,” said Mosquera.

“To continue this momentum, I’m pleased to welcome Heyward, as her proven leadership and deep industry knowledge make her the best person to guide us into this next phase of growth. I’m confident in her ability to lead our team to new heights, and I look forward to working with her and the entire organization in my new role.”

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

