Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.15.24

Heyward Donigan will take over as CEO of Health Network One, effective Jan. 1.

Donigan has over 35 years of experience in the field, most recently working as president and CEO of Rite Aid, where she earned a Distinguished Leadership Award.

“Health Network One has been a pioneer in developing innovative solutions to complex health care challenges for a quarter century,” said Donigan. “I look forward to working with the talented team to build on this legacy and further establish HN1 as the leading provider of specialty network management.”

Current CEO Luis Mosquera will transition to Executive Chair after 25 years as the company’s top executive.

In his new role as Executive Chair, Mosquera will provide strategic guidance to the Board and Donigan while actively engaging with key client relationships and contributing to the development of innovative product offerings.

“For the past 25 years, we’ve been at the forefront of health care innovation, developing care models that have transformed the industry. I’m incredibly proud of what this team has achieved,” said Mosquera.

“To continue this momentum, I’m pleased to welcome Heyward, as her proven leadership and deep industry knowledge make her the best person to guide us into this next phase of growth. I’m confident in her ability to lead our team to new heights, and I look forward to working with her and the entire organization in my new role.”

—@jkbjournalist: Breaking: Sources for Miami Herald/McClatchy confirm that the Ethics Report is “highly damaging” — the report could be leaked today.

—@marcthiessen: (Matt) Gaetz announcement is a huge unforced error. Putting aside the fact that he’s disastrously unfit for the job, I can’t imagine he can be confirmed. Will McConnell, Collins and Murkowski vote for him? I doubt it. That’s down to 50, which means just one more Republican votes no and he loses — many to choose from. And this recess appointment gambit is deeply troubling. As someone who wants (Donald) Trump to succeed, this is not the way to do it.

—@MegynKelly: If your own DOJ handed you over to Bob Mueller (!), who tried to ruin your presidency, then you faced 2 crim prosecutions from your successor’s DOJ (which also helped w/2 state prosecutions against you), you might prefer loyalty/trust above all else in making your next AG pick.

—@CostaReports: What I’m hearing privately from a few key GOP Senators: yes, they’d prefer not to have a messy fight over Gaetz. Not their favorite. But they also don’t have a lot of energy for pushing back. Trump runs the show, they say. If Gaetz can reassure them, they’re open to backing him.

—@MatthewBlairUSA: I am beyond proud of my brother, @JamesBlairUSA, for his hard work and well-deserved position in President @realDonaldTrump’s administration. I look forward to what’s in store and can’t wait to see what he accomplishes in his new role.

— TOP STORY —

“Either way, Matt Gaetz wins” via Elaine Godfrey of The Atlantic — Gaetz has always sought political relevance and power. Dismissed by many, including GOP colleagues, as a self-promoter, Gaetz’s superpower has been understanding far more clearly than they do how power works in the Trumposphere. And that insight has enabled him to become consigliere to the former and soon-to-be President.

“For all the things people say about Gaetz that are true, the one thing about Matt that people don’t fully respect is that the guy is not an idiot,” Steve Schale, a Florida Democratic consultant who knew Gaetz during his time in the state Legislature, told me. Now is when Gaetz’s hard work starts to pay off — even if the Senate declines to confirm him.

The Senate might not confirm Gaetz. Already, a few Republicans have expressed serious displeasure at his nomination. Perhaps, some political observers have theorized, the pick is intended to be a kind of heat shield for Trump’s other appointments, making Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence or Pete Hegseth for defense secretary look more normal by comparison.

If Republican Senators are forced to choose their battles, in other words, maybe they’ll choose to bork Gaetz and let the rest go through.

But this is Trump, and these are Trump’s people. If we’ve learned anything in these past eight years, it’s that Republicans will do what Trump wants them to, almost every time. “What I’m hearing privately from a few key GOP Senators: yes, they’d prefer not to have a messy fight over Gaetz. Not their favorite. But they also don’t have a lot of energy for pushing back,” CBS’s Robert Costa posted on X.

The one thing we can predict with certainty is that Gaetz will, as always, make the moment work for him.

— TRANSITION —

“Senate Judiciary Republican ‘absolutely’ wants to see Ethics report on Gaetz” via Lauren Irwin of The Hill — Republican Sen. John Cornyn, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he “absolutely” wants to see the House Ethics Committee report on former Rep. Gaetz after his nomination for Attorney General. “I think that there should not be any limitations on the Senate Judiciary Committee’s investigation, including whatever the House Ethics Committee has generated,” Cornyn told reporters. ABC’s Rachel Scott asked the Senator if he wanted to see the report created by the House Ethics Committee, which was investigating whether Gaetz engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, among other allegations. “Absolutely,” Cornyn responded.

—”John Rutherford won’t comment on Gaetz, House Ethics report” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“House Ethics Chair reiterates he does not plan to release Gaetz report” via Daniella Diaz of POLITICO — Chair Michael Guest is seemingly sticking to his decision to not release his panel’s report about Gaetz after the Floridian’s abrupt resignation Wednesday. “What happens in Ethics is confidential. We’re going to maintain that confidentiality,” Guest told reporters Thursday morning as he left the House floor. “I’ve given my statement yesterday and there’s nothing new that has changed from then until now.” When asked if he’s allowed to release the Ethics report if Gaetz isn’t in the House: “I’ve got no further comment.” Guest told reporters Wednesday, before Gaetz’s announced resignation, that the probe would end if Gaetz were no longer a member of the House.

“Even Ted Cruz is refusing to commit to Gaetz as AG” via Grace Harrington of The Daily Beast — Sen. Cruz refused to commit to confirming Rep. Gaetz as Attorney General, instead saying he’ll be assessed on his “merits.” Speaking on NewsMax Thursday, Cruz avoided giving a definitive response when questioned directly by the anchor. “I will say that was a pick that was, I think, very surprising to the entirety of the Senate,” Cruz said. “And so we’ll assess the nominee on the merits. But there is a process that will unfold that examines a particular nominee’s background, their experience and their suitability for a role.” Cruz also spoke about the need to “root out partisan bias” at the Department of Justice, headed by the Attorney General. “I think it’s critical to have someone there who will follow the law, who has integrity, who is a constitutionalist, and who has the courage to root out the incredible partisanship and weaponization that has infested this DOJ,” Cruz said. The DOJ previously investigated Gaetz for sex crimes.

“Donald Trump wants Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be Health Secretary” via Sheryl Gay Stolberg and Luke Broadwater of The New York Times — After saying that he would let Kennedy “go wild on health,” Trump said Thursday that he would nominate him to lead the Health and Human Services Department, positioning a vocal skeptic of vaccines to wield significant influence over public health policy. Kennedy’s resistance to public health measures, embrace of alternative medicine and natural foods and dissemination of false information about vaccines — including that they cause autism — suggest he would openly clash with the agencies he would oversee.

“Trump’s Defense Secretary pick said women shouldn’t be in combat roles. These female veterans fear what comes next” via Emma Tucker, Taylor Galgano and Zenebou Sylla of CNN — When Elisa Smithers was deployed to Iraq in 2005, there was a ban on women serving in ground combat operations. Smithers was a “female searcher” with the National Guard and was attached to an infantry unit to help with searching detained Iraqi women, among other tasks. But she returned home to find the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs didn’t offer her the same support that male combat veterans were offered, Smithers said. Now, the 48-year-old veteran fears the progress made for women in combat since then will be reversed after Trump announced Pete Hegseth this week as his pick for secretary of defense – a Fox News host and Army veteran who has criticized efforts to allow women into combat roles.

“Trump team eyes ex-fast food CEO Andrew Puzder to lead DOL” via Rebecca Rainey of Bloomberg — Former CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc. CEO Puzder is among the contenders being considered by Trump’s transition team to lead the federal agency that enforces worker safety, minimum wage, child labor, retirement security, and other employment laws. Puzder was Trump’s original choice for labor secretary when he was first elected in 2017. He and Patrick Pizzella, who served as deputy secretary of labor during the first Trump administration, are in the running to head the U.S. Labor Department, according to Roger King of the HR Policy Association and another source in contact with the Trump transition team. Whoever is ultimately confirmed to the role will steer the agency as it’s expected to slash regulations viewed as anti-business under the Trump agenda.

“Trump’s great government purge begins” via Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post — Trump’s agenda is not about good-government reforms. It revolves around punishing and purging experts and other career professionals who maintain their oaths to the Constitution instead of serving Trump’s personal interests. An even more widespread effort to “wipe out” the civil service has been in the works for years. At the end of his first term, Trump issued an executive order to begin converting career civil servants into a new category of government employees called “Schedule F.” This designation was meant to reshape government personnel in Trump’s personal interest by stripping career employees of civil service protections so they can be fired with little cause or recourse. Legions of expertise-driven, merit-based, nonpartisan civil servants would have become political appointees working at the mercy of the President. Think budget crunchers, food safety inspectors, water-quality testers, Farsi speakers, forensic accountants, and cancer researchers. If they crossed him (or perhaps one of his strongmen allies or political donors), found some politically inconvenient result, or refused an order that violated the law, they could kiss their jobs goodbye.

“Top General faces brewing storm after Trump’s Pentagon pick” via Missy Ryan of The Washington Post — Since becoming America’s top military officer last year, Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. has hewed to a cautious tack: keeping his views largely to himself, publicly deferring to elected leaders on pressing security questions, and attempting to steer clear of the polarized politics consuming the nation at large. But Brown was thrust into the heart of a brewing storm Tuesday when Trump nominated Pete Hegseth, an Army veteran and Fox News host, to become defense secretary, days after Hegseth suggested firing Brown and other senior officers over what he described as a “woke” agenda undermining U.S. military strength. As Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Brown serves as chief military adviser to the President and the Pentagon chief. Trump’s selection of Hegseth sharply intensifies the challenges facing Brown in the wake of Trump’s Nov. 5 victory, as the general must navigate a highly charged presidential transition and shepherd 1.3 million active-duty troops into a new era while staring down a possible dismissal by his incoming boss.

“1 million migrants in the U.S. rely on temporary protections that Trump could target” via The Associated Press — Maribel Hidalgo fled her native Venezuela a year ago with a 1-year-old son, trudging for days through Panama’s Darien Gap, then riding the rails across Mexico to the United States. They were living in the U.S. when the Joe Biden administration announced Venezuelans would be offered Temporary Protected Status, which allows people already in the United States to stay and work legally if their homelands are deemed unsafe. People from 17 countries, including Haiti, Afghanistan, Sudan and recently Lebanon, are receiving such relief. But Trump and his running mate, Vance, have promised mass deportations and suggested they would scale back the use of TPS, which covers more than 1 million immigrants. They have highlighted unfounded claims that Haitians who live and work legally in Springfield, Ohio, as TPS holders who were eating their neighbors’ pets. Trump also amplified disputed claims made by the Mayor of Aurora, Colorado, about Venezuelan gangs taking over an apartment complex.

“Democratic Governors form a group to oppose the Trump administration” via Reid J. Epstein of The New York Times — In the first of what is likely to be several groups that sprout to resist the next Trump administration, two Democratic Governors announced they were forming a group to help protect state-level institutions of democracy. The group, Governors Safeguarding Democracy, is meant to serve as a mechanism for Democratic states to coordinate efforts to oppose Trump’s right-wing policies. Its leaders, Govs. JB Pritzker and Jared Polis, are among a group of ambitious Democrats likely to try to fill a party-wide leadership void once Biden leaves office. “Donald Trump is going to bring people into his administration who are absolute loyalists to his cult of personality and not necessarily to the law,” Pritzker said. “Last time, he didn’t really know where the levers of government were. I think he probably does now. And so I think that the threat remains great.”

“Trump promise to repeal Joe Biden climate policies could cost U.S. billions, report finds” via Oliver Milman of The Guardian — The United States’s blossoming emergence as a clean energy superpower could be stopped in its tracks by Trump, further empowering Chinese leadership and forfeiting tens of billions of dollars of investment to other countries. Trump’s promise to repeal major climate policies passed during Biden’s presidency threatens to push $80bn of investment to other countries and cost the U.S. up to $50bn in lost exports, the analysis found, surrendering ground to China and other emerging powers in the race to build electric cars, batteries, solar and wind energy for the world. “The U.S. will still install a bunch of solar panels and wind turbines, but getting rid of those policies would harm the U.S.’s bid for leadership in this new world,” said Bentley Allan, an environmental and political policy expert at Johns Hopkins University, who co-authored the new study.

— EPILOGUE —

“Food prices worried most voters, but Trump’s plans likely won’t lower their grocery bills” via Dee-Ann Durbin of The Associated Press — Americans are fed up with the price of food, and many are looking to Trump to lower their grocery bills. Trump often railed on the campaign trail against hefty price increases for bacon, cereal, crackers and other items. “We’ll get them down,” he told shoppers during a September visit to a Pennsylvania grocery store. However, the food price inflation that stunned the U.S. — and other parts of the world — in 2021 and 2022 had complicated causes that were difficult to unwind, from the pandemic to the Ukraine war to avian flu. And many economists think Trump’s plans, including putting tariffs on imported foods and deporting undocumented workers, could actually make food prices rise.

“Nancy Pelosi insists the election was not a rebuke of the Democrats” via Lulu Garcia-Navarro of The New York Times — While Democratic voters and politicians wring their hands over what happened, and what’s next, Pelosi seemed unwilling or unable to concede that her party had been handed a crushing electoral rebuke and rejected the criticism of the party’s direction. “I don’t think she was set up to fail but let me just say this: We’re only a couple of days since the election. There’ll be many reviews of timing and the who, what, when, why and where as we go forward. And books will be written about it. The fact is she did a great job with the time constraint that she had. Had the President gotten out sooner, other candidates may have been in the race. Kamala, I think, still would have won, but she may have been stronger, having taken her case to the public sooner. I don’t think that any review of the election should be predicated on weaknesses but strengths of Kamala Harris. She gave people hope. She caused a great deal of excitement in all this. It’s about winning. You don’t have to tell me that. But the fact is, we’re set up for what comes next.”



— STATEWIDE —

“Gov. Ron DeSantis: Work to set Special Elections will begin ‘immediately’ as Gaetz, Mike Waltz move to Trump admin” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “I’ve instructed Secretary of State Cord Byrd to formulate and announce a schedule for the upcoming Special Elections immediately,” posted DeSantis to X. Byrd says the Department of State “will have this schedule posted soon” and is “working to ensure these Special Elections are conducted as soon as possible.” DeSantis is deciding to expedite filling two Republican seats in a closely divided House of Representatives. But even beginning “immediately” takes time, including time for qualifying. With Primary and General Elections also required, filling the positions will take weeks, even if expedited, given the realities of election administration. The Governor’s promise of swift action contrasts the slow walk taken when filling a seat held by a Democrat a few years back.

“Cory Mills floated as potential Senate replacement for Marco Rubio” via Javier Manjarres of The Floridian — One name that is being floated around as a possible replacement for Rubio is Mills. A prominent political figure with very close ties to DeSantis’ world told The Floridian that he felt that if he picked anyone out of his immediate orbit to replace Rubio, it should be someone like Mills. “Rep. Mills has proven his loyalty and love for his country, and should be seriously considered by the Governor,” said the politico. Mills is a staunch supporter of Trump and endorsed the former President over DeSantis in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary. Why would DeSantis pick Mills? Mills’ combat military experience and intelligence background, not to mention his prowess as a businessperson, make him a natural choice to be appointed to the Senate or another leadership position.

“Daniel Perez eases restrictions on House members’ speech, unveils new website features” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — House members will enjoy more communicative freedom under incoming Speaker Perez, who announced several changes to make the chamber more accessible and forthright. Atop the list is a two-pronged policy members must abide by when speaking to the masses: Make no reference in writing or image to any campaign or election, and don’t say or display anything that would be out of order on the House floor. The new policy replaces what Perez called “a complicated pre-screening process” for member communiques that required pre-approval by the House’s Majority, Minority and administrative offices. That preapproval arrangement is no more, Perez said. “Members should have the freedom to communicate with the understanding that you are responsible and accountable for the choices you make,” he told members in a chamber-wide email. Perez outlined several other changes coming to the House website, which will soon migrate to a new URL (FLHouse.gov), undergo a modernizing redesign and grant members the ability to create and maintain personalized pages with their design templates and features. Beginning Dec. 6, members will also be able to explain in up to 200 words why they filed a bill and have the explanation appear on the House website’s bill information page. The blurb, which Perez called a “statement of intent,” is meant to help lawmakers inform their colleagues and constituents about their legislative motivation. It will be available only to each bill’s primary sponsor(s). The new communications rules and options come one week after Perez announced a shake-up in the House Committee apparatus to make it “leaner” and more effective. He followed that up Wednesday with several rules changes for members concerning lobbying, attendance and bill drafting, filing and hearing processes.

“DeSantis, Ashley Moody pursue legal remedies after FEMA snubbed Trump supporters” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The federal government may have avoided people during Hurricane Milton. But they can’t avoid the pursuit of justice from state officials. Attorney General Moody has the backing of the Governor as she presses the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on political bias against Trump supporters in post-storm response to the Lake Placid area. The Highlands County region saw 70% of voters back the President-elect. “Hurricane season is not over, and the federal agency in charge of emergency response is embroiled in scandal — caught withholding aid from storm victims in Florida who support President Trump,” Moody said. “I am taking swift legal action to find out how far this political discrimination reaches and to make sure all Americans who fall victim to devastating storms are served, regardless of their political affiliation.”

“How many hurricanes have hit Florida in November? Warm oceans are increasing the odds” via C.A. Bridges of USA Today Network — A storm brewing in the Caribbean seems likely to become the next named storm, Sara, and has the potential to hit Florida as a hurricane next week. If it does, Sara will break some records we really don’t want broken. For one thing, that will make four hurricanes smacking into the state in a single season, two of them — Helene and Milton — major ones. Three major hurricanes making landfall in Florida the same year happened only once before, in 2004. It will also be just the fourth hurricane to land in Florida in November and the fifth in the continental U.S. in 173 years.

“CFO Jimmy Patronis launches ‘My Safe Florida Condo’ pilot program to boost hurricane resilience” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — Florida Chief Financial Officer Patronis, alongside the Florida Department of Financial Services, officially launched the “My Safe Florida Condo” pilot program. The new initiative aims to help condominium associations enhance their buildings’ resilience to hurricanes. “Nothing is more important than investing in the safety and security of Floridians, especially when it comes to hurricanes,” Patronis said. “I have witnessed storm devastation up close and have served countless victims of Hurricanes Helene, Milton and many others — I am fully committed to helping Floridians however I can.” The pilot program offers eligible associations free property inspections and grant funding for wind mitigation upgrades, which could also lead to reduced wind insurance premiums.

“Philip Morris affiliate cuts $1M check to support hurricane relief” via Florida Politics — An affiliate of Philip Morris International (PMI), Swedish Match North America, is donating $1 million to support hurricane relief efforts through its philanthropic initiative “We Care by ZYN.” The funding will benefit six states impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. “We Care by ZYN” is a part of a multipronged approach for corporate and employee giving to make a meaningful difference in the communities where PMI’s U.S. affiliates operate. “We Care by ZYN was established in 2020, at the height of the COVID pandemic, to provide financial support to communities as they respond to and recover from unforeseen disasters,” Swedish Match North America Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Joe Ackerman said.

“Florida jobless claims drop for second week in a row, indicating initial recovery from hurricanes” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — New unemployment claims for Florida are continuing to return to normal levels after a turbulent month and a half following two hurricanes that plowed into the state back to back. First-time jobless claims jumped substantially after Hurricane Helene barreled into the Big Bend area on Sept. 26. They spiked again after Hurricane Milton struck the Gulf Coast on Oct. 9. New unemployment claims reached the highest numbers seen this year following Milton and only started to settle again for the week ending Nov. 2. The latest weekly jobless report, for the week ending Nov. 9, showed the same declining trend. There were 6,356 jobless filings last week, down by 485 from the previous week, before seasonal adjustments. It’s also the second week in a row that Florida bucked the national trend, where first-time unemployment claims increased. There were 229,478 new unemployment filings across the country last week. That’s up by 16,375 claims from the previous week or a 7.7% jump across America.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“What Trump’s first term might tell us about air and road restrictions around Mar-a-Lago” via Chris Persaud of the Palm Beach Post — Trump’s celebrity friends and Republican officials are expected to travel to and from Palm Beach County to visit him more now that he’s President-elect and a Florida resident. While government officials have not yet detailed how air and road traffic around Mar-a-Lago will be affected, his first term offers some clues. The Secret Service, which dictates air and road closures around Trump’s residence, has yet to detail any new restrictions around Palm Beach International Airport or Southern Boulevard, spokespeople for the airport and the West Palm Beach Police Department said the week Trump was elected. A spokesperson said that the Florida Department of Transportation has not been directed to change traffic patterns on State Road A1A.

“Tense standoff with Miami-Dade police ends in the shooting of a mentally ill man and horror for his distraught mother” via Carol Marbin Miller, Linda Robertson and Camellia Burris of the Miami Herald — Another morning begins with another argument between Gamaly Hollis and her son Richard. He demands to know where she has hidden the steak knives he likes to call his “weapons.” Richard Hollis, a 21-year-old with a history of psychiatric problems, complains he needs them to cut the raw meat that has become the staple of his diet. His mother stashed the knives above a kitchen cabinet for her and Richard’s safety. Richard, in navy blue medical scrubs, heads to school at Miami-Dade College, where he is studying biomedical engineering. But Richard makes an ominous announcement before he departs: “Today is the day police are going to kill me.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Orange County Mayor defends convention center spending amid criticism” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Mayor Jerry Demings vows to continue investing in the Orange County Convention Center as critics argue officials are spending too much on the facilities. “I solidly stand behind the decisions that we have made,” Demings said during the International Drive Resort Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting inside the convention center. This week, The New York Times published a story questioning the money spent on convention centers as companies spend less on conferences. The Times story mentioned Orlando’s upcoming $560 million expansion. Orlando Sentinel columnist Scott Maxwell has regularly criticized the Orange County Convention Center for years.

“Jerry Demings says funds from Glen Gilzean spending spree could’ve instead helped voters avoid long lines” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Orange County Mayor Demings says it was beyond the scope of Elections Supervisor Gilzean’s job to spend $4 million on student scholarships and worker career training, especially as some voters waited two or more hours in line to vote in the General Election. “If we allow the constitutional (officers) to thumb their nose at the process that we use to establish their respective budgets and not be held accountable to what they tell us they’re going to use the funds to do, then that is a calamity that’s waiting to happen,” Demings said. “So, because of that, I remain concerned.” Demings spoke to the media the day after he threatened to sue Gilzean. Demings voiced a litany of complaints, saying Gilzean, who was trying to win favor with community groups, spent the money without Orange County Board oversight.

“New Kissimmee Mayor seeks to restore trust in Police Department tainted by ‘culture of cover-up’” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — Mayor-elect Jackie Espinosa takes office Tuesday and says her first priority is to restore trust in the Kissimmee Police Department after a grand jury’s revelations about a “culture of cover-up” prompted the Chief’s resignation. “That is a very big priority for us,” Espinosa said during an interview about plans for when she takes the gavel next week. Two weeks ago, Chief Betty Holland resigned after the Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office named her in an Oct. 21 letter among 11 current and former officers whose credibility was questioned after Officer Andrew Baseggio’s indictment in August for unlawfully beating a man during his 2023 arrest.

“‘A very bad practice’: Male Volusia Council members regularly have off-the-mic chats at meetings” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — A woman who spoke to the Volusia County Council in May during a public comment period paused her speech as two male Council members appeared to communicate off the microphone. “I’m sorry, am I interrupting? OK, thank you,” she said after District 3 Council member Danny Robins and At-Large Council member Jake Johansson returned their attention to her. The incident led a Volusia resident to question on social media whether the Council members were discussing public business and had violated the Sunshine Law. At the Council meeting on Sept. 17, multiple Council members spoke with each other off the microphone. District 4 Council Vice Chair Troy Kent and District 1 Council member Don Dempsey engaged in a conversation that no one could hear.

“Palm Coast Vice Mayor Ed Danko censured in 3-1 vote” via Colleen Michele Jones of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Outgoing Palm Coast Vice Mayor Danko was censured by a vote of 3-1 at a City Council meeting for potential collusion in a lawsuit against the city and what other Council members characterized as aggressive behavior in his tenure on the Board. It is the first time in Palm Coast’s 25-year history that such an action was taken. The motion was put forward by Council member Theresa Pontieri, the sole remaining city leader from the previous administration (Council member Charles Gambaro, who was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Cathy Heighter, was in attendance; incoming Mayor Mike Norris and Council members Ty Miller and Ray Stevens, will be sworn in Nov. 19).

“Adam Gaffney, Stephen Phrampus tied after first phases of West Melbourne City Council election recount” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Incumbent Phrampus and challenger Gaffney are now tied after the first phases of a recount of the ballots in their West Melbourne City Council race. The recount will continue on Friday, and if they remain tied, the election will be decided by a drawing of lots, possibly at a Nov. 19 City Council meeting. That could involve a coin flip, rolling of dice or drawing straws. Before the recount, Phampus was ahead by two votes, 4,991 to 4,989. Gaffney pulled ahead, 4,990 to 4,989, after an initial machine recount of ballots. But after a manual review of some ballots, the two are now tied, with 4,994 votes each.

“Disney presents quarterly earnings gains, optimism about theme parks” via DeWayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — The Walt Disney Co. reported an increase in revenue and noted attendance was in line with last year during its financial fourth quarter for its experiences division, which includes its theme parks in Florida and California as well as the Disney Cruise Line. And executives presented an upbeat outlook for upcoming quarters during a Thursday morning conference call with market analysts. The company projects a 6% to 8% increase in operating income for its experiences segment in fiscal 2025. “As we move through the course of the year, we will move to positive in Q2 and then see further strengthening over the course of the year,” said Hugh Johnston, chief financial officer of The Walt Disney Co. First-quarter results will be affected by hurricane losses in Florida, he said. Positive factors, he said, will be the launch of the Disney Treasure cruise ship out of Port Canaveral next week and the expectation of solid consumer response.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Ione Townsend won’t seek re-election as Chair of Hillsborough Co. Democratic Party” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Hillsborough County Democratic Party Chair Townsend will not seek re-election to her leadership post. The announcement comes after the party suffered catastrophic losses in this year’s Presidential Election cycle and two years ago during the Midterm Election. Trump won the county with nearly 51% of the vote despite Democrats still holding a very narrow voter registration lead in the county. This year, the party also lost another seat on the Hillsborough County Commission, growing the conservative majority from 4-3 to 5-2 just two years after Republicans regained Board control. Republicans also saw a high-profile victory in State Attorney Suzy Lopez’s defeat of former State Attorney Andrew Warren, who would have been seeking re-election this year had he not been removed from office by DeSantis.

What Mike Griffin is reading — “Rays plan to play 2025 season at Tampa’s Steinbrenner Field” via Colleen Wright and Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times — The Rays are planning to play the 2025 season at Tampa’s Steinbrenner Field, Spring Training home of the rival New York Yankees. The Rays have been looking for an interim home since Hurricane Milton caused extensive damage to Tropicana Field last month. Under a repair plan revealed Tuesday, the Trop won’t be playable until the 2026 season. The Rays apparently chose Steinbrenner Field over Clearwater’s BayCare Ballpark, the Spring home of the Philadelphia Phillies, in consultation with Major League Baseball. “We have ongoing discussions with (the Rays), and they had talked to me about that,” St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said. “I understand their rationale for Steinbrenner. … I’ll let them speak to that.’”

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Latest breakdown in Laura Street Trio talks sparks friction between Donna Deegan, Council VP Kevin Carrico” via Ric Anderson of Jacksonville Daily Record — The latest breakdown in negotiations over the resurrection of Jacksonville’s Laura Street Trio of historic buildings has prompted criticism of Mayor Deegan’s office from the Chair of the City Council Special Committee on the Future of Downtown. In a related statement, the lead developer of the proposed adaptive reuse of the long-vacant buildings said it cut out the Mayor’s administration from discussions on the building and would work directly with the Council on a redevelopment agreement to get the project moving. After Deegan’s office announced on Nov. 12 that it was permanently abandoning talks with the Trio development team, led by SouthEast Development Group principal Steve Atkins, Council Vice President Carrico issued a statement accusing the Deegan administration of a “lack of engagement and unwillingness to provide constructive feedback or counterpoints” during negotiations.

Florida, Italy establishes new commercial partnerships — On Day Four of the mission to Italy, DeSantis announced new commercial partnerships between Florida and Italy. “As a result of today, we’re bringing more business opportunities, jobs, workforce training programs, and apprenticeships to the state of Florida,” DeSantis said during remarks delivered in Turin. “We want Florida to be the destination state for opportunity, employment, and innovative services.” DeSantis and other Florida leaders and JAXPORT representatives met with MSC — the world’s largest shipping line — which expressed “strong interest” in establishing a direct connection between Italy, the Mediterranean, and Jacksonville. “With Florida seaports serving as key gateways to international markets and over 114 million tons of cargo handled at Florida’s seaports each year, FDOT is thrilled for the opportunity to be a part of this trade mission as our seaports look to expand further and develop markets throughout the world,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue.

“40 people facing charges for sleeping in Jacksonville’s streets, violating ban” via Tobie Nell Perkins of First Coast News — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has started enforcing Florida’s ban on “unauthorized public camping and sleeping,” which criminalizes unhoused people who sleep in the streets, they confirmed in a post on X. JSO entered a “warning period” after the bill creating the ban, called HB 1365, was passed on Oct. 1. The agency said at the time the warning period would be one month. As of Nov. 1, that period has ended. Since Nov. 1, JSO has arrested 23 people accused of violating HB 1365 by sleeping or camping in the street. Seventeen people have received “notices to appear” when someone is asked to appear in court on a criminal charge without being arrested. Violators receive a fine of $50 and up to 30 days in jail if warned and arrested.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Sarasota County Health Department issues red tide alert for a dozen area beaches” via the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County issued a health alert because of the presence of red tide near the following beaches: Ringling Causeway/ Bird Key Park Beach, North Lido Beach, Lido Casino Beach, Siesta Key Beach, Turtle Beach, Nokomis Beach, North Jetty Beach, Venice Beach, Service Club Beach, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Park Beach, and Manasota Key Beach. This is in response to a water sample taken on Nov. 12. Health officials said the public should exercise caution in and around this area.

“Performing arts center, housing, City Manager search face new Sarasota City Commission” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The reconstituted Sarasota City Commission will meet on Monday with a heaping buffet of issues and changes on their table looking ahead to 2025. The meeting will be the first for Commissioner Kathy Kelley Ohlrich, the former Chair of the City Planning Board who was elected on Nov. 5. Ohlrich squashed the re-election campaign of former Commissioner Erik Arroyo, whose last day on the Board was Nov. 8’s special statutory meeting and swearing-in ceremony. The Commission will decide on Monday whether to defer an agreement for a new Sarasota Performing Arts Center to replace the fate of the Van Wezel. The deadline to approve the new hall, initially estimated to cost about $300 million, was Nov. 30.

“New College to offer ‘woke movement’ course taught by right-wing media personality” via Heather Bushman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — A popular conservative talking point is in next semester’s lesson plans at New College of Florida. New College will offer an independent study course called “The Woke Movement” in January. Andrew Doyle, a British conservative media personality and presidential scholar in residence at New College, will teach the one-month course. New College is instituting the course as the school’s conservative overhaul settles in. An administration that includes former conservative legislator Richard Corcoran as university president and trustees, hand-picked by DeSantis, is rounding out its second year in effect. The course is part of New College’s lineup of Independent Study Periods, which allow students to pursue a personalized study plan on any topic of interest.

— TOP OPINION —

“Why we got it so wrong” via David Brooks of The New York Times — If there is one sentence that captures the surprising results of this election, it is this one from the sociologist Musa al-Gharbi: “Democrats lost because everyone except for Whites moved in the direction of Donald Trump this cycle.”

Why were so many of our expectations wrong? Well, we all walk around with mental models of reality in our heads. Our mental models help us make sense of the buzzing, blooming confusion of the world. Our mental models help us anticipate what’s about to happen. Our mental models guide us as we make decisions about how to get the results we want.

Many of us are walking around with broken mental models. Many of us go through life with false assumptions about how the world works.

Where did we get our current models? Well, we get models from our experience, our peers, the educational system, the media and popular culture. Over the past few generations, a certain worldview that emphasizes racial, gender and ethnic identity has been prevalent in the circles where highly educated people congregate. This worldview emerged from the wonderful liberation movements that highlighted American life over the past seven decades: the civil rights movement, the women’s liberation movement, the gay rights movement, the trans rights movement.

This identity politics mindset is psychologically and morally compelling. In an individualistic age, it gives people a sense of membership in a group and helps them organize their lives around a noble cause: fighting oppression.

But this mindset has just crashed against the rocks of reality. This model assumes that people are primarily motivated by identity group solidarity. This model assumes that the struggle against oppressive systems and groups is the central subject of politics. This model has no room for what just happened.

It turns out a lot of people don’t behave like ambassadors from this or that group. They think for themselves in unexpected ways.

— OPINIONS —

“I can’t wait for Gaetz’s confirmation hearings” via Michelle Goldberg of The New York Times — While Trump’s choice of Gaetz to lead the Justice Department is a clear sign that his second administration will be catastrophically chaotic, vengeful and corrupt, that should never have been in doubt. Trump made no secret during his campaign of his desire to persecute his political enemies. Anyone he chose as Attorney General would share his interest in turning the justice system into the enforcement arm of the MAGA movement. Gaetz’s chief credential is not his mastery of the law but his contempt for it. “We’re proud of the work we did on Jan. 6 to make legitimate arguments about election integrity,” he told Steve Bannon in 2022. He’s called for abolishing both the F.B.I. and the Justice Department unless they “come to heel.” If confirmed, he will be single-minded in his devotion to carrying out Trump’s will without concern for legal niceties.

“Why the Gaetz announcement is already destroying the government” via Franklin Foer of The Atlantic — In the history of Cabinet appointees, Gaetz would almost certainly be the worst. He is friendly with members of the Proud Boys, even though his department is supposed to serve as a defense against treasonous paramilitary groups. He invited a Holocaust denier to attend the State of the Union as his guest, even though his department is charged with hunting Nazis. The organization he stands poised to lead once investigated him for sex trafficking before apparently concluding that it didn’t have a sufficiently strong case. In his quest to destroy institutions, Gaetz shamelessly manufactures controversy, invents conspiracy theories, and traffics in ridicule. As the ultimate Trump fanatic, he will gleefully execute the President’s orders, even if those orders destroy the foundations of the justice system.

“Florida can rebuild smarter after the hurricanes. Here’s how” via Jeff Brandes and Samuel R. Staley for the Tampa Bay Times — The solution does not lie in limiting growth or over-regulating development. Instead, we should empower communities with land-use reforms that encourage sustainable, resilient building practices while offering homeowners flexibility. Cities, counties and regional governments should use these recent disasters to look comprehensively at how we approach managing our growth, especially housing. So, what are the best practices local officials should consider? A few complementary strategies and reforms stand out. They include encouraging more lot splits, accessory dwelling units and upzoning. Allowing for higher densities and more compact development in the right place is key to creating more resilient and sustainable communities that are also more resistant to natural disasters like hurricanes.

“Our children deserve world-class cancer care. Let’s bring it home to Jacksonville” via Allegra Jaros for The Florida Times-Union — Currently, an estimated 10% of Florida children with rare and aggressive pediatric cancers — and approximately 50% of relapsed cases — are forced to seek care outside of Florida. It shouldn’t be this way. Currently, one of only two children’s hospitals in Florida ranked by U.S. News & World Report is among the nation’s top 50 for pediatric cancer care. At Wolfson Children’s Hospital, we are proud of this recently awarded distinction; our specialized pediatric clinical teams and pediatric health care collaborators, Nemours Children’s Health and UF Health, have worked hard for it. Why is Florida so far behind? Lack of funding. We need millions of dollars for research, program development, infrastructure and rapidly evolving technology. We need funding to attract top-tier pediatric specialists and researchers, increase access to novel therapies, expand Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials, and more.

“Wilton Simpson announces $4M purchase to preserve Hendry County cattle ranch land” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A 754-acre cattle operation in Hendry County will be preserved through a state-run program that prevents future development of the agricultural land. Agriculture Commissioner Simpson announced Florida’s purchase of Howard Cattle Corp., which spans portions of the unincorporated Immokalee and Felda areas, for $4,145,000. The purchase is part of the 23-year-old Rural and Family Lands Protection Program, which protects valuable farmlands and natural resources through easements that prevent urban development of the land while allowing agricultural operations to continue. During the 2024 Session, Simpson successfully worked to secure $100 million for the program and the same amount yearly through SB 1638. Palm Coast Republican Sen. Travis Hutson and Sarasota Republican Rep. James Buchanan sponsored the legislation. Lawmakers approved it unanimously.

