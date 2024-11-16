Wilton Simpson, Kathleen Passidomo unveil Florida Wildlife Corridor marker

The state’s Agriculture Commissioner and outgoing Senate President are delivering a sign of Florida’s commitment to wildlife conservation.

The marker in Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park is intended to signal “a major step in helping residents and travelers alike understand, appreciate, and protect the state’s 18-million acre connected landscape,” per a media release.

“Every acre added to Florida’s Wildlife Corridor is an acre that can never be developed, as we work to preserve Florida’s pristine natural beauty and support our state’s agricultural legacy,” said Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

“The preservation of working agricultural lands is critical to maintaining a safe and resilient food supply for our people. It’s a real honor to be here today to celebrate this significant milestone with so many partners who have helped elevate the importance and public awareness of our Wildlife Corridor,” the Trilby Republican added.

Simpson, a former Senate President before being elected to statewide office in 2022, championed (SB 976), entitled the Wildlife Corridor Act.

The bill received the Legislature’s unanimous support.

It designates existing priorities in the Florida Ecological Greenways Network as the Florida Wildlife Corridor, spanning from the Panhandle to the Everglades.

Current President Kathleen Passidomo had similar thoughts.

“The Florida Wildlife Corridor holds a special place in my heart, and I am incredibly proud to join Commissioner Simpson and so many other valuable partners to help launch this new marker that will ensure all Floridians and visitors recognize this entrance to our iconic Wildlife Corridor. Fifty years from now our children and grandchildren will say that the greatest thing our state government did in the 2020’s was the expansion of the Wildlife Corridor and the preservation of millions of acres of farmland and ranch land for conservation. It will be our Central Park,” the Naples Republican predicted.

“This marker is a milestone for the Corridor, giving hikers, bikers, paddlers, and drivers a tangible symbol of where they are within these protected lands. It’s not only for recreation but serves as a reminder to watch for wildlife who share these spaces. Leaders like Senate President Passidomo and Commissioner Simpson have been instrumental in supporting this long-awaited visibility that will strengthen connections for the Florida Wildlife Corridor,” added Mallory Dimmitt, CEO of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation.