November 16, 2024
Wilton Simpson, Kathleen Passidomo unveil Florida Wildlife Corridor marker
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 11/22/22-Outgoing Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, hugs incoming Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, during Organizational Session, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. Passidomo will lead the Senate for the 2022-24 term. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

FLAPOL112222CH015
The two former Senate Presidents worked to advance this project.

The state’s Agriculture Commissioner and outgoing Senate President are delivering a sign of Florida’s commitment to wildlife conservation.

The marker in Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park is intended to signal “a major step in helping residents and travelers alike understand, appreciate, and protect the state’s 18-million acre connected landscape,” per a media release.

“Every acre added to Florida’s Wildlife Corridor is an acre that can never be developed, as we work to preserve Florida’s pristine natural beauty and support our state’s agricultural legacy,” said Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

“The preservation of working agricultural lands is critical to maintaining a safe and resilient food supply for our people. It’s a real honor to be here today to celebrate this significant milestone with so many partners who have helped elevate the importance and public awareness of our Wildlife Corridor,” the Trilby Republican added.

Simpson, a former Senate President before being elected to statewide office in 2022, championed (SB 976), entitled the Wildlife Corridor Act.

The bill received the Legislature’s unanimous support.

It designates existing priorities in the Florida Ecological Greenways Network as the Florida Wildlife Corridor, spanning from the Panhandle to the Everglades.

Current President Kathleen Passidomo had similar thoughts.

“The Florida Wildlife Corridor holds a special place in my heart, and I am incredibly proud to join Commissioner Simpson and so many other valuable partners to help launch this new marker that will ensure all Floridians and visitors recognize this entrance to our iconic Wildlife Corridor. Fifty years from now our children and grandchildren will say that the greatest thing our state government did in the 2020’s was the expansion of the Wildlife Corridor and the preservation of millions of acres of farmland and ranch land for conservation. It will be our Central Park,” the Naples Republican predicted.

“This marker is a milestone for the Corridor, giving hikers, bikers, paddlers, and drivers a tangible symbol of where they are within these protected lands. It’s not only for recreation but serves as a reminder to watch for wildlife who share these spaces. Leaders like Senate President Passidomo and Commissioner Simpson have been instrumental in supporting this long-awaited visibility that will strengthen connections for the Florida Wildlife Corridor,” added Mallory Dimmitt, CEO of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014.

2 comments

  EARL PITTS AMERICAN

    November 16, 2024 at 11:57 am

    Good afternoon Florida,
    Thanks Wilton & Kathelene,
    I’m so happy now that I can almost forgive Kathelene for shooting Florida Open Carry in the back.

  MH/Duuuval

    November 16, 2024 at 12:50 pm

    After Kathleen, the deluge of empty-headed MAGA initiatives. And, more money for Dee to misappropriate whenever he locates a worthy cause — regardless of checks and balances.

Categories