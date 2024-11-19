November 19, 2024
Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s North Tampa office temporarily closed due to gas leak
image via adobe.

Pipe gas leak
Customers should use alternative locations for Tax Collector business.

The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s North Tampa office is temporarily closed Tuesday morning due to a natural gas leak in the area.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for areas near East Bougainvillea Avenue and North 30th Street.

Individuals with business before the Tax Collector’s office should visit another location or use digital resources available online.

Other tax collector locations include: 

— AAA Westshore: 1701 N. Westshore Blvd. in Tampa.

— Brandon: 3030 N. Falkenburg Rd.

— Downtown: 601 E. Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa.

— Drew Park: 4100 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tampa.

— East Tampa: 2814 E. Hillsborough Ave.

— Plant City: 4706 Sydney Rd.

— Southshore: 406 30th St. SE in Ruskin.

Individuals should check online to ensure all services are available before visiting an alternative location.

___

This is a breaking situation. Check back for more information.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

