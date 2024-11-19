Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s North Tampa office temporarily closed due to gas leak

The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s North Tampa office is temporarily closed Tuesday morning due to a natural gas leak in the area.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for areas near East Bougainvillea Avenue and North 30th Street.

Individuals with business before the Tax Collector’s office should visit another location or use digital resources available online.

Other tax collector locations include:

— AAA Westshore: 1701 N. Westshore Blvd. in Tampa.

— Brandon: 3030 N. Falkenburg Rd.

— Downtown: 601 E. Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa.

— Drew Park: 4100 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tampa.

— East Tampa: 2814 E. Hillsborough Ave.

— Plant City: 4706 Sydney Rd.

— Southshore: 406 30th St. SE in Ruskin.

Individuals should check online to ensure all services are available before visiting an alternative location.

___

This is a breaking situation. Check back for more information.