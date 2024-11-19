‘Operation Safe Passage’ launches in Hillsborough to stamp out school zone speeders

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is launching Operation Safe Passage, a new initiative aimed at preventing speeding in school zones and keeping kids safe by utilizing camera technology.

The program, developed in partnership with the Hillsborough County Commission and third-party vendor RedSpeed, uses camera technology to cite drivers traveling more than 10 miles per hour above the speed limit within school zones.

The program began Tuesday morning at Riverview High School. For the first 30 days of the program, drivers found speeding in excess of 10 miles per hour above the posted school zone speed limit will receive a written warning. Beginning Jan. 21, 2025 violating drivers will receive a $100 fine.

“Getting our children to and from school safely is a top priority for me as Sheriff of Hillsborough County,” Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Operation Safe Passage allows us to address dangerous driving in school zones while maintaining a consistent presence throughout our community.”

While cameras will detect unlawful speed, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office staff will review all violations. Though citations will be issued beginning next year, those cited will not incur points on their driving record.

In addition to Riverview High School where the program launched, more than 25 schools are scheduled to come online with the program in coming months.

The program is made possible by legislation (HB 657) signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2023, which made speed cameras legal in Florida for the first time for use in school zones.

RedSpeed, which also operates red light cameras, will facilitate citations. Drivers can dispute a citation at RedSpeed’s portal.

Violations occur when drivers exceed 10 miles per hour over the speed limit at the point at which they are navigating that section of road. For example, if a driver is traveling through a school zone with a flashing indicator light, a violation would occur at 10 miles per hour over the posted school zone speed limit. If the light is not flashing, but a driver is navigating the school zone during the enforcement period — which is throughout the school day — a violation would occur when a driver travels 10 miles per hour over the regular posted speed limit.