November 19, 2024
Hakeem Jeffries wins re-election as House Democratic Leader despite party’s losses
Image via AP.

Associated Press
November 19, 2024

Hakeem Jeffries
Other high-ranking Democrats also won re-election to their respective positions on Tuesday.

House Leader Hakeem Jeffries won re-election Tuesday as the Democratic Leader, receiving support from his colleagues despite the party’s inability to win back majority control of the chamber in the November election.

Jeffries of New York was chosen during an internal party vote of the House Democrats underway at the Capitol. Most of the Democratic leadership team is expected to be re-elected for the new Congress.

In line to become the House Speaker, Jeffries remains the highest ranking Black elected official in Congress, and the first to hold the job of party leader.

He fell short of being in place to win the gavel after Republicans swept to power alongside President-elect Donald Trump, winning control of the White House, the Senate and the House.

While the Democratic Leader will be the party’s nominee for House Speaker, the gavel is expected to go to Speaker Mike Johnson as Republicans continue to hold the majority in the new year.

Jeffries and the House Democratic leadership works as a team — a trio of younger generation leaders that took over when Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi stepped aside from leadership two years ago. Democratic Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar of California also won their re-elections on Tuesday.

House Democrats picked up a few seats in hard-fought regions, including Jeffries’ home state of New York and in California. But they also lost seats elsewhere and failed to topple some GOP incumbents, and overall there was little change in the House.

Republicans under Johnson are left holding the majority by a so-slim margin — their numbers diminishing in the new year as Trump has tapped three GOP lawmakersElise Stefanik, Mike Waltz and Matt Gaetz — to serve in his administration. Some need to be confirmed by the Senate.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Associated Press

