November 20, 2024
‘Fake news’: Donald Trump staffers slam new Michael Wolff book
Donald Trump. Image via AP.

A.G. Gancarski November 20, 2024

Donald Trump
'Consider this our blanket response to whatever he writes.'

Senior staff of Donald Trump’s campaign, many of whom are moving on to the new administration, are united in condemnation of the latest Michael Wolff book about the President-elect and his political operation.

Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Chris LaCivita, incoming deputy chief of staff for legislative, political, and public affairs James Blair, incoming deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel Taylor Budowich, deputy campaign manager Justin Caporale, communications director Steven Cheung, pollster Tony Fabrizio, speechwriter Vince Haley, senior advisers Danielle Alvarez, Brian Hughes and Jason Miller, spokesperson Tim Murtaugh, data consultant Tim SalerDonald Trump Jr. spox Andrew Surabian and pollster Travis Tunis say that “number of us have received inquiries from the disgraced author Michael Wolff, whose previous work can only be described as fiction.”

“He is a known peddler of fake news who routinely concocts situations, conversations, and conclusions that never happened,” claim the signatories. They say they will make no other comment on whatever Wolff publishes.

“As a group, we have decided not to respond to his bad-faith inquiries, and we encourage others to completely disregard whatever nonsense he eventually publishes. Consider this our blanket response to whatever he writes,” they say.

Wolff made news by claiming a connection between Trump and Jeffrey Epstein days before the presidential election, in a move seemingly calculated to affect the outcome. He has claimed that U.S. media wouldn’t touch his evidence.

In a statement picked up by the Guardian, incoming White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to the claims in the “Fire and Fury” tapes, calling them “outlandish false smears” and “blatant election interference. “

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories