Bernadette Pittman opens account to run for Matt Gaetz’s congressional seat

The head of one of Florida’s top Bikers for Trump groups is revving up to run for Congress.

Bernadette Pittman, owner and CEO Boots on the Ground Bikers for Trump in Northwest Florida, has opened a federal committee to run in Florida’s 1st Congressional District to succeed former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Pittman, also the CEO of boathouse construction company Pittman Marine, opened a candidate account and formed the campaign committee on Monday, according to Federal Election Commission records. She has not formally announced a campaign, but on her Facebook page teased: “Big announcement coming soon.”

Her Bikers for Trump group has organized events in the past promoting Gaetz. The group also organized relief drives for victims from hurricanes that hit Florida this year.

Gaetz, a four-term U.S. House member, resigned his seat after President-elect Donald Trump named him as his choice for Attorney General. Pittman cheered the pick.

“Very proud of you Matt Gaetz,” she wrote on Facebook. “I know you will make an outstanding AG.”

Pittman enters a crowded Republican Primary field. GOP state Reps. Joel Rudman and Michelle Salzman have both announced their intent to run. So has former U.S. Senate candidate Keith Gross and former Green Beret John Frankman.

Democrat Gay Valimont, who Gaetz defeated in the General Election this month, has also announced, but the district should be a safe hold for Republicans.

Located in the Panhandle and anchored by Pensacola, the district is one of the state’s most conservative. Gaetz was elected to the seat in 2016, winning more than 69% of the vote. This year, he secured re-election with 66% of the vote. CD 1 is overwhelmingly conservative, with more than 53% of the electorate registered as a Republican, according to the most recent L2 voter data. Only 22% of the district’s voters are registered as Democrats.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has not announced a Special Election date, but said he has urged Secretary of State Cord Byrd to set a date quickly.