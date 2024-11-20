Democratic Senators want to see FBI file on Matt Gaetz

Several Democratic Senators on the Judiciary Committee have written a letter to the FBI Director demanding to see the full evidence file on former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Gaetz to be his next Attorney General. Gaetz, who has not been charged with any federal crimes, was caught up in a sex trafficking investigation that was followed by a House Ethics Committee probe. Gaetz has defended himself and argued he committed no wrongdoing.

“The grave public allegations against Mr. Gaetz speak directly to his fitness to serve as the chief law enforcement officer for the federal government,” the Senators wrote to FBI Director Christopher Wray. “In order for the Senate to perform its constitutional duty in this instance, we must be able to thoroughly review all relevant materials that speak to the credibility of these serious allegations against Mr. Gaetz.”

Republicans on the Judiciary Committee have also said they want to see the investigative report, The Associated Press reported.

The federal investigation involved allegations that Gaetz and his former friend, ex-Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, paid underage girls and escorts for sex and other misconduct.

Greenberg is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence after taking a 2021 plea deal.

“The unanswered questions regarding Mr. Gaetz’s alleged conduct are particularly significant given that his associate, Joel Greenberg, pleaded guilty to the sex trafficking charge for which Mr. Gaetz was also investigated,” the letter said.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin joined nine others on the letter: U.S. Sens. Cory Booker, Richard Blumenthal, Laphonza Butler, Christopher Coons, Mazie Hirono, Amy Klobuchar, Alex Padilla, Peter Welch and Sheldon Whitehouse.

The House Ethics Committee was also investigating Gaetz until he resigned from Congress after being nominated to serve in Trump’s Cabinet. The committee is currently in talks about whether to release its investigation, according to NBC News.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Trump supporter, is against releasing the committee’s report.

“I’ve made very clear that it’s an important guardrail for our institution that we not use the House Ethics Committee to investigate and report on persons who are not members of this body,” Johnson said this week, according to media reports. “Matt Gaetz is not a member of the body anymore.”