Democratic Senators want to see FBI file on Matt Gaetz

Several Democratic Senators on the Judiciary Committee have written a letter to the FBI Director demanding to see the full evidence file on former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.
President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Gaetz to be his next Attorney General. Gaetz, who has not been charged with any federal crimes, was caught up in a sex trafficking investigation that was followed by a House Ethics Committee probe. Gaetz has defended himself and argued he committed no wrongdoing.
“The grave public allegations against Mr. Gaetz speak directly to his fitness to serve as the chief law enforcement officer for the federal government,” the Senators wrote to FBI Director Christopher Wray. “In order for the Senate to perform its constitutional duty in this instance, we must be able to thoroughly review all relevant materials that speak to the credibility of these serious allegations against Mr. Gaetz.”
Republicans on the Judiciary Committee have also said they want to see the investigative report, The Associated Press reported.
The federal investigation involved allegations that Gaetz and his former friend, ex-Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, paid underage girls and escorts for sex and other misconduct.
Greenberg is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence after taking a 2021 plea deal.
“The unanswered questions regarding Mr. Gaetz’s alleged conduct are particularly significant given that his associate, Joel Greenberg, pleaded guilty to the sex trafficking charge for which Mr. Gaetz was also investigated,” the letter said.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin joined nine others on the letter: U.S. Sens. Cory Booker, Richard Blumenthal, Laphonza Butler, Christopher Coons, Mazie Hirono, Amy Klobuchar, Alex Padilla, Peter Welch and Sheldon Whitehouse.
The House Ethics Committee was also investigating Gaetz until he resigned from Congress after being nominated to serve in Trump’s Cabinet. The committee is currently in talks about whether to release its investigation, according to NBC News.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Trump supporter, is against releasing the committee’s report.
“I’ve made very clear that it’s an important guardrail for our institution that we not use the House Ethics Committee to investigate and report on persons who are not members of this body,” Johnson said this week, according to media reports. “Matt Gaetz is not a member of the body anymore.”
Florida is Red
November 20, 2024 at 2:31 pm
Demos are so desperate for a win, moral victory, or whatever. They just want to deny Trump something after that beating they took two weeks ago. I’m not a Gaetz fan as are many conservatives I know. Gaetz might not make it and I won’t miss a wink of sleep over it either. Now maybe this is a genius move by Trump. Have the Howler’s focus on Gaetz when it is Blanche who he really wants. To me Todd Blanche is a superior candidate over Gaetz. Gaetz is a Trump loyalist and Trump rewarded him probably knowing this would be a tough one to get across the finish line. In the end mission accomplished with Blanche.
JD
November 20, 2024 at 2:48 pm
See, logical person (idealogically flawed of course). So Why you shilling for the Moody suing FEMA? You’re not stupid.
But to your point, Trump has a history of asking for the moon becuase he really wants a mountain that he settles for. This is a bait and switch. Hell, his election was a longer shot but it was obtained.
The Cat In The MAGA Hat
November 20, 2024 at 2:51 pm
Blanche got 34 conviction for Trump in one legal proceeding
The Cat In The MAGA Hat
November 20, 2024 at 2:53 pm
He toast