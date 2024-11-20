Jacksonville Bold for 11.20.24: DOGE love

U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean is all-in on the Department of Government Efficiency, the initiative helmed by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

The Fernandina Beach Republican is hoping to form a DOGE Caucus.

“Taking on Crazytown is no easy task,” Bean wrote to colleagues. “Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will need partners in Congress to accomplish many of the cuts necessary to rein in the unelected bureaucrats who have had unchecked power for far too long.”

“Republicans must live up to our principle of fiscal responsibility by reining in the spending that (drives) both inflation and our unsustainable debt. The DOGE Caucus will bring together members from across our conference who are ready to rein in unelected bureaucrats and end the overregulation that has crippled American Main Street,” the 4th Congressional District incumbent adds, as first reported by Fox News.

President-elect Donald Trump promises DOGE will help “dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures and restructure Federal Agencies.”

Gaetz gripes

U.S. Rep. John Rutherford has nothing to say (at least on a live mic) about a former colleague and a committee investigation into alleged misdeeds.

But one can read between the lines based on a fractious history.

Rutherford, a Jacksonville Republican who represents Florida’s 5th Congressional District, did not engage questions about former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and a House Ethics report that won’t be released as expected this week.

The committee was to vote on Friday on making the report public, but Gaetz’s resignation blocked the move to transparency.

Asked if he was “surprised” by Gaetz’s nomination for Attorney General, the former Sheriff hedged.

“I’m not making any comments on that. I’m on the Ethics Committee, so I’m staying clear of that one,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford was an ally of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and memorably objected to the coup Gaetz led against the California Republican.

He accused Gaetz of having “led House Democrats and a handful of dissenters in handing the House back to the Far Left,” adding that it was “a lie to characterize this as anything but a personal vendetta.”

The House Ethics Committee inquiry was still probing whether Gaetz engaged in sexual misconduct or illegal drug use and whether he granted special favors to romantic interests. It doesn’t appear likely to be formally released due to the resistance of Speaker Mike Johnson.

But a leak is different, and damaging allegations about Gaetz have been floated publicly.

Ambassador exits

Reuben Brigety’s life path took him from Sandalwood High School to South Africa, where he served as President Joe Biden’s ambassador.

The presidential election result means he is resigning to facilitate a transition to his Trump-appointed replacement.

“During my tenure, we have witnessed remarkable progress in the U.S.-South Africa partnership. On trade, we have supported South African businesses in accessing the U.S. market through AGOA and fostered investments in the automotive, minerals, chemicals, agricultural products and transportation sectors. These initiatives have contributed significantly to the country’s economic development and support more than 267,000 jobs in South Africa,” Brigety says.

The Ambassador has “profound gratitude to the government and people of South Africa for their warm hospitality and unwavering partnership” and is confident that the “U.S.-South Africa relationship … will flourish thanks to the strong foundations we’ve built together.”

‘Overwhelmed’

Federal Judge Timothy Corrigan of the Middle District of Florida is passing the gavel, metaphorically speaking, to Marcia Morales Howard, who had been appointed earlier this month.

The former chief judge and the current chief have worked together for decades, including in private practice when both were charged with taking over cases of a recently deceased attorney.

Corrigan was essential in the selection of Howard for the bench.

“He has been a mentor to me in every endeavor I have pursued,” Howard said, per the Jacksonville Daily Record.

Corrigan presided when former Rep. Corrine Brown was convicted on a raft of fraud charges related to the One Door for Education charity. He removed a juror on the grounds of “injecting religious beliefs that are inconsistent with the instructions of the court.” The conviction was overturned on appeal, but Brown was convicted anew on lesser charges.

It’s official

Jacksonville Democrat Tracie Davis is now Senate President Pro Tempore, which prepares her to lead the caucus in 2026.

This was a formality ahead of the Legislative Session, but it strongly indicates that Jacksonville will have some leverage going forward.

“I am inspired by my colleagues and honored in their faith in me with this election. I have dedicated my life to public service to the citizens of Duval County, and I am delighted to have this title to fight for all of our constituents across the state of Florida,” said Davis earlier this year.

She will succeed Sen. Jason Pizzo as President and follow in the footsteps of Audrey Gibson, her predecessor from Jacksonville, who led the caucus between 2018 and 2020.

Fee hike

Garbage fees in Jacksonville may be headed up soon if At-Large Council member Matt Carlucci has his way.

“This has been a tough issue for councils in the past to address, and that’s kind of why we are where we are,” said the second-term Republican.

Fees have been static since 2010, and the Florida Times-Union suggests they may need to be doubled from just over $151 to $300.

The proposal has been floated before to no avail, and a former city chief administrative officer says it is fuzzy math that avoids the real issue.

“Terrible idea here. Time for Jax to collapse the separate fund, move garbage costs into general fund, and treat it like the essential service (like cops & fire) that it is. As for impact to Beaches interlocal, fix that too. Stop smoke & mirror taxation in the city’s budget,” says Brian Hughes, who is currently helping with the Donald Trump transition after being a senior adviser on the campaign.

Overlay hooray

In a second Carlucci story this week, Mayor Donna Deegan has signed off on legislation that would enhance protections for zoning overlays … the kinds intended to keep things like self-storage facilities out of historic districts.

“It’s a great day for neighborhoods across Jacksonville as we come together to sign the Zoning Overlay Protection Bill into law. This legislation now requires 11 of 19 votes on the City Council to override an existing zoning overlay or create a new one. It also brings in heavy citizen involvement throughout the process to make sure that everyone’s voice is heard in these very important decisions,” Deegan posted to Facebook Monday, promoting the signing.

“I just said enough is enough. Stop it and listen to what the people are trying to tell you,” Carlucci said, per Action News Jax.

Pastry and coffee

JTA’s got your hookup if you need caffeine and a sweet treat while Downtown.

Cinotti’s Bakery & Sandwich Shop/Grounds of GRACE Coffee opened at the Regional Transportation Center.

“I could not imagine better tenants or partners to share our space as we continue to serve this vital community, consistent with the JTA’s mission of enhancing Northeast Florida’s economy, environment and quality of life through our services and facilities,” said JTA CEO Nat Ford. “We believe in the mission to continue developing and investing in this community, and strong partnerships like this are essential to achieving growth.”

This is a major move for Cinotti’s, a Beaches institution for over three decades.

“We are excited to bring a taste of the beach to the Downtown area. For 34 years we’ve been in one location,” said Cinotti’s Owner Mike Cinotti. “This expansion means so much to our family and we look forward to serving Downtown Jacksonville as our city begins to expand as well. We love our city and all the people we get to connect with. Taste and see that the lord is good and all he provides for us.”

“Cinotti’s and Grounds of GRACE have established themselves as excellent community partners and we are proud to officially welcome them to our LaVilla neighborhood,” said JTA Board of Directors Chair Debbie Buckland. “As these local businesses thrive, our local economy thrives, and at the JTA we are excited to continue helping improve the quality of life for our customers and everyone in Northeast Florida.”

Minshew mania

No, the Jags aren’t bringing back some fans’ favorite quarterback. But Fernandina Beach residents will get a different family member to help move the ball on their City Commission.

Jacksonville Today first reported that Genece Minshew had been declared the winner after the election was recounted earlier this month.

She will serve as Vice Mayor after a 19-vote win.

And unless Urban Meyer gets hired as City Manager, the odds are good she won’t be traded away anytime soon.

Cuppa Marty

Save the date — Marty Fiorentino, founder and president of The Fiorentino Group, will be the featured guest at the next Cuppa Jax, which will be held the first week of December.

When it comes to Jacksonville, Fiorentino knows his stuff. Leading one of the state’s most extensive government affairs and business development firms, he has experience with a wide range of topics important to both Jacksonville and Florida.

At Cuppa Jax, Fiorentino will provide an election wrap-up.

Recently, Fiorentino was honored as one of Florida Trend Magazine’s “Florida 500,” a ranking of the state’s most influential executives.

Cuppa Jax will be on Wednesday, Dec. 4, beginning at 8 a.m., Riverplace Tower Skyline Room, 1301 Riverplace Blvd., Jacksonville. Tickets are $15, and Fresh Florida will provide breakfast.

Tickets available here.

Good grades

Local hospitals have mostly gotten a clean bill of health in the latest patient safety rankings from Leapfrog.

Except for Flagler, which got a C, the rest received As and Bs.

For example, Baptist Beaches got an A despite the higher-than-average occurrence of MRSA infections.

Baptist Clay likewise snagged an A, though they have room to improve regarding sepsis.

Baptist Nassau? Another A. Along with the Mayo Clinic, the Naval Hospital, St. Vincent’s Clay and Southside, and UF Health North.

Meanwhile, St. Vincent’s Riverside received a B due to sepsis and MRSA issues. Baptist Jacksonville also earned a B for the same reasons.

Retire in style

If you are reading this, you probably aren’t yet looking for a retirement place.

But if you are, you can’t find a better place than where you sit right now, per U.S. News and World Report.

Jacksonville is considered the seventh top retirement destination in the country, trailing only Naples and Sarasota in Florida.

“Restaurants, shops and entertainment options fill all of Greater Jacksonville’s neighborhoods. There are nature trails to hike and marshes to kayak. There is history to see, and there is business to develop. In fact, the region witnessed an ignition of its art and music scene, stimulating business development that has led to demand for a higher standard of living,” U.S. News asserts.

Housing affordability is rated 7.1 on a 10-point scale, while health care is 4.8 — middle of the pack.

Everything is illuminated

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, especially for the St. Augustine Lighthouse.

The lighthouse’s yearly Illuminations event starts Friday and runs through mid-January. It is a memorable spectacle and a staple for local lookie-loos and travelers from near and far alike.

Tour times are 7, 7:30, and 8 p.m.

“Explore the Keepers’ House and grounds illuminated by lights and garlands and enjoy a sensational view of the lighthouse. Escape the crowds this winter season and experience Nights of Lights from the top of the St. Augustine Lighthouse,” beseeches a release from the Lighthouse and Maritime Museum.

We’ll see you there!

Khan quiet on Jaguars’ changes

Like a kidney stone, the worst loss in the Jaguars’ history has passed.

Afterward, Monday was just another day in the most disappointing season in franchise history.

Everyone at 1 EverBank Stadium Drive is still employed.

The season, which began with playoff expectations and a declaration by Jaguars owner Shad Khan that the roster was “the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars ever,” has gone sour.

The Jaguars are in line to have the first draft pick for the third time in five years. That has never happened before in NFL history.

After being annihilated by the Detroit Lions 52-6 on Sunday, many expected Khan to make a move of some kind. With the Jaguars heading into the bye week, it would seem the perfect time to send a message to the fans that it’s not good enough.

Instead, there’s been no word from Khan.

Maybe he decided to make a move when the season ends. Maybe he wants head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke to deal with the shambles the team has become before going in a new direction.

Jaguars fans have suffered many bad seasons, but this one is particularly offensive, considering expectations.

Coming off the 1999 AFC championship game, the Jaguars expected to contend for a Super Bowl, but injuries derailed that season. It was disappointing, but the expectation was that they could rebound in 2001 (spoiler: they did not).

In 2008, the Jaguars had high expectations after giving the then-undefeated New England Patriots all they could handle in the playoffs. Instead, they struggled to a five-win season. It was the same story in 2018 when some of the more vocal players in the locker room revolted (see Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Fournette, et al.).

Last season’s second-half collapse was the worst in-season disaster in Jaguars’ history. This season is worse.

On Monday, Pederson was asked if he had decided on potential coaching staff changes; he replied that he was still evaluating and that the decision (if made) would come after a conversation with Khan and Baalke.

But why, at this point, should Khan leave any football decisions up to the men who have led the Jaguars from a team that won a playoff game to the worst record in the league in 22 months?

Pederson told the team, “That the team that was out there (Sunday), that was not us. That’s not who we are. That’s not who we stand for.”

But that’s just it. It is what the Jaguars have become. There are plenty of reasons for the fall. Injuries, players on big contracts not living up to expectations, the inability to put players in the best position to succeed, a tough early schedule, and an apparent lack of locker-room leadership have all contributed.

Pederson’s loyalty to players and staff is admirable but hasn’t helped turn things around.

When Pederson was hired, he first had to normalize the Jaguars organization after the Urban Meyer era calamity. He did that.

The Jaguars are now back to being a bad team run like NFL teams tend to be, but they aren’t winning.

Khan should not expect any improvement if he doesn’t hit the reset button soon. Whether this week or after the season, the Jaguars’ owner must take a close look at the structure of the football side of the organization and find a way to give Jaguars’ fans, many of whom are Duval County taxpayers, a reason to feel good about the investment in the stadium renovations and the year the team will spend away from Jacksonville in 2027.