Tampa Bay Senators feature prominently in new upper chamber committee leadership

With committee Chairs and Vice Chairs now announced for the 2025 Legislative Session, Tampa Bay again is featuring prominently, with a handful of Senators in the region tapped for committee leadership, ranging from transportation and tourism to education and fiscal policy.

In addition to being previously named the Senate’s Appropriations Committee Chair, a top leadership post in the Senate, Sen. Ed Hooper will also serve as the Alternating Chair for the Joint Legislative Budget Commission, another key committee that will address issues related to the next state budget and a chief controller of the state’s purse strings.

Sen. Nick DiCeglie also continues to add key leadership roles to his Senate résumé, including as Vice Chair of the Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee. That’s in addition to his previous appointment as Chair of the Appropriations Committee on Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development.

Sen. Jay Collins also landed several committee leadership posts, including as Chair of the Transportation Committee; Vice Chair of the Military and Veterans Affairs, Space, and Domestic Security Committee; and as Alternating Chair for the Joint Legislative Auditing Committee.

Sen. Joe Gruters will chair the Fiscal Policy Committee and will serve as Vice Chair for the Finance and Tax Committee.

Darryl Rouson, one of few Democrats in the Senate to land a committee leadership role, will serve alongside Hooper as the Vice Chair of Appropriations. Both Hooper and Rouson are senior members of the upper chamber and Rouson is known for his willingness to reach across the aisle, earning him respect from members of the majority party.

Democrats also earned key Vice Chair positions. Sen. Rosalind Osgood was named Vice Chair for Fiscal Policy, while Sen. Shevrin Jones will serve as the No. 2 in Rules.

“As our largest committees, they serve as the last stop and gateway to the Senate Floor for each piece of legislation,” Senate President Ben Albritton wrote in a memo accompanying committee leadership assignments. “It is important to me that both the Majority and Minority Caucuses have a significant role on these committees.”

Albritton applauded the Senate’s track record of passing the budget unanimously.

“To me, that record is indicative of a process where all Senators feel heard and their input valued, which I want to continue during our new term,” he said.

Sen. Danny Burgess, as was previously announced with top appropriations leadership posts, will head the Appropriations Committee on Pre-K-12.