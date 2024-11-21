Lobbying compensation: Top 20 firms march toward $1M in Q3

Florida Politics’ countdown of the Top 30 lobbying firms for Q3 continues with a rundown of the No. 20 through No. 16 ranked firms.

A reminder: Florida Politics estimates how much firms earn based on the middle number of the per-client ranges they list on their compensation reports. Firms report contracts in $10,000 increments. Compensation reports also include firm-level ranges, giving outsiders a rough idea of their minimum and maximum earnings.

With all that out of the way, here’s a rundown of the next five firms in the rankings —

No. 20: Vogel Group

Vogel Group entered the Top 25 in Q1 and held on in the two quarters since, reporting another $700,000-plus performance in Q3.

The bulk of the firm’s $745,000 quarter came from their work in the Legislature, which netted the six-member team $485,000. The Vogel Group earned an additional $250,000 in the executive branch.

Lobbyists David Childs, Gary Hunter, Kyle Langan, Andrew Liebert, Chad Revis, and Eileen Stuart represented 45 clients for all or part of the quarter.

The firm’s legislative report listed Mosaic Fertilizer and Walt Disney Parks & Resorts at $35,000, placing them in a tie for the No. 1 slot. Three $25,000 clients followed: The American Resort Development Association, JEA and the SAS Institute.

Vogel’s executive branch report listed the same clients; most were listed a rung or two down on the pay scale compared to the legislative report.

Still, there was a pair of $35,000 clients. Mosaic Fertilizer repeated in that pay range and was joined by the Florida Water Environment Association Utility Council.

Overall, Vogel Group reported earning between $250,000 and $500,000 on each of its reports, making its quarterly minimum $500,000 and its maximum $1 million.

No. 19: Shumaker Advisors Florida

Shumaker Advisors Florida has consistently been in the Top 25 since it doubled down on its lobbying operation by acquiring Suskey Consulting — and Alan Suskey’s lobbying acumen — three years ago.

It remained a top firm in the third quarter, with legislative and executive reports showing a combined $750,000 in earnings.

Shumaker’s reports were evenly split at $375,000 apiece, and both listed an identical set of principals — the firm represented 73 clients in all during the July-through-September reporting period — and all were listed in the same compensation brackets in each report.

The firm’s top clients in Q3 were Conduent Incorporated, FARM-ED, Florida Power & Light Co., the Florida Public Defender Association, Land Farm Game, Revival Ministries International and Scholar Education. Each chipped in $15,000 for legislative work and $15,000 for executive branch work.

Local governments were another moneymaker for Shumaker, with several municipalities — many in Pinellas — trusting the firm to handle their business in the state capital. The list includes Gulfport, Madeira Beach, Oldsmar, Pensacola, Safety Harbor, St. Pete Beach and Treasure Island.

In all, the eight-person team led by Suskey reported earning at least $500,000 in Q3. The top end of per-client ranges indicate incomes may have been as high as $1 million.

No. 18: PooleMcKinley

The five-person team at PooleMcKinley earned at least $1 million last quarter, according to newly filed compensation reports.

Range reporting undersells the firm’s performance in Q3. Using the middle number of each contract would show $365,000 in legislative pay and $420,000 in executive compensation, or $785,000 combined.

However, the firm disclosed overall earnings between $500,000 and $1 million on the bottom line of each compensation report, meaning that $1 million is the firm’s earnings floor. The gap between their minimum and maximum earnings — based on the top end of each contract — is narrow, with the latter clocking in at about $1.24 million.

Named partner Will McKinley worked alongside Angela Dempsey, Fred Dickinson, Erik Kirk, and Sophie Smith, representing 50 clients in the Legislature and 57 clients in the executive branch.

The firm’s most lucrative client overall was Seminole Hard Rock Digital, the Seminole Tribe’s subsidiary overseeing its remote sports betting offerings. It provided an estimated $70,000 in pay, or $35,000 on each report.

No. 17: Rutledge Ecenia

Rutledge Ecenia’s third-quarter report also clocked in at $890,000, putting it in the No. 17 spot — one rung up from their station in Q2.

Lobbyists Gary Rutledge, Andrew Rutledge, Stephen Ecenia, Diana Ferguson, Jessica Janasiewicz, Richard Lindstrom, Corinne Mixon, and Matt Puckett listed 65 contracts that combined to earn $650,000 on their legislative compensation report.

Miami-Dade County topped that sheet in the $45,000 bracket, followed by the Florida Police Benevolent Association with $35,000.

The firm’s executive branch compensation report listed a subset of the same clients and was responsible for $240,000 of the firm’s Q3 haul. A pair of $15,000 contracts — one with Savvas Learning Company and the other with T-Mobile — split the top spot. The remainder of the firm’s executive clients were marked down in the up-to-$10,000 range.

Firm-level ranges list earnings between $500,000 and $1 million in the Legislature and $100,000 to $250,000 in the executive, indicating the firm earned at least $600,000 in Q3, with a top-end estimate of $1.25 million.

No. 16: Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies

Johnston & Stewart landed at No. 16 in the third-quarter rankings with a nearly $1 million haul/.

There were no roster changes from last quarter, with the firm sticking to the power quartet of Jeff Johnston, Amanda Stewart, Anita Berry and Omar Raschid. Their efforts netted $662,000 in the Legislature and $335,000 in the executive.

The Florida State University Foundation was far and away the top-paying client — its $52,000 check exceeded the cap on range reporting and more than double the next-highest clients. However, the next rung was significant, with eight contracts listed at $25,000 a pop.

The list includes American Airlines, Charter Communications, the Florida Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, Humana, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, Liberty Dental Plan, Nicklaus Children’s Health System, and TECO Energy.

FSU tied with Gulfstream for the top spot on the firm’s executive branch report, with both chipping in $25,000 last quarter. Four clients followed at the $15,000 level.

Overall, the firm reported earning between $500,000 and $1 million lobbying the Legislature and between $250,000 and $500,000 lobbying the executive branch, indicating the firm earned at least $750,000 in Q3. Johnston & Stewart could have earned as much as $1.5 million at the high end.