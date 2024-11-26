Rick Scott, Mike Johnson endorse Randy Fine for Congress

Republican leadership in the U.S. House is lining up behind state Sen. Randy Fine’s candidacy for Congress. Fine also landed support from Florida’s soon-to-be senior U.S. Senator.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican, endorsed Fine in an X post.

“I’m excited to endorse my friend Randy Fine for Congress!” Scott wrote. “He is a fighter who will work with President Trump to fix the destruction caused by Biden and the Democrats. He is a champion for Israel, our economy and making America safe! I’m so excited to work with him when he is in Congress and he will do a fantastic job representing the families of FL 6!”

House Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Majority Whip Tom Emmer also endorsed the Palm Bay Republican in a Special Election in Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

“Together we will fight to Make America Great Again!” Fine wrote in an X post announcing the endorsements.

Fine said on Tuesday that he was running for Congress. The Special Election will choose a successor for U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for National Security Adviser.

Trump notably endorsed Fine for the seat over the weekend.

Fine delayed announcing his candidacy on Fox News on Monday in order to take important meetings in Washington. The result appears to be that he has lined up support for the open seat.

A Primary in CD 6 will be held on Jan. 28, with a Special General Election scheduled for April 1.

This race likely will be decided in the Republican Primary for all practical purposes. Waltz won CD 6 with 66% of the vote this year, and in 2022 did even better, winning with more than 75% of the vote. Nearly 46% of the electorate is registered to the Republican Party. Meanwhile, less than 27% of voters are Democrats, according to the most recent L2 voter data.